New Orleans, LA

WDSU

New Orleans car thieves are hacking key fobs to quickly and quietly steal vehicles

NEW ORLEANS — High-tech thieves are now targeting push-start cars hacking into key fobs leaving many car owners in New Orleans without a vehicle. This is how the crime works: first the thief waves a relay box at the victim's house, and boosts the car key signal in the house to another device, which is held by the second thief standing by the car. Then, the car detects the key and unlocks the door. The thief can jump into the car, press the starter button, and is able to drive away.
WWL

NOPD investigating fatal overnight car crash

NEW ORLEANS — One person is dead after an overnight car crash on I-10 East at Bullard Avenue. The New Orleans Police Department said two vehicles collided just before 10:30 p.m. The investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information...
wgno.com

Latest ‘In Your Grill’ car theft caught on cam

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to identify and arrest the person responsible for a car theft on August 8. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice. According to police, the crime happened at 8:40 that night at...
WDSU

WDSU Investigates: How many kids are being detained, arrested by NOPD

NEW ORLEANS — WDSU Investigates has obtained new data that shows, from June to mid-August, just how many kids were picked up for being in violation of the law. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
travelblog.org

Las Vegas to New Orleans

The alarm went off at 5:30 and we were in a Lyft ride by 6:15 to get to the airport. We had to take two flights and connect through Dallas, Texas. The first flight was on time and we had no problems. The only thing was we had a very short layover time. The passengers were taking their time to get off the plane, so we had to practically run to the shuttle train to get to our next flight on the other side of Dallas airport. We were last on and if we had have been 5 mins later, it would have left without us.
96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana.

