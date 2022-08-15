Read full article on original website
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
Competency evaluation ordered for mother accused of stabbing kids then posting a Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
How Did the Federal Government Fail New Orleans During Hurricane Katrina?Foodie TravelerNew Orleans, LA
Our trip to New Orleans, LouisianaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerNew Orleans, LA
Dog Days Dining-Down South TodayDoc LawrenceNashville, TN
WDSU
Multi-car crash causes traffic headache for New Orleans driver on Highrise
NEW ORLEANS — Delays are still being felt in New Orleans East even though a disabled car has been cleared from the Highrise Bridge. A multi-car crash during peak commute hours shut down two lanes of Interstate 10 in the westbound lanes of the bridge. The accident has been...
Stray bullet hits man in the back while driving on Chef Menteur Highway
According to police, a 39-year-old man was hit in the back by a stray bullet near the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Gawain Drive.
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In New Orleans (New Orleans, LA)
A man running from police was killed in a motor vehicle accident in New Orleans. According to the New Orleans Police Department, a stolen car was reported by a 55-year-old man.
WDSU
New Orleans car thieves are hacking key fobs to quickly and quietly steal vehicles
NEW ORLEANS — High-tech thieves are now targeting push-start cars hacking into key fobs leaving many car owners in New Orleans without a vehicle. This is how the crime works: first the thief waves a relay box at the victim's house, and boosts the car key signal in the house to another device, which is held by the second thief standing by the car. Then, the car detects the key and unlocks the door. The thief can jump into the car, press the starter button, and is able to drive away.
“We breathed life back into it,” city leaders celebrate the completion of the NOPD firing range in NO East
On Thursday morning, the New Orleans Police Department and Mayor Cantrell got together to celebrate the completion of a $3.7 million firing range at the NOPD Municipal Training Academy in New Orleans East
WDSU
Flock of birds fly into New Orleans area woman's car on Causeway Bridge
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans area woman was terrified when a flock of birds flew into her car on the Causeway Bridge over the weekend. Michelle Poche' said she was driving on the Causeway Saturday night around 8 p.m. when a flock of birds flew from under the bridge.
Beyonce’s mom approves New Orleans entrepreneur’s ‘Safety Pouch’ now in 400 Walmart locations
"The Safety Pouch" can now be found at 400 Walmart locations nationwide. It is a black owned business. This invention aims to ease traffic stop interactions.
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Kenner (Kenner, LA)
The Kenner Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle accident on I-10 on Monday morning. Police said four vehicles were involved in the accident, including a school bus. There were no passengers on the school bus at the [..]
Man shot on Downman Road Wednesday morning: NOPD
The northbound lanes of Downman Road are closed at Reel Street as part of the ongoing investigation.
fox8live.com
Carjacking suspect struck, killed on I-10 while trying to flee New Orleans police
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department said federal monitors were on the scene late Monday night (Aug. 15), after an alleged carjacker was struck and killed on Interstate 10 near Bullard Avenue following a police chase. The incident backed up traffic for more than an hour, and...
Human umbilical cord found in baggage at Louisiana airport
Airport officials in New Orleans found a Spirit Airlines passenger traveling with a human umbilical cord in their luggage.
One person dead, multiple detained after shooting in Little Woods, police say
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a Wednesday afternoon homicide that left one man dead in the Little Woods area of New Orleans East, according to a media release. NOPD responded to a call of a shooting in the 7700 block of Haney drive at...
NOPD investigating fatal overnight car crash
NEW ORLEANS — One person is dead after an overnight car crash on I-10 East at Bullard Avenue. The New Orleans Police Department said two vehicles collided just before 10:30 p.m. The investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information...
One dead in New Orleans East shooting near OMV
Police began investigating a shooting that left one person dead in New Orleans East early Wednesday evening.
39-Year-Old Tricia Vicknair Died In A Two-Vehicle Accident On La.Highway 20 (Chackbay, LA)
The Louisiana state police reported a two-vehicle accident that killed a motorcyclist in Lafourche Parish on La. Highway 20 near La. Highway 307 at around 2 p.m. Sunday. The motorcyclist Tricia Vicknair, 39, from Schriever, was [..]
wgno.com
Latest ‘In Your Grill’ car theft caught on cam
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to identify and arrest the person responsible for a car theft on August 8. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice. According to police, the crime happened at 8:40 that night at...
Target throws cold water on Cantrell announcement
Mayor LaToya Cantrell may have spoken too soon about Target opening a new store at I-10 and Read Boulevard in eastern New Orleans, but the location may make sense for the Minnesota-based retail giant.
WDSU
WDSU Investigates: How many kids are being detained, arrested by NOPD
NEW ORLEANS — WDSU Investigates has obtained new data that shows, from June to mid-August, just how many kids were picked up for being in violation of the law. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
WDSU
New Orleans police say carjacking suspect struck on interstate following pursuit
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a carjacking suspect was struck and killed on the interstate following a pursuit Monday night. According to NOPD, the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. at Interstate 10 and Bullard Avenue. NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said officers were in...
travelblog.org
Las Vegas to New Orleans
The alarm went off at 5:30 and we were in a Lyft ride by 6:15 to get to the airport. We had to take two flights and connect through Dallas, Texas. The first flight was on time and we had no problems. The only thing was we had a very short layover time. The passengers were taking their time to get off the plane, so we had to practically run to the shuttle train to get to our next flight on the other side of Dallas airport. We were last on and if we had have been 5 mins later, it would have left without us.
