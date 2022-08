IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 17, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — CDF Labor Law LLP, a California employment, labor and immigration employer-side law firm, was named one of only 43 U.S.-based law firms to earn a place on Bloomberg Law’s second Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) Framework list. Image Caption: CDF...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO