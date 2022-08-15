Read full article on original website
Related
Sharks spotted swimming in knee-deep water at Flordia beach
Terrifying footage captures the moment sharks were spotted swimming in knee-deep water at a beach in Florida.One person in the video can be heard shouting “get out of the water” at the sight of the two predators.The sharks pulled up close to the shore at Neptune Beach in Jacksonville and according to reports, a number of beachgoers continued to swim in the ocean regardless.Shark sightings along the US northeast shorelines have surged in recent months.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Orca whales kill great white shark and eat its liver in ‘world-first’ footageFlorida police free pelican trapped in Tampa Bay fishing lineKayaker rescued by passing trawler crew after hours stranded on Florida waterway
Maryland woman stabbed by 100-pound sailfish that leaped out of water off Florida coast
A Maryland woman was stabbed on a boat by a 100-pound sailfish that leaped out of the water as two other passengers were trying to catch the fish off the Florida coast, authorities said. The incident happened about 2 miles off Stuart, Florida, on the morning of July 19, according...
A Florida restaurant owner bought a boat to launch his side hustle selling $20 pizzas to swimmers and sunbathers in Tampa Bay
Sean Ferraro drives his boat while shouting down a megaphone wearing a flowery hat to attract the attention of hungry sunbathers to fresh pizza.
A man was hospitalized after an alligator bit him in the face at Florida's Lake Thonotosassa
An alligator bit a man's face while he was swimming in Lake Thonotosassa in Florida, according to officials.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florida scallop season is here, so we went on the hunt
CRYSTAL RIVER — Scalloping is one of those time-honored traditions that every Floridian should do at least once, like trudging through the Everglades or throwing a hurricane party. But after spending more than half of my life in the Sunshine State, I’d never crossed it off my bucket list.
I Went to Everglades National Park, and All I Got Was This Close-Up Selfie with a ’Gator
63 Parks Traveler started with a simple goal: to visit every U.S. national park. Avid backpacker and public-lands nerd Emily Pennington saved up, built out a tiny van to travel and live in, and hit the road, practicing COVID-19 best safety protocols along the way. The parks as we know them are rapidly changing, and she wanted to see them before it’s too late. The Everglades is her 54th park visit.
Destin Log
What are the biggest high school football games in Florida this season?
Some games are so anticipated, so intense that they cross over from athletic contest to can't-miss event. That's certainly the case on Friday nights in Florida. Here are some of the biggest high school football games around the state this season. Jon Santucci:Miami, Florida, UCF among top programs recruiting Florida...
Baseball: Pensacola umpire reaches grandest stage at Little League World Series
Shortly before last Christmas, Bill Vikara got an invitation in the mail that brought an emotional reaction. He was informed of being selected to umpire the 2022 Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. It meant reaching the grand stage of youth baseball, an event he once attended as a kid with his...
Comments / 0