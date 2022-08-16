Read full article on original website
A small group of landlords is responsible for a majority of Indianapolis evictions
A small group of landlords is responsible for a majority of Indianapolis evictions, according to a new report. The report, produced by the Indianapolis-based community data center SAVI, found that between January and June of 2022 roughly two-thirds of evictions came from large apartment complexes. . Matt Nowlin is with...
New report underscores Indiana's lack of legal protections for tenants
Legal experts say a new report on evictions in Indianapolis underscores the lack of protection for tenants. Researchers from Indianapolis-based community data center SAVI, found that properties with more health department complaints also had higher eviction rates. Specifically, just 93 locations out of more than 76,0000 across the city accounted...
WTHR
HOWEY: Indiana facing 125 degree days, severe rain events
INDIANAPOLIS — This past month, Indiana was bookended by two “thousand year” floods, coming in St. Louis and eastern Kentucky, in which at least 37 people were killed. This comes on the heels of a July 6 rainfall event in Fort Wayne that yielded nine inches, as well as a June 13 derecho that snapped hundreds of utility poles.
readthereporter.com
You can ‘save big money at Menards’ . . . by not paying!
On Aug. 12, the individuals pictured above were seen on surveillance video involved in a theft at Menards. They were last seen driving a 2005 GMC Envoy. The Westfield Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these individuals for questions regarding the case. If you have any information on either of these individuals, please call Detective Adam Zosso at (317) 804-3238, or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS). Please reference Case Number 2022-00035872.
Community caregiving: Zionsville parents of children with IDD worry about what happens to their child when they die
Zionsville residents David and Janice Agarwal are 58 and 60 years old. Their son, Alex, is 22. They said they worry about their son’s relationships, employment and well-being. But they said they worry most about what he will do when they die. “If Janice and I died today, I...
Recalled Capri Sun may contain cleaning solution
Kraft Heinz is recalling more than 5,000 cases of Capri Sun because they may be contaminated with cleaning solution.
This Indiana Market is Road-Trip Worthy
There's nothing better than fresh made foods. From homemade pies to hand-battered fried chicken, a farm market is filled with so many amazing options that they're almost always worth the drive.
Record-Herald
Local farmers win wheat yield contest
Seed Genetics Direct, the Eastern Corn Belt’s fastest-growing independent seed company, recently announced the winners of its annual Wheat Yield Contest. Cunningham and Foor LLC, out of Washington Court House, earned top bragging rights with a first-place finish of 144.11 bushels per acre yield. Placing second was Jacob Cates...
Ball State students find filthy conditions at homes managed by Muncie landlord
MUNCIE, Ind. — The school year is not off to a good start for some Ball State students after they say they encountered homes that were dirty and in disrepair, despite the fact that they paid a fee to have the home cleaned. The properties are managed by MiddleTown Property Group through its subsidiaries, BSU […]
wfyi.org
Logansport-area ethanol company to pay $1.7 million over alleged pollution reporting violations
A company that makes ethanol in the Logansport area will pay more than $1.7 million for allegedly failing to report air pollution at the facility as well as those in Michigan, Ohio and Iowa. The Andersons Marathon Holdings LLC agreed to the fine as part of a settlement on Tuesday...
Indiana seeing largest gas tax drop since 2014
Indiana residents have been seeing some relief at the pump with falling gas prices. That relief will be increased in September when one of the gas taxes drops.
WIBC.com
Indianapolis Police Union Considering “No Confidence” Vote on Prosecutor, Court System
INDIANAPOLIS–Members of the Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police are considering “no confidence” votes on the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office and on the Marion County judicial system. They have been taking votes on the matter this week. Results are expected Monday. “It’s no secret that we’ve been...
Town Twinning! Did You Know Indianapolis Has Nine Sister Cities?
The goal of sister cities is to create cultural exchange between cities. Mayors of two cities sign a memorandum of understanding thus creating sister cities. Sister Cities were created in 1956 at a White House Summit initiated by President Eisenhower. Did you know Indianapolis has nine sister cities? These are also known as town twins.
wamwamfm.com
Temperatures Dropping Around Indiana
If you’ve been enjoying these temperatures in the low 80s, you may like hearing this:. Cody Moore with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis says there could be some thunderstorms this weekend, but he doesn’t see there being any return of heat index values near 100. The average...
wfyi.org
Why Indiana schools compete with McDonald's for staff to teach students in special ed
When Mary Tackitt first took a job as a teaching assistant for students in special education, it seemed like a good opportunity. She enjoyed the time with children — like the little boy who would hold her hand and tap it on the desk to keep rhythm with music. But working with students with severe disabilities was tough. She took them to the bathroom and changed diapers. And she was hurt on occasion by those who struggled to regulate their emotions.
WIBC.com
This Quaint, Charming Town Is Fondly Dubbed Indiana’s Most Underrated
Sure…you can enjoy Indy, Fort Wayne, South Bend and Evansville. Many people would consider spending the day in the bigger cities for a fun time. However, Indiana is littered with smaller, quaint towns that also have a lot to offer. One Indiana city was recently named as the most underrated in the state.
Tipton plant manager will be 'greatly missed' following workplace death
A plant manager who died on the job Friday will be “greatly missed” by his coworkers, wife and three children.
Indiana’s Annual Headless Horseman Festival Will Have Heads Rolling In October
Did you know that the Hoosier state was home to a Headless Horseman Festival?. It's really true what they say, you DO learn something new every day! Today I was sitting in my friend Ashely's office (hi Ash!) and she said to me "did you know there is a Headless Horseman Festival in Indiana?" To which I replied with a shocked, but excited "WHEN?? Can we go?!" So if you have those same questions, I'll fill you in on all the details!
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named Indiana’s Most Underrated
Indiana is a state full of nice, quiet, and interesting small towns. Recently one town was named the state's most underrated, and it's not too far from the Evansville area. When it comes to traveling in Indiana, we all know about the most popular hotspots. They are usually found in bigger cities like Indianapolis, Evansville, and Fort Wayne. However, you would be surprised with all of the beautiful and unique places that you could see in some of the smaller towns throughout the state.
Sheriff: Suspects are breaking into cars for credit cards, spending thousands at Sam's Club, Costco
BROWN COUNTY, Ind. — Investigators are warning of a theft and fraud scheme taking place across the country, with reports of it happening right here in central Indiana. The Brown County Sheriff's Office flagged its Facebook followers on Wednesday to warn of the scheme. The sheriff's office said suspects...
