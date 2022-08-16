ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel, IN

WFYI

New report underscores Indiana's lack of legal protections for tenants

Legal experts say a new report on evictions in Indianapolis underscores the lack of protection for tenants. Researchers from Indianapolis-based community data center SAVI, found that properties with more health department complaints also had higher eviction rates. Specifically, just 93 locations out of more than 76,0000 across the city accounted...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

HOWEY: Indiana facing 125 degree days, severe rain events

INDIANAPOLIS — This past month, Indiana was bookended by two “thousand year” floods, coming in St. Louis and eastern Kentucky, in which at least 37 people were killed. This comes on the heels of a July 6 rainfall event in Fort Wayne that yielded nine inches, as well as a June 13 derecho that snapped hundreds of utility poles.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

You can ‘save big money at Menards’ . . . by not paying!

On Aug. 12, the individuals pictured above were seen on surveillance video involved in a theft at Menards. They were last seen driving a 2005 GMC Envoy. The Westfield Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these individuals for questions regarding the case. If you have any information on either of these individuals, please call Detective Adam Zosso at (317) 804-3238, or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS). Please reference Case Number 2022-00035872.
Carmel, IN
Carmel, IN
Record-Herald

Local farmers win wheat yield contest

Seed Genetics Direct, the Eastern Corn Belt’s fastest-growing independent seed company, recently announced the winners of its annual Wheat Yield Contest. Cunningham and Foor LLC, out of Washington Court House, earned top bragging rights with a first-place finish of 144.11 bushels per acre yield. Placing second was Jacob Cates...
WILLIAMSBURG, IN
WIBC.com

Town Twinning! Did You Know Indianapolis Has Nine Sister Cities?

The goal of sister cities is to create cultural exchange between cities. Mayors of two cities sign a memorandum of understanding thus creating sister cities. Sister Cities were created in 1956 at a White House Summit initiated by President Eisenhower. Did you know Indianapolis has nine sister cities? These are also known as town twins.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wamwamfm.com

Temperatures Dropping Around Indiana

If you’ve been enjoying these temperatures in the low 80s, you may like hearing this:. Cody Moore with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis says there could be some thunderstorms this weekend, but he doesn’t see there being any return of heat index values near 100. The average...
INDIANA STATE
wfyi.org

Why Indiana schools compete with McDonald's for staff to teach students in special ed

When Mary Tackitt first took a job as a teaching assistant for students in special education, it seemed like a good opportunity. She enjoyed the time with children — like the little boy who would hold her hand and tap it on the desk to keep rhythm with music. But working with students with severe disabilities was tough. She took them to the bathroom and changed diapers. And she was hurt on occasion by those who struggled to regulate their emotions.
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

Indiana’s Annual Headless Horseman Festival Will Have Heads Rolling In October

Did you know that the Hoosier state was home to a Headless Horseman Festival?. It's really true what they say, you DO learn something new every day! Today I was sitting in my friend Ashely's office (hi Ash!) and she said to me "did you know there is a Headless Horseman Festival in Indiana?" To which I replied with a shocked, but excited "WHEN?? Can we go?!" So if you have those same questions, I'll fill you in on all the details!
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

This Beautiful Town Has Been Named Indiana’s Most Underrated

Indiana is a state full of nice, quiet, and interesting small towns. Recently one town was named the state's most underrated, and it's not too far from the Evansville area. When it comes to traveling in Indiana, we all know about the most popular hotspots. They are usually found in bigger cities like Indianapolis, Evansville, and Fort Wayne. However, you would be surprised with all of the beautiful and unique places that you could see in some of the smaller towns throughout the state.
NASHVILLE, IN

