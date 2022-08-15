ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-Dade police officer in critical condition after being shot, suspect dead in Miami

By NBC2 News
 5 days ago
[NBC 6] — A Miami-Dade Police officer was shot and injured, and an armed robbery suspect died after an altercation Monday night in Miami.

Investigators with the department’s Robbery Intervention Detail responded to an armed robbery after 8 p.m., according to Miami-Dade Police.

The suspect smashed into detectives’ vehicles and hit a civilian’s vehicle while trying to escape, reported NBC affiliate NBC 6.

Police said an altercation ensued, during which the officer and suspect were shot.

The suspect died at the scene. The officer was brought to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. Three people in the civilian vehicle were taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has joined the investigation, according to NBC 6.

“I ask that our community please stand as one and pray,” Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez said in a news conference early Tuesday morning. “We have hard days ahead of us. We have to do this as one, as a community, as a law enforcement family.”

A witness told NBC 6 that he saw officers pursuing a driver who bailed after hitting a pole and another car with his vehicle. The witness claimed he saw officers shooting at the man and heard about 20 gunshots.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava offered her prayers to the police department via Twitter.

“The men and women of our police force put their lives on the line every single day to keep our community safe. Please join me in keeping this officer, his family, and our entire @MiamiDadePD family in your prayers,” she tweeted.

Dozens of police officers from many different agencies were spotted waiting outside Jackson Medical Center.

This is a developing story.

ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
