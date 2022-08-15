Miami-Dade police officer in critical condition after being shot, suspect dead in Miami

[NBC 6] — A Miami-Dade Police officer was shot and injured, and an armed robbery suspect died after an altercation Monday night in Miami.

Investigators with the department’s Robbery Intervention Detail responded to an armed robbery after 8 p.m., according to Miami-Dade Police.

The suspect smashed into detectives’ vehicles and hit a civilian’s vehicle while trying to escape, reported NBC affiliate NBC 6.

Police said an altercation ensued, during which the officer and suspect were shot.

The suspect died at the scene. The officer was brought to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. Three people in the civilian vehicle were taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has joined the investigation, according to NBC 6.

“I ask that our community please stand as one and pray,” Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez said in a news conference early Tuesday morning. “We have hard days ahead of us. We have to do this as one, as a community, as a law enforcement family.”

A witness told NBC 6 that he saw officers pursuing a driver who bailed after hitting a pole and another car with his vehicle. The witness claimed he saw officers shooting at the man and heard about 20 gunshots.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava offered her prayers to the police department via Twitter.

“The men and women of our police force put their lives on the line every single day to keep our community safe. Please join me in keeping this officer, his family, and our entire @MiamiDadePD family in your prayers,” she tweeted.

Dozens of police officers from many different agencies were spotted waiting outside Jackson Medical Center.

This is a developing story.