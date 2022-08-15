ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

DE Public Service Commission Grants Petition From Division of Public Advocate for Rate Reduction for Tidewater Utilities

By Mari Lou
WGMD Radio
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WGMD Radio

DelDOT Plans to Replace Woodland Ferry Captain House

DelDOT plans to replace the Woodland Ferry Captain House next year. The facility is a former residence. It was most recently renovated in 1993. “With the support of our area legislators, DelDOT is committed to maintaining ferry operations across the Nanticoke River, and this new building will ensure our deckhands have a facility that fully accommodates their needs,” Delaware Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski said.
DELAWARE STATE
WGMD Radio

Gov. Larry Hogan Visits Eastern Shore, Ocean City

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan appeared with WGMD’s Mike Bradley on The Talk of Delmarva as he began a visit to the Eastern Shore and Ocean City, with the final few months of his second term lying ahead. “It’s kind of bittersweet. Eight years is a long time, and we’ve...
OCEAN CITY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy