DE Public Service Commission Grants Petition From Division of Public Advocate for Rate Reduction for Tidewater Utilities

DelDOT plans to replace the Woodland Ferry Captain House next year. The facility is a former residence. It was most recently renovated in 1993. “With the support of our area legislators, DelDOT is committed to maintaining ferry operations across the Nanticoke River, and this new building will ensure our deckhands have a facility that fully accommodates their needs,” Delaware Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski said.

