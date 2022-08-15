DE Public Service Commission Grants Petition From Division of Public Advocate for Rate Reduction for Tidewater Utilities

Read full article on original website
Related
WGMD Radio
DelDOT Plans to Replace Woodland Ferry Captain House
DelDOT plans to replace the Woodland Ferry Captain House next year. The facility is a former residence. It was most recently renovated in 1993. “With the support of our area legislators, DelDOT is committed to maintaining ferry operations across the Nanticoke River, and this new building will ensure our deckhands have a facility that fully accommodates their needs,” Delaware Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski said.
WGMD Radio
Gov. Larry Hogan Visits Eastern Shore, Ocean City
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan appeared with WGMD’s Mike Bradley on The Talk of Delmarva as he began a visit to the Eastern Shore and Ocean City, with the final few months of his second term lying ahead. “It’s kind of bittersweet. Eight years is a long time, and we’ve...
WGMD Radio
Canine “PJ” Joins Del. State Fire Marshal’s Accelerant Detection Team
A new K-9 accelerant detection team is on the job at the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office. A specially-trained canine and a deputy fire marshal will respond to fire scenes to determine if an accelerant was used. Deputy State Fire Marshal Michael Pfaffenhauser and P.J. are replacing retiring Chief...
Comments / 0