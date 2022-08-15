ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot Springs, AR

THV11

Temporary thermal water shut down in Hot Springs National Park

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Thermal water service will be temporarily interrupted on Reserve Street and Hill Wheatley Plaza from Monday, August 22, 2022, through Friday, August 26, 2022. Contractors will install new controls for the thermal water collection and distribution system in Hot Springs National Park. These new controls...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
KATV

'Shots fired' Conway police investigating a shooting incident Thursday

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Conway police were investigating reports of a shooting Thursday afternoon, according to a post from the agency's Twitter account. Authorities said officers of the department responded to 100 block of Commerce Street in regards to a 'shots fired' call. Officials said there were no injuries...
Eagle 106.3

Dine on the Lake With the Finest Latin Cuisine in Hot Springs, AR

If you love to eat the next time you are in Hot Springs, Arkansas, make the time to visit Trejo's Del Lago on Lake Hamilton. This has fast become one of Hot Springs' hottest new hip places to eat if you love Latin cuisine served up by Executive Chef Eli Tapia. This is lakeside dining at its finest with a stunning view of Lake Hamilton as you dine in the classic Mayan Room.
onlyinark.com

Count Porkula Steps Its Game Up

Little Rock’s Count Porkula started as a BBQ food truck, graduated to a brick-and-mortar at The Rail Yard on the capital city’s east side, then recently opened its second location just across the river where North Little Rock and Maumelle collide at 10840 Maumelle Boulevard. This is an interesting address, to say the least. While some folks feel the location is cursed, pointing to the numerous restaurants coming and going over the past decade, I actually think it’s an ideal spot on the heavily trafficked boulevard. Time will tell, but as for the present, I was ready to pay a visit to North Little Rock’s newest restaurant.
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Hot Springs AR

Hot Springs is best known for the Hot Springs National Park, with soothing waters that have been believed to have healing properties. It’s a popular spa town, but with extras like roller coasters, art and music, festivals, wildlife, and some quirky customs. If you’re lucky, your visit may coincide...
Power 95.9

What’s up With Mysterious Underground Tunnels in Arkansas Town?

Hot Springs, National Park Arkansas is one of the most visited towns in the state. Not only do people go there for the thermal baths, horse racing, bathhouse row, and the surrounding mountains and lakes some come searching for the mysterious underground tunnels. The Tunnels. If you've ever walked downtown...

