Temporary thermal water shut down in Hot Springs National Park
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Thermal water service will be temporarily interrupted on Reserve Street and Hill Wheatley Plaza from Monday, August 22, 2022, through Friday, August 26, 2022. Contractors will install new controls for the thermal water collection and distribution system in Hot Springs National Park. These new controls...
ARDOT announce when new I-30 river bridge will open
The biggest project in the history of the Arkansas Department of Transportation has reached a major milestone.
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas transportation officials provide update on 30 Crossing project
Arkansas transportation officials gave an update Wednesday on a $633 million project to widen a busy stretch of Interstate 30 through downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock. The 30 Crossing project, which began construction in 2020, is expected to hit a number of key milestones in the coming weeks.
KATV
Sheriff's office investigating fatal traffic accident on Lawson Road
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office alerted citizens to a fatal accident in southwest Little Rock on Wednesday. According to officials, the accident happened at the 17000 block of Lawson Road. Deputies urged the public to avoid the area and closed down Lawson Road as a...
Little Rock police investigating early morning apartment parking lot shooting
Little Rock police are investigating a shooting that injured a man in the parking lot of an apartment complex early Wednesday morning.
KATV
'Shots fired' Conway police investigating a shooting incident Thursday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Conway police were investigating reports of a shooting Thursday afternoon, according to a post from the agency's Twitter account. Authorities said officers of the department responded to 100 block of Commerce Street in regards to a 'shots fired' call. Officials said there were no injuries...
Three killed in collision on I-430 bridge early Saturday
Two men and a woman are dead after being struck on the I-430 bridge early Saturday.
magnoliareporter.com
Driveshaft part crashes through pick-up truck window, killing Arkadelphia driver
An Arkadelphia man died about 3:34 p.m. Monday in a freak accident on U.S. 67 near the Gum Springs community (Clark County). Max Brown, 64, owner of Max Brown Insurance, was driving a 2020 model Ford F-150 south on the highway, just north of the Arkansas 26 intersection. A northbound...
Dine on the Lake With the Finest Latin Cuisine in Hot Springs, AR
If you love to eat the next time you are in Hot Springs, Arkansas, make the time to visit Trejo's Del Lago on Lake Hamilton. This has fast become one of Hot Springs' hottest new hip places to eat if you love Latin cuisine served up by Executive Chef Eli Tapia. This is lakeside dining at its finest with a stunning view of Lake Hamilton as you dine in the classic Mayan Room.
onlyinark.com
Count Porkula Steps Its Game Up
Little Rock’s Count Porkula started as a BBQ food truck, graduated to a brick-and-mortar at The Rail Yard on the capital city’s east side, then recently opened its second location just across the river where North Little Rock and Maumelle collide at 10840 Maumelle Boulevard. This is an interesting address, to say the least. While some folks feel the location is cursed, pointing to the numerous restaurants coming and going over the past decade, I actually think it’s an ideal spot on the heavily trafficked boulevard. Time will tell, but as for the present, I was ready to pay a visit to North Little Rock’s newest restaurant.
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Hot Springs AR
Hot Springs is best known for the Hot Springs National Park, with soothing waters that have been believed to have healing properties. It’s a popular spa town, but with extras like roller coasters, art and music, festivals, wildlife, and some quirky customs. If you’re lucky, your visit may coincide...
Pregnant mom & 5-year-old shot in Little Rock shootings, adding to total
Two separate shootings happened early Wednesday morning in Little Rock leaving three people injured, including a child.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Scattered thunderstorms this afternoon; higher rain chance tonight & tomorrow
It’s not as hot as yesterday, but it will still be hot in Little Rock and Central Arkansas this afternoon. Couple the heat with an approaching front, and there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Plus, much of Central, West, and all of South Arkansas are under Heat Advisories this afternoon.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A beautiful Friday; rain comes back over the weekend
With lower humidity temperatures are in the 60s to start our Friday. It will be sunny through the morning hours, and temperatures will climb to the mid-80s by lunchtime. Then, Little Rock will hit 90° for a high temperature this afternoon with a mostly sunny sky. Rain chances return...
Attorney General files lawsuit against Big Country Chateau; city crews conduct second inspection
Attorney General Leslie Rutledge (R) announced Wednesday that her office has filed a lawsuit against Big Country Chateau and its parent company Apex. The apartment complex has been the source of controversy since residents were notified last month that water services would be shut off.
Arkansas “Clear the Shelters” weekend event looks to find homes for furry friends
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This Saturday you may be able to find yourself a new furry friend.
Arkansas AG sues apartment complex for unpaid utilities, safety violations
(The Center Square) - The owners of a Little Rock, Arkansas, multi-family housing complex owe thousands of dollars in utility bills and face hundreds of safety code violations, according to Attorney General Leslie Rutledge. Tenants of apartments owned by Big Country Chateau paid their utility bills directly to the company,...
What’s up With Mysterious Underground Tunnels in Arkansas Town?
Hot Springs, National Park Arkansas is one of the most visited towns in the state. Not only do people go there for the thermal baths, horse racing, bathhouse row, and the surrounding mountains and lakes some come searching for the mysterious underground tunnels. The Tunnels. If you've ever walked downtown...
Mayoral candidate Steve Landers admits to leaving loaded gun in Little Rock restaurant bathroom
A Little Rock mayoral candidate campaigning on making streets safer admits he left his loaded gun at a local restaurant.
UAMS responds after PA man arrested for buying, selling body parts in Arkansas on Facebook
Police arrested a man they said was allegedly purchasing and selling human remains from Arkansas on Facebook.
