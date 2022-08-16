Read full article on original website
WIBW
Airborne car attempting to miss semi sends 2 to hospital
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Lenexa women recovered in an Emporia hospital yesterday after their car went airborne attempting to miss a semi-truck. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, emergency crews were called to the area of I-35 about a mile east of K-130 with reports of an injury accident.
WIBW
Woman life-flighted to hospital following Fort Riley Blvd. motorcycle crash
2 taken to hospital after semi pulls out of construction zone in Lyon County
KHP in air Friday morning over Topeka looking for subject
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Kansas Highway Patrol aircraft flying over Topeka Thursday was searching for a fleeing passenger following a traffic stop. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a trooper stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation at the ramp to I-70 near 1st Street when one of the occupants in the car took off […]
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff reports fatal accident near Kansas border
FALLS CITY – The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office reports a fatal accident on Highway 75 near the Kansas border Wednesday afternoon. A sheriff’s office press release says two vehicles collided head-on, killing all occupants. There were two occupants of a KIA Forte, 82-year-old Dennis Podliska and 80-year-old...
KVOE
Emporia teenager injured following rollover crash Thursday
A rural Emporia teenager was taken to Newman Regional Health following a rollover accident north of Emporia Thursday. According to Lyon County Deputy Jody Meyers, deputies, Emporia/Lyon County EMS were called to the 2800 block of Road L, roughly 12 miles north of Emporia, around 4 pm. Meyers says 17-year-old Shayne McGee of Rural Emporia was northbound on L in an F-150 pickup truck when he swerved to avoid an animal in the roadway.
WIBW
Lawrence Police search for hit and run driver
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police are searching for the driver of an SUV involved in a hit-and-run involving another vehicle and a pole. The Lawrence Police Department says officers are on the lookout for a white Chevy Tahoe SUV driven by a heavy-set man with long black hair following a hit-and-run on Friday afternoon, Aug. 19.
Manhattan woman airlifted to hospital after motorcycle crash
WIBW
Officials search for missing Junction City woman
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are searching for a missing Junction City woman after a bag with her belongings was found behind Wal-Mart. The Grandview Plaza Police Department and the City of Grandview say they are looking for missing Christina Kate Smith, 26, of Junction City, and anyone with information about her whereabouts should contact law enforcement immediately.
WIBW
Gunshot victim taken to hospital
UPDATE: Crash near Riley injures six
The Riley County Police Department has released additional information on the crash that injured six on Tuesday evening near the town of Riley. Upon arrival RCPD found a white 2016 Lincoln Navigator, driven by Mohammad Nomani, 40 of Manhattan, was traveling westbound on Madison Road, was turning south(left) onto N. Billings Street when it was struck from behind by a silver 2011 Ford F-150 driven by Gabriel Anderson, 24, of Clay Center.
WIBW
Two hospitalized after early-morning shooting in Topeka
Kansas home burglary suspect gave police a fake name
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a home burglary and have a suspect in custody. Just after 7 a.m. Tuesday, police were called to the 400 block of NE Arter on a burglary to a residence, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz. Officers were provided a brief description of a...
2 people hurt in central Topeka shooting
1011now.com
Three dead including Lincoln residents in crash near Kansas border
Richardson County, Neb. (KOLN) - In southeastern Nebraska, two Lincoln residents and another Nebraskan were killed in a two-car crash just north of the Kansas border. Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Richardson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene on Highway 75, two miles north of the state line. First responders say two cars collided head-on and all three people died at the scene.
Six transported to hospital following 3 vehicle crash near Riley
Riley County Police Department has released additional information on the crash which can be found here. Riley County Police Department responded to a three car collision near Riley, KS around 6:30 pm on Tuesday evening. Upon arrival RCPD found a white Lincoln Navigator, which had been westbound on Madison Road,...
WIBW
Park Police make 15-minute water rescue at Lake Shawnee
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Park Police rescued a man from the waters of Lake Shawnee within 15 minutes of receiving the call that his boat had capsized. Shawnee County Parks + Recreation says just after 11:45 a.m., Park Police were called to Lake Shawnee with reports of someone in the water in distress.
Kan. corrections officer injured after body slammed by inmate
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent attack on a jail officer in Riley County. Just after 3p.m. Wednesday, officers filed a report for battery on a law enforcement officer and aggravated robbery at the Riley County Jail in Manhattan, according to the Riley County police department activity report.
2 Topeka men arrested following calls about gunshots
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two men are in custody at the Shawnee County Jail following an investigation into several calls about gunshots in Topeka. On Aug. 18, several Topeka Police Department officers and detectives armed with a search warrant went to a residence in the 2300 block of SW Boswell Court, according a release. As a […]
WIBW
7-year-old dies from injuries suffered in wreck that killed father
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A seven-year boy has passed away from injuries suffered in a multi-vehicle wreck that killed his father, and also injured his mother and younger brother. The Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed that Korbin Tinkel died Saturday. Korbin was in a Ford F250 pickup last Wednesday that his...
