Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe Mertens
Appeals Court Rules Mask Mandate Not a Violation Of Cafe's Free Speech RightsKevin AlexanderMiddleton, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Chasing a dream: Webster achieves dual-sport aspiration by competing with field and women’s ice hockey teamsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Lilada Gee murals bring vibrant color, joy and representation to UW South Madison Partnership space
The UW South Madison Partnership on South Park Street is home to several nonprofit organizations – Madison365 among them – as well as the University of Wisconsin’s Odyssey Project, the Neighborhood Law Clinic, financial literacy classes, self-care classes and many other Community Engagement programs. And now it...
The Rainbow Project’s 18th annual Rhumba 4 Rainbow set for Sept. 16
The Rainbow Project’s 18th annual Rhumba 4 Rainbow, Madison’s premier salsa fundraising event, will return on Friday, Sept. 16, 7 p.m.-midnight, with an action-packed night of entertainment and high-caliber performances from professional Latin dancers from around the world. Every year, Rhumba 4 Rainbow raises money for The Rainbow...
Centro Hispano’s El Mercadito
We invite you to join us at Centro and be back in the community with Mercadito on Thursday, Aug. 18, 4 p.m. After 2 years of the pandemic, Mercadito is back with alegría and energía! Come and enjoy the Southside of Madison. Make friends, al ladito de tu gente, with community guests, music, handicrafts, and of course, food.
Summer Of Love and Community Connection
Summer Of Love and Community Connection will take place at Penn Park on Saturday, Aug. 27, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Summer of Love and Community Connection offers arts and movement activities for the whole family in the park. We all need more arts, exercise, and connection to recover from the pandemic. Join us for workshops in Power Dance, aerial silks, Peruvian percussion, West African drumming, Latin partner dance, street dance, capoeira, Zumba, Kathak dance (Indian classical dance), painting, and more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
It’s Only 10 Minutes: August 18
On the podcast today, a preview of the next stories in our Lasting Impacts series, the return of the Mercadito at Centro Hispano and a youth-focused public art project in Appleton. Listen now:
Independent Police Monitor finalists to be introduced at virtual meeting tonight
The finalists for the City of Madison Independent Police Monitor position will be introduced at a virtual event at 5 pm Thursday, August 18. The candidates will have an opportunity to answer questions from members of the Police Civilian Oversight Board. Opportunities for members of the public to provide feedback...
Dane Dances canceled tonight due to forecasted rain and thunderstorms
Dane Dances, held on the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center Rooftop every Friday in August, has been canceled tonight due to the forecasted storms and concerns for rooftop safety, the City of Madison announced on Friday. Orquesta Salsoul Del Mad and Luisito Rosario were scheduled to perform tonight. This...
Centro Hispano’s El Mercadito returns after two-year hiatus with food, fun, & community
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Centro Hispano’s El Mercadito is back. Much more than a farmers’ market, El Mercadito is where community comes together. “It’s at events like this where you can just organically hang out with people and get to know each other....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Madison365 Week in Review for August 13
Here are our most popular stories of the week. CEOs of Tomorrow have added financial literacy to its entrepreneurship offerings for teens. FOSTER’s 14th annual Back 2 Skool Bash is this weekend at Penn Park. The Green Bay Packers Foundation committed $250,000 to the Center for Black Excellence and Culture.
Real Talk with Henry Sanders: What’s Next? A Conversation with Wisconsin’s Black Police Chiefs and Sherrifs
The relationship between law enforcement and the communities they serve — especially the Black community — is strained, to say the least. Madison365 convened an unprecedented conversation with:. Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett. Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes. Acting Milwaukee Police Chief Jeff Norman. Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell...
Black Oxygen: Ali Muldrow and Savion Castro Replay
This week on Black Oxygen we look back at this conversation with Ali Muldrow and Savion Castro, President and Vice President of the MMSD School Board. We cover a broad range of education topics including their educational journey, the treatment and labeling of Black children, leading as a Black person in Madison and much more. This episode is filled with laughter, job and lots of wisdom. During this episode Ali says, “we cannot underestimate the advocacy of Black parents.”
Sheriff says 577 firearms surrendered at Gift Cards for Guns event
At the first-ever Gift Cards for guns event, 577 weapons and about 380 pounds of ammunition were surrendered in exchange for $43,380 in gift cards for gas and groceries, Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said Tuesday. The four-hour event took place Saturday at Alliant Energy Center. In a press release...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
22nd annual Africa Fest will celebrate “Faces of African Beauty”
“People in Madison really want to learn about other cultures and meet different people. So that in itself makes our job a lot easier at Africa Fest,” Ray Kumapayi, chair of the Africa Fest Planning Committee, tells Madison365. “I’ve found that Madisonians really want to know and they want to be part of it and learn about Africa … aside from what they’ve read when they were being raised.”
Ian Edwards to headline Madison Comedy Week in collaboration with Sessions at McPike Park
Getting to the grassroots of comedy and supporting local comedians, as well as comedians traveling into the city, is at the heart of Madison Comedy Week’s festivities, kicking off August 7 and ending on August 14. Started in 2018 to help promote the growing local comedy scene, Madison Comedy Week gave exposure for working comedians and an opportunity for aspiring comedians to come perform and build connections with each other and the Madison community. Jake Snell, Executive Director of Madison Comedy Week, reflected on how the event came to be.
End Time Ministries International gives away more than 1,000 backpacks at Back 2 School event
Bishop Godfrey Stubbs, senior pastor of End Time Ministries International, says that he was “overwhelmed” by the great attendance as his church hosted a Back 2 School Giveaway and Mini-Carnival on Saturday, Aug. 6. In all, End Time Ministries and community partners gave away more than 1,000 backpacks full of supplies to Madison-area kids at the annual event.
Free tuition program will expand to all UW campuses next year
University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman on Monday announced the creation of the Wisconsin Tuition Promise, a new initiative starting in fall 2023 to ensure underserved Wisconsin students can attend any UW System university without paying tuition or fees, according to a press release from UW System. The program...
7th Annual Black Restaurant Week set for Aug. 14-21
The Madison Black Chamber of Commerce will host its 7th annual Black Restaurant Week (BRW) Aug. 14-21. This year, community members will be able to recognize local Black-owned restaurants by voting for the “best of” in each category. “I invite everyone to savor the flavor and explore culinary...
Packers Foundation awards $250K to Center for Black Excellence and Culture
The Green Bay Packers Foundation has announced a $250,000 matching grant to the Center for Black Excellence and Culture, the first grant ever awarded to a Dane County organization through the Packers Foundation Impact Grant program. The Center for Black Excellence and Culture is a community-wide effort to bring together...
Nominations sought for UW-Madison Outstanding Women of Color Awards 2022-23
The University of Wisconsin–Madison is seeking nominations for its Outstanding Women of Color Awards which annually honors the amazing women of color in the UW–Madison and greater Madison communities. Each year, the university recognizes women of color “whose advocacy, activism, or scholarship has positively transformed their organizations and...
100 Black Men of Madison’s 27th annual Back to School Celebration
The 100 Black Men of Madison will host its 27th annual Back to School Celebration at the Goodman South Campus of Madison College, 2429 S. Perry St., on Saturday, Aug. 13, 8-11 a.m. All Dane County elementary and middle school students of limited income families and their parents are invited...
Madison365
Madison, WI
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
336K+
Views
ABOUT
Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison’s communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.https://madison365.com/
Comments / 0