Madison, WI

Madison365

The Rainbow Project's 18th annual Rhumba 4 Rainbow set for Sept. 16

The Rainbow Project's 18th annual Rhumba 4 Rainbow, Madison's premier salsa fundraising event, will return on Friday, Sept. 16, 7 p.m.-midnight, with an action-packed night of entertainment and high-caliber performances from professional Latin dancers from around the world. Every year, Rhumba 4 Rainbow raises money for The Rainbow...
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Centro Hispano's El Mercadito

We invite you to join us at Centro and be back in the community with Mercadito on Thursday, Aug. 18, 4 p.m. After 2 years of the pandemic, Mercadito is back with alegría and energía! Come and enjoy the Southside of Madison. Make friends, al ladito de tu gente, with community guests, music, handicrafts, and of course, food.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Summer Of Love and Community Connection

Summer Of Love and Community Connection will take place at Penn Park on Saturday, Aug. 27, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Summer of Love and Community Connection offers arts and movement activities for the whole family in the park. We all need more arts, exercise, and connection to recover from the pandemic. Join us for workshops in Power Dance, aerial silks, Peruvian percussion, West African drumming, Latin partner dance, street dance, capoeira, Zumba, Kathak dance (Indian classical dance), painting, and more.
MADISON, WI
City
Madison, WI
Madison365

It's Only 10 Minutes: August 18

On the podcast today, a preview of the next stories in our Lasting Impacts series, the return of the Mercadito at Centro Hispano and a youth-focused public art project in Appleton. Listen now:
APPLETON, WI
Madison365

Madison365 Week in Review for August 13

Here are our most popular stories of the week. CEOs of Tomorrow have added financial literacy to its entrepreneurship offerings for teens. FOSTER's 14th annual Back 2 Skool Bash is this weekend at Penn Park. The Green Bay Packers Foundation committed $250,000 to the Center for Black Excellence and Culture.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Real Talk with Henry Sanders: What's Next? A Conversation with Wisconsin's Black Police Chiefs and Sherrifs

The relationship between law enforcement and the communities they serve — especially the Black community — is strained, to say the least. Madison365 convened an unprecedented conversation with:. Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett. Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes. Acting Milwaukee Police Chief Jeff Norman. Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell...
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Black Oxygen: Ali Muldrow and Savion Castro Replay

This week on Black Oxygen we look back at this conversation with Ali Muldrow and Savion Castro, President and Vice President of the MMSD School Board. We cover a broad range of education topics including their educational journey, the treatment and labeling of Black children, leading as a Black person in Madison and much more. This episode is filled with laughter, job and lots of wisdom. During this episode Ali says, "we cannot underestimate the advocacy of Black parents."
MADISON, WI
Madison365

22nd annual Africa Fest will celebrate "Faces of African Beauty"

"People in Madison really want to learn about other cultures and meet different people. So that in itself makes our job a lot easier at Africa Fest," Ray Kumapayi, chair of the Africa Fest Planning Committee, tells Madison365. "I've found that Madisonians really want to know and they want to be part of it and learn about Africa … aside from what they've read when they were being raised."
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Ian Edwards to headline Madison Comedy Week in collaboration with Sessions at McPike Park

Getting to the grassroots of comedy and supporting local comedians, as well as comedians traveling into the city, is at the heart of Madison Comedy Week's festivities, kicking off August 7 and ending on August 14. Started in 2018 to help promote the growing local comedy scene, Madison Comedy Week gave exposure for working comedians and an opportunity for aspiring comedians to come perform and build connections with each other and the Madison community. Jake Snell, Executive Director of Madison Comedy Week, reflected on how the event came to be.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

End Time Ministries International gives away more than 1,000 backpacks at Back 2 School event

Bishop Godfrey Stubbs, senior pastor of End Time Ministries International, says that he was "overwhelmed" by the great attendance as his church hosted a Back 2 School Giveaway and Mini-Carnival on Saturday, Aug. 6. In all, End Time Ministries and community partners gave away more than 1,000 backpacks full of supplies to Madison-area kids at the annual event.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Free tuition program will expand to all UW campuses next year

University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman on Monday announced the creation of the Wisconsin Tuition Promise, a new initiative starting in fall 2023 to ensure underserved Wisconsin students can attend any UW System university without paying tuition or fees, according to a press release from UW System. The program...
MADISON, WI
Madison365

7th Annual Black Restaurant Week set for Aug. 14-21

The Madison Black Chamber of Commerce will host its 7th annual Black Restaurant Week (BRW) Aug. 14-21. This year, community members will be able to recognize local Black-owned restaurants by voting for the "best of" in each category. "I invite everyone to savor the flavor and explore culinary...
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Madison365

Madison, WI
