The overall demolition process isn’t totally finished at the former Hornets Pointe apartment complex, but it could be completed by the end of this week. City of Emporia Communications Manager Christine Johnson says the demolition contractor has flat concrete and the building’s foundation to remove. Once that process is done, contract workers will bring fill dirt to the location, level it out and reseed the lot.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 2 HOURS AGO