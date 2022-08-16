Read full article on original website
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
On loan from Switzerland, Vincent van Gogh exhibit ends September 4, 2022Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
This Ohio Grocery Store is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Gem City Black Business Month: Black Business Challenge.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
4 Places To Get Great Sushi in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
CAR AND DRIVER
Lucid Air Dethrones Tesla Model S as New EV 1000 King of the Ring
From the September 2022 issue of Car and Driver. To measure the current state of electric-vehicle interstate travel, we followed the same route as last year's 11-car EV 1000. Only this time would be one driver, one machine, one mission: pilot Lucid's Air Grand Touring to see if it could strip the Tesla Model S of the EV 1000 crown. The checkpoints remain the same: Cincinnati and Athens, Ohio; Morgantown, West Virginia; Erie, Pennsylvania; and C/D headquarters in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
dayton.com
Beloved downtown optical business to close in Fire Blocks District
Downtown Dayton Optical is closing after more than 13 years of operation in the Fire Blocks District, which patrons say is a big loss for a busy section of the city that has been recently transformed by small, independent businesses like the affordable eyewear shop. The Dayton Daily News was...
wyso.org
Local property management agency landlord facing federal fraud charges for misappropriation of CARES Act funding
A Dayton-area landlord faces federal fraud charges following an investigation into how rental aid from the 2020 CARES ACT was spent. The money was supposed to provide relief for renters facing eviction during the pandemic. Josh Sweigart with the Dayton Daily News is the investigative reporter that began looking into possible misappropriated funds. He tells WYSO’s Jerry Kenney about his reporting that began a year ago.
newsfromthestates.com
Virus found in Franklin County deer
DNR confirmed the death of a deer from a virus but hunters shouldn't worry about its recreational impact. (Screenshot from DNR's website) The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reported the presence of a sometimes fatal virus in white-tailed deer in Franklin County Friday. The Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) virus kills...
dayton.com
5 big grocery store moves around the Dayton area in recent weeks
Dorothy Lane Market recently purchased the former PNC Bank building at 2720 Far Hills Ave. in Oakwood, a real estate broker confirmed. The grocery bought the former bank branch for $1.1 million, said Robert Zavakos, senior vice president for commercial real estate firm NAI Global. He declined to comment beyond confirming the sale. Zavakos represented PNC in the sale.
Fox 19
NKY town could soon vote to restrict where people can smoke
DAYTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The Dayton City Council is set to vote on an ordinance in September that would ban people from smoking in public places. That ordinance is receiving mixed feedback. The Rose Room is one of Dayton’s oldest establishments. The owner of the business, Patricia Flynn, said a...
linknky.com
Zone change needed for 208-acre industrial site rejected
BURLINGTON – A zoning change needed for a 208-acre industrial park off Chambers Road was rejected during a Boone County Planning and Zoning Committee meeting Wednesday, marking a victory for residents who fought against it. NorthPoint Development, a liaison company that builds industrial sites for companies like Amazon, FedEx...
Ohio residents file lawsuit against Kia, Hyundai over vehicle thefts
CINCINNATI — Ohio residents have filed a class action lawsuit against car manufactures Kia and Hyundai, alleging that some of their vehicles are unsafe and easy to steal. In a lawsuit filed earlier this month in the Southern District of Ohio in Cincinnati, the manufacturers are accused of manufacturing, designing and selling defective vehicles “at multiple locations throughout the state of Ohio and the United States.”
WKRC
Developer starts massive new phase of $640 million Uptown project
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Trinitas Ventures and Crawford Hoying is starting construction of the $250 million second phase of its $640 million project in Clifton Heights near the University of Cincinnati. The next phase of the District project includes a new student housing tower and a hotel. Subscribers to...
Fox 19
Woman crashes van into pool at Kings Island’s Camp Cedar
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman drove into a pool at Kings Island’s Camp Cedar Friday evening, a spokesperson confirms. It happened sometime around 5:30 p.m. at one of Camp Cedar’s two pools. A guest experienced a medical emergency. Her van went off a nearby road. Witnesses...
WKRC
Window company owner arrested and charged in 3 Tri-State counties
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The owner of a local business faces theft charges in three Tri-State counties. Tara Curles was first arrested in Boone County in late July and then transferred to the Hamilton County jail. Numerous people have told investigators that they paid Window Planet for new windows and never...
eaglecountryonline.com
City of Lawrenceburg Prepares to Roll Out New Recycling Program
Delivery of new 95-gallon recycling cans is scheduled to start next week. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - Meet your new recycling cans! No more sorting, bending, or lifting – the new 95-gallon green recycling cans will have two wheels for easy maneuvering and a lid to keep things tidy. The extra space will make recycling easier and provide more room for storage.
Why city leaders want to plant hundreds of trees in the hottest neighborhoods
Some city leaders want to plant hundreds of new trees at schools, recreation centers and public housing projects in Cincinnati’s hottest, and often poorest, neighborhoods this fall.
WLWT 5
Middletown Police Department looking to hire 911 dispatchers amid shortage
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The national shortage of 911 dispatchers is now impacting the Middletown Police Department. Middletown's Chief of Police David Birk said officers are pitching in and staff are working overtime to make up for the call volume. "We're supposed to have 15 dispatchers and one supervisor. We've...
miamivalleytoday.com
Miami County Fair ends with the Sales of Champions
TROY – On the final day of the Miami County Fair, Junior Fair members who won Grand Champion or Reserve Grand Champion sold their animals at the Sale of Champions with the largest sale being $17,000. The sale started with a pen of market chickens. Grand Champion Katie Quinn,...
USDA ends universal free lunch program, school districts urge parents to reapply
For the last two years, the USDA offered school districts waivers to provide free breakfast and lunch to all students. Unfortunately, those waivers have now expired.
WKRC
Local 12 Investigates: Where teachers are leaving public schools the most in the Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Across the US, school districts are feeling the impact of a large-scale teacher shortage, and the Tri-State is no exception. West Chester native Rachel Immerman is entering her third year as a fourth grade teacher, but has seen a lot of her friends leave the profession in recent years.
dayton.com
The Vault Event Center closes in Miamisburg
A Miamisburg event center housed inside a former bank announced today on its Facebook page it has closed. “Absolutely breaks my heart to have to say that The Vault Event Center is officially closed,” said owner Melissa Climer in the Facebook post. Climer said in the post she “will...
Fox 19
Master key to Covington’s mail boxes stolen from USPS mail carrier
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A man now has a key that can open mail boxes across Covington after he stole it from a US Postal Service worker early Wednesday, according to Covington police. The master key, known as an “arrow key,” grants access to all USPS collection boxes—called “blue boxes”—outdoor...
People across Tri-State blame Altafiber for major issues in their neighborhoods
After we reported last week about issues West Chester neighbors were facing, we heard from people in Liberty Township, Deerfield Township, Hebron and Florence.
