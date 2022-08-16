ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason, OH

CAR AND DRIVER

Lucid Air Dethrones Tesla Model S as New EV 1000 King of the Ring

From the September 2022 issue of Car and Driver. To measure the current state of electric-vehicle interstate travel, we followed the same route as last year's 11-car EV 1000. Only this time would be one driver, one machine, one mission: pilot Lucid's Air Grand Touring to see if it could strip the Tesla Model S of the EV 1000 crown. The checkpoints remain the same: Cincinnati and Athens, Ohio; Morgantown, West Virginia; Erie, Pennsylvania; and C/D headquarters in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Beloved downtown optical business to close in Fire Blocks District

Downtown Dayton Optical is closing after more than 13 years of operation in the Fire Blocks District, which patrons say is a big loss for a busy section of the city that has been recently transformed by small, independent businesses like the affordable eyewear shop. The Dayton Daily News was...
DAYTON, OH
wyso.org

Local property management agency landlord facing federal fraud charges for misappropriation of CARES Act funding

A Dayton-area landlord faces federal fraud charges following an investigation into how rental aid from the 2020 CARES ACT was spent. The money was supposed to provide relief for renters facing eviction during the pandemic. Josh Sweigart with the Dayton Daily News is the investigative reporter that began looking into possible misappropriated funds. He tells WYSO’s Jerry Kenney about his reporting that began a year ago.
DAYTON, OH
newsfromthestates.com

Virus found in Franklin County deer

DNR confirmed the death of a deer from a virus but hunters shouldn't worry about its recreational impact. (Screenshot from DNR's website) The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reported the presence of a sometimes fatal virus in white-tailed deer in Franklin County Friday. The Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) virus kills...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN
City
dayton.com

5 big grocery store moves around the Dayton area in recent weeks

Dorothy Lane Market recently purchased the former PNC Bank building at 2720 Far Hills Ave. in Oakwood, a real estate broker confirmed. The grocery bought the former bank branch for $1.1 million, said Robert Zavakos, senior vice president for commercial real estate firm NAI Global. He declined to comment beyond confirming the sale. Zavakos represented PNC in the sale.
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

NKY town could soon vote to restrict where people can smoke

DAYTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The Dayton City Council is set to vote on an ordinance in September that would ban people from smoking in public places. That ordinance is receiving mixed feedback. The Rose Room is one of Dayton’s oldest establishments. The owner of the business, Patricia Flynn, said a...
DAYTON, KY
linknky.com

Zone change needed for 208-acre industrial site rejected

BURLINGTON – A zoning change needed for a 208-acre industrial park off Chambers Road was rejected during a Boone County Planning and Zoning Committee meeting Wednesday, marking a victory for residents who fought against it. NorthPoint Development, a liaison company that builds industrial sites for companies like Amazon, FedEx...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WHIO Dayton

Ohio residents file lawsuit against Kia, Hyundai over vehicle thefts

CINCINNATI — Ohio residents have filed a class action lawsuit against car manufactures Kia and Hyundai, alleging that some of their vehicles are unsafe and easy to steal. In a lawsuit filed earlier this month in the Southern District of Ohio in Cincinnati, the manufacturers are accused of manufacturing, designing and selling defective vehicles “at multiple locations throughout the state of Ohio and the United States.”
OHIO STATE
WKRC

Developer starts massive new phase of $640 million Uptown project

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Trinitas Ventures and Crawford Hoying is starting construction of the $250 million second phase of its $640 million project in Clifton Heights near the University of Cincinnati. The next phase of the District project includes a new student housing tower and a hotel. Subscribers to...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Woman crashes van into pool at Kings Island’s Camp Cedar

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman drove into a pool at Kings Island’s Camp Cedar Friday evening, a spokesperson confirms. It happened sometime around 5:30 p.m. at one of Camp Cedar’s two pools. A guest experienced a medical emergency. Her van went off a nearby road. Witnesses...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

City of Lawrenceburg Prepares to Roll Out New Recycling Program

Delivery of new 95-gallon recycling cans is scheduled to start next week. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - Meet your new recycling cans! No more sorting, bending, or lifting – the new 95-gallon green recycling cans will have two wheels for easy maneuvering and a lid to keep things tidy. The extra space will make recycling easier and provide more room for storage.
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
miamivalleytoday.com

Miami County Fair ends with the Sales of Champions

TROY – On the final day of the Miami County Fair, Junior Fair members who won Grand Champion or Reserve Grand Champion sold their animals at the Sale of Champions with the largest sale being $17,000. The sale started with a pen of market chickens. Grand Champion Katie Quinn,...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

The Vault Event Center closes in Miamisburg

A Miamisburg event center housed inside a former bank announced today on its Facebook page it has closed. “Absolutely breaks my heart to have to say that The Vault Event Center is officially closed,” said owner Melissa Climer in the Facebook post. Climer said in the post she “will...
MIAMISBURG, OH
Fox 19

Master key to Covington’s mail boxes stolen from USPS mail carrier

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A man now has a key that can open mail boxes across Covington after he stole it from a US Postal Service worker early Wednesday, according to Covington police. The master key, known as an “arrow key,” grants access to all USPS collection boxes—called “blue boxes”—outdoor...
COVINGTON, KY

