From the September 2022 issue of Car and Driver. To measure the current state of electric-vehicle interstate travel, we followed the same route as last year's 11-car EV 1000. Only this time would be one driver, one machine, one mission: pilot Lucid's Air Grand Touring to see if it could strip the Tesla Model S of the EV 1000 crown. The checkpoints remain the same: Cincinnati and Athens, Ohio; Morgantown, West Virginia; Erie, Pennsylvania; and C/D headquarters in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

