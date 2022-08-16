ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

WTVC

Road Trippin in Cartersville, Georgia: Savoy Automobile Museum

Savoy Automobile Museum connects people to the cultural diversity of the automobile. Through changing exhibits, educational programs, and engaging experiences individuals have the opportunity to appreciate the beauty and history of automobiles. This world-class museum and showgrounds sits on approximately 37 acres in Cartersville, GA just off I-75, between Chattanooga and Atlanta. Guests visiting the museum will be met with an assortment of automobiles and original works of art. Make plans to visit soon!
CARTERSVILLE, GA
Rome, GA
Rome, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta woman named America’s Biggest Cheapskate

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It may sound like an insult, but for Atlanta’s Cynthia Johnson being called America’s Biggest Cheapskate is an honor she wears proudly. “I understand the assignment” Cynthia joked. Johnson recently won the title of America’s Biggest Cheapskate by Bargain Outlet Ollie’s, beating out...
ATLANTA, GA
WTVC

Road Trippin in Cartersville, Georgia: George Washington Carver Park

George Washington Carver Park is a true landmark of Georgia’s Civil Rights History established in 1950 on Lake Allatoona, just north of Atlanta, as the first state park for African-Americans in Georgia. The park boasts picnic facilities, playground, boat ramp and dock, beach, event facility and beautiful lakeside setting. Discover the park’s inspiring history and enjoy a day at “The Beach”!
CARTERSVILLE, GA
whiterivernow.com

Two people killed after multi-vehicle accident in Ravenden

A multi-vehicle accident near the Lawrence and Sharp county line has claimed the lives of two people. According to the Arkansas State Police, Kyle Robert Simmons, 30, of Hoxie, and Anna Marie Swearinger, 30, of Rome, Ga., were killed after a 2005 Cadillac driven by Simmons apparently crossed the centerline as it traveled south on Highway 63 in Ravenden and triggered a multi-vehicle accident.
RAVENDEN, AR
thecitymenus.com

Gold Rush Festival: It will soon be here, better than before

The Fleetwood Mac song “Gold Rush Woman” could be on the setlist Sept. 9, when a tribute group for the iconic band headlines a free concert kicking off Villa Rica’s Gold Rush Festival. Rumours ATL, an Atlanta group that recreates the sound of one of the most...
VILLA RICA, GA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
TheAtlantaVoice

Thank you and farewell Mr. Fuller

Last week Chet Fuller passed away at the age of 72. An author and journalist, Fuller, who I always called “Mr. Fuller, impacted an innumerable number of Black reporters and editors in Atlanta during his illustrious and award-winning career.  For me, the impact that Mr. Fuller had on my career could be summed up by […] The post Thank you and farewell Mr. Fuller appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
allongeorgia.com

Rome-area methamphetamine distributor and money launderer sentenced after trial

Juan Cain Valencia-Ramirez has been sentenced for conspiring to distribute large quantities of methamphetamine and to launder drug money. “This defendant was responsible for importing, processing and distributing hundreds of kilograms of methamphetamine in the metro-Atlanta and Northwest Georgia areas,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan. “His long history of methamphetamine dealing and eluding arrest has ended thanks to the coordinated efforts of DEA and other federal and local law enforcement partners.”
ROME, GA
WDEF

Mayor Tim Kelly, city respond to immigrant buses

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — The Chattanooga City Council heard public comments tonight on the numerous buses that were recently carrying asylum-seeking migrants from Texas to America’s northeast. Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly, as well as both city staff and city council members, actually commended the community’s response to the sudden...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
The Georgia Sun

Cherokee County asks Georgia to remove QR codes from ballots

In response to concerns raised by Cherokee County residents, county commissioners are asking Georgia elections officials to remove QR codes from the state’s ballots. The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution on Aug. 16, calling upon the Georgia General Assembly, Secretary of State and State Elections Board to remove QR codes from ballots and instead utilize a system that allows the voter to view a readable ballot before it is cast.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Smyrna’s racist ‘Aunt Fanny’s Cabin’ finally demolished

A dilapidated building in Smyrna that once housed a restaurant with racist themes has been torn down. Aunt Fanny’s Cabin, which closed 30 years ago, began operating in the 1940s and thrived on "casual racism that characterized much of the restaurant’s décor and operation,” according to the history website Tomitronics. It featured "African-American waiters with sign boards hung around their necks to announce the menu" while dancing on milk crates. GPB reports that old advertisements for slaves adorned the walls, and the likes of Clark Gable and Liberace patronized the place.
SMYRNA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Retro pinball arcade scores big at new Acworth location

ACWORTH, Ga. - There’s no denying that the hot trends of 2022 strongly echo those of the 1980s, thanks in no small part to the Atlanta-lensed Netflix hit "Stranger Things." And now that acid washed jeans are back on the rack and the Kate Bush classic "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)" is back on the charts, we decided to visit a place where the pioneering arcade games of the 1980s are still stumping players of all ages.
ACWORTH, GA

