HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Amateur beekeeper Bill Grimmett started beekeeping in 2017 as a way to fill his time after retirement. Now, he wants to share his passion for honeybees. His 26 colonies are scattered in hives along the edges of his property along with his wife’s chicken coop and garden. The pair stays occupied with plenty of hobbies that enhance their self-sustainability. Grimmett began his hobby as an apiarist after watching his brother-in-law work with bee colonies. He acquired some of his own, and his brother-in-law gave him a colony. “Bees are just fascinating,” said Grimmett. “They are fascinating creatures, so the more...

CULLMAN COUNTY, AL ・ 17 HOURS AGO