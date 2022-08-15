ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshfield, WI

Comments / 0

Related
marshfieldareasports.com

St. Croix Central powers past Spencer/Columbus football in 2022 opener

HAMMOND – St. Croix Central piled up 435 yards rushing and scored five first-half touchdowns on its way to a 53-21 win over Spencer/Columbus Catholic in both teams’ high school football season openers on Friday night at St. Croix Central High School. St. Croix Central quarterback Caden Wester...
SPENCER, WI
marshfieldareasports.com

Stratford football ties Mosinee in lightning-shortened season opener

MARSHFIELD – There’s nothing anyone can do about the weather, and unfortunately the Stratford and Mosinee football teams found that out on Friday night. A lightning delay just before the start of the fourth quarter quickly turned into a cancellation and the opening game of the 2022 season for both teams ended in a 20-20 tie at Heiting Community Stadium.
STRATFORD, WI
marshfieldareasports.com

Auburndale football blows out Menominee Indian in 2022 opener

AUBURNDALE – The Auburndale football team had little trouble in its season opener as it crushed Menominee Indian 76-0 in a nonconference matchup Friday night at Auburndale High School. Auburndale scored five touchdowns in the first quarter and added two more in the second to take a commanding 49-0...
AUBURNDALE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy