marshfieldareasports.com
Marshfield girls swimming wins two events, takes fourth at Merrill Fun in the Sun Relays
MERRILL – Marshfield picked up a pair of victories and finished fourth in the team standings at the Merrill Fun in the Sun Relays, an outdoor meet held at the Merrill Area Recreation Center on Thursday. Stevens Point won the team title with 222 points and four event victories,...
marshfieldareasports.com
St. Croix Central powers past Spencer/Columbus football in 2022 opener
HAMMOND – St. Croix Central piled up 435 yards rushing and scored five first-half touchdowns on its way to a 53-21 win over Spencer/Columbus Catholic in both teams’ high school football season openers on Friday night at St. Croix Central High School. St. Croix Central quarterback Caden Wester...
marshfieldareasports.com
Stratford football ties Mosinee in lightning-shortened season opener
MARSHFIELD – There’s nothing anyone can do about the weather, and unfortunately the Stratford and Mosinee football teams found that out on Friday night. A lightning delay just before the start of the fourth quarter quickly turned into a cancellation and the opening game of the 2022 season for both teams ended in a 20-20 tie at Heiting Community Stadium.
marshfieldareasports.com
Auburndale football blows out Menominee Indian in 2022 opener
AUBURNDALE – The Auburndale football team had little trouble in its season opener as it crushed Menominee Indian 76-0 in a nonconference matchup Friday night at Auburndale High School. Auburndale scored five touchdowns in the first quarter and added two more in the second to take a commanding 49-0...
