ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yourbigsky.com

Tragic drowning in Lewis and Clark County

A teen from Laurel drowned in the Canyon Ferry Reservoir after the Lewis and Clark Sheriff’s deputies tried to save him with CPR. 14-year-old Kayden Bitter was swimming with his family in Lewis and Clark County Monday when the family noticed him missing as they were getting ready to serve lunch. Sheriff Dutton tells YourBigSky.com ABC FOX, the boy was not wearing a life jacket and had existing medical conditions that could have contributed to the accident. Family members found him floating about 10 feet off the shore and pulled him from the water and medical crews were able to find a pulse initially. The boy was taken to a local hospital and then to a hospital in Missoula, where he died on Monday.
LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montana State
Montana Accidents
Great Falls, MT
Accidents
City
Great Falls, MT
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
Great Falls, MT
Crime & Safety
hilinetoday.com

Jury Convicts Washington Man of Drug Trafficking in Rocky Boy

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (NMB) – A federal jury on Wednesday convicted a Washington man of drug trafficking charges after he was accused of bringing methamphetamine and fentanyl to Great Falls and the Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation for distribution, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. After a two-day trial that...
GREAT FALLS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Mile Marker#Traffic Accident#Cascade County Sheriff
Daily Montanan

Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula

At 9 a.m. on August 1, the residents of the encampment in the parking lot of First United Methodist Church in Great Falls were asked to evacuate the premises. By 10:30 a.m., nearly everyone had cleared out. “Many were understandably emotional,” Giovanna Minardi of nonprofit Housed Great Falls said in a text that morning. “A […] The post Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula appeared first on Daily Montanan.
GREAT FALLS, MT
theelectricgf.com

City approves $1.2 million loan for apartment project

City Commissioners unanimously approved a request for $1.2 million of Community Development Block Grant funds for a proposed rental housing project during their Aug. 16 meeting. The funds are part of the city’s housing rehabilitation loan program that uses CDBG funds and offers no-interest loans to low income residents and...
GREAT FALLS, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy