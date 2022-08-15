Read full article on original website
montanarightnow.com
Two people extracted from rollover crash on 10th Ave. S in Great Falls
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Two people had to be extracted from a rollover crash on 10th Ave. S in Great Falls. Great Falls Fire Rescue tells KFBB the accident happened around 7:30 am, Wednesday. A truck reportedly drove off the landscape between Hardee's and First Interstate Bank on 10th Ave....
Two-vehicle crash in Great Falls on Tuesday
Emergency crews responded to a crash involving two vehicles in Great Falls on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.
yourbigsky.com
Tragic drowning in Lewis and Clark County
A teen from Laurel drowned in the Canyon Ferry Reservoir after the Lewis and Clark Sheriff’s deputies tried to save him with CPR. 14-year-old Kayden Bitter was swimming with his family in Lewis and Clark County Monday when the family noticed him missing as they were getting ready to serve lunch. Sheriff Dutton tells YourBigSky.com ABC FOX, the boy was not wearing a life jacket and had existing medical conditions that could have contributed to the accident. Family members found him floating about 10 feet off the shore and pulled him from the water and medical crews were able to find a pulse initially. The boy was taken to a local hospital and then to a hospital in Missoula, where he died on Monday.
Sheriff releases details of 3 deadly crashes in Great Falls
Cascade County Sheriff/Coroner Jesse Slaughter released information about three deadly crashes that happened in Great Falls
GFFR responds to garage fire
The fire happened along the 200 block of 19th Avenue NW, several blocks west of Riverview Elementary School.
Emergency crews at the scene of a fire in Black Eagle
Emergency crews are at the scene of a fire on the north side Black Eagle, in the vicinity of 32nd Avenue NE off of Old Havre Highway.
hilinetoday.com
Jury Convicts Washington Man of Drug Trafficking in Rocky Boy
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (NMB) – A federal jury on Wednesday convicted a Washington man of drug trafficking charges after he was accused of bringing methamphetamine and fentanyl to Great Falls and the Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation for distribution, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. After a two-day trial that...
Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula
At 9 a.m. on August 1, the residents of the encampment in the parking lot of First United Methodist Church in Great Falls were asked to evacuate the premises. By 10:30 a.m., nearly everyone had cleared out. “Many were understandably emotional,” Giovanna Minardi of nonprofit Housed Great Falls said in a text that morning. “A […] The post Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Debate continues over marijuana sales in Great Falls
City commissioners will discuss proposed marijuana sales in Great Falls city limits during a meeting on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.
theelectricgf.com
City approves $1.2 million loan for apartment project
City Commissioners unanimously approved a request for $1.2 million of Community Development Block Grant funds for a proposed rental housing project during their Aug. 16 meeting. The funds are part of the city’s housing rehabilitation loan program that uses CDBG funds and offers no-interest loans to low income residents and...
