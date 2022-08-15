The Oregon Ducks continue to deal with injuries along its most experienced unit heading into the season. How will the Oregon Ducks handle these injuries at the offensive line, and who is taking advantage of those extra reps. According to coaches and players, an Alpha is starting to emerge along the defensive side of the football, and it might surprise you who's taken on that role. Plus, the Oregon Ducks are catching some fire on the recruiting trail as two more commits join the Ducks' flock for the class of 2023.

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO