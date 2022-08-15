Read full article on original website
National Analysts Name BYU-Baylor One of the Best Nonconference Games in 2022
BYU-Baylor is expected to be one of the best nonconference games of the 2022 college football season
San Jose State vs Portland State Prediction, Game Preview
San Jose State vs Portland State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Thursday, September 1. Record: San Jose State (0-0), Portland State (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 |...
From the start, Larry Scott didn't understand the importance of football to the Pac-12
Pac-10 Commissioner Tom Hansen ruled the conference for over a quarter of a century. Hansen was known for valuing the Olympic sports but not understanding — or putting enough effort into — building the Pac’s football brand. Larry Scott was supposed to be different, but it’s striking...
Pac-12 preview: the biggest questions facing various teams heading into 2022
The start of the college football season is nine days away. Nine days. Yep, we have just about survived the offseason and are ready to move past realignment talk. Actual games begin on Aug. 27, though not in the Pac-12. Yet, it’s definitely preview time. It’s time to raise various questions about numerous teams in the conference and their key offseason changes.
Oregon State puts 2nd straight bowl on list of season goals
After reaching their first bowl game since 2013 last season, the Oregon State Beavers want more. “We’re not a finished product by any stretch,” coach Jonathan Smith said. “But over the four years being here as the head coach, really proud of the development we’ve had, the competitiveness, winning more games than we lost last year.”
Huskies promote Will Conroy to Associate Head Coach
SEATTLE -- The Huskies have promoted Will Conroy to Associate Head Coach of the men's basketball team, head coach Mike Hopkins announced Wednesday. Conroy has served the last seven seasons as an assistant coach for the Huskies. "I'm thrilled to announce this promotion for Will," Hopkins said. "He is passionate...
Middle Tennessee high school football: Highlights, big plays and scores from Thursday's games
The first Friday night of the Tennessee high school football season is hours away. But there are a handful of games on Thursday night which will jumpstart Week 1 of the high school football season. ...
Detroit Tigers promote top prospect Jackson Jobe to High-A West Michigan
The Detroit Tigers promoted right-hander Jackson Jobe, their top prospect, from Low-A Lakeland to High-A West Michigan. Jobe, who turned 20 a few weeks ago, began the season with the Flying Tigers and pitched 18 games. He had a 4.52 ERA with 25 walks and 71 strikeouts across 61⅔ innings. The Tigers drafted him No. 3 overall in 2021 out of high school in Oklahoma. ...
PODCAST: The latest news from Oregon's fall camp; Oregon continues its hot recruiting run
The Oregon Ducks continue to deal with injuries along its most experienced unit heading into the season. How will the Oregon Ducks handle these injuries at the offensive line, and who is taking advantage of those extra reps. According to coaches and players, an Alpha is starting to emerge along the defensive side of the football, and it might surprise you who's taken on that role. Plus, the Oregon Ducks are catching some fire on the recruiting trail as two more commits join the Ducks' flock for the class of 2023.
WATCH: Chase Cota explains growth at wide receiver room
Oregon Duck senior wide receiver Chase Cota discusses Oregon's development at wide receiver, why the Ducks are starting to stack good practices on top of each other, his role as a leader, and where the Ducks are going halfway through camp. Make sure you like and subscribe to the Autzen...
