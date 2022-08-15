ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
College Football News

San Jose State vs Portland State Prediction, Game Preview

San Jose State vs Portland State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Thursday, September 1. Record: San Jose State (0-0), Portland State (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 |...
PORTLAND, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pac-12 preview: the biggest questions facing various teams heading into 2022

The start of the college football season is nine days away. Nine days. Yep, we have just about survived the offseason and are ready to move past realignment talk. Actual games begin on Aug. 27, though not in the Pac-12. Yet, it’s definitely preview time. It’s time to raise various questions about numerous teams in the conference and their key offseason changes.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac 12 Conference#Preview#Dan Joe
FOX Sports

Oregon State puts 2nd straight bowl on list of season goals

After reaching their first bowl game since 2013 last season, the Oregon State Beavers want more. “We’re not a finished product by any stretch,” coach Jonathan Smith said. “But over the four years being here as the head coach, really proud of the development we’ve had, the competitiveness, winning more games than we lost last year.”
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Huskies promote Will Conroy to Associate Head Coach

SEATTLE -- The Huskies have promoted Will Conroy to Associate Head Coach of the men's basketball team, head coach Mike Hopkins announced Wednesday. Conroy has served the last seven seasons as an assistant coach for the Huskies. "I'm thrilled to announce this promotion for Will," Hopkins said. "He is passionate...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers promote top prospect Jackson Jobe to High-A West Michigan

The Detroit Tigers promoted right-hander Jackson Jobe, their top prospect, from Low-A Lakeland to High-A West Michigan. Jobe, who turned 20 a few weeks ago, began the season with the Flying Tigers and pitched 18 games. He had a 4.52 ERA with 25 walks and 71 strikeouts across 61⅔ innings. The Tigers drafted him No. 3 overall in 2021 out of high school in Oklahoma. ...
DETROIT, MI
247Sports

PODCAST: The latest news from Oregon's fall camp; Oregon continues its hot recruiting run

The Oregon Ducks continue to deal with injuries along its most experienced unit heading into the season. How will the Oregon Ducks handle these injuries at the offensive line, and who is taking advantage of those extra reps. According to coaches and players, an Alpha is starting to emerge along the defensive side of the football, and it might surprise you who's taken on that role. Plus, the Oregon Ducks are catching some fire on the recruiting trail as two more commits join the Ducks' flock for the class of 2023.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

WATCH: Chase Cota explains growth at wide receiver room

Oregon Duck senior wide receiver Chase Cota discusses Oregon's development at wide receiver, why the Ducks are starting to stack good practices on top of each other, his role as a leader, and where the Ducks are going halfway through camp. Make sure you like and subscribe to the Autzen...
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy