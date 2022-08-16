Read full article on original website
KWQC
Mostly clear tonight
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - There will be mostly clear skies tonight, and you could try seeing the northern lights tonight! Highs will be in the low 80s tomorrow afternoon. Rain chances are back Friday. There will be scattered showers Friday morning and in the early afternoon. Later into Friday is when storm chances arrive. There will be a front moving in and a marginal risk is to the west outside of the viewing area. Western counties could see steady rain into the evening, but later Friday night it will be falling apart as it moves east. Saturday afternoon brings the best chance for rainfall, and highs Saturday will be in the 70s. Sunday afternoon will also have rain chances before dry conditions are back Monday.
KWQC
Rebuild Downtown Illinois grants $106 million to revitalize downtown areas across the state
GALESBURG and ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - On Monday, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced over $100 million dollars in grants to revitalize the downtowns of nearly 50 Illinois communities. Several cities in the Quad City area received money such as Aledo,...
KWQC
2022 Iowa State Fair attendance on pace to exceed 2021 attendance
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Fair is on pace to have more guests this summer, compared to 2021. The fair announced about 88,000 people were at the fair on Monday, which is actually down from the Monday of the fair last year. However, other days this week...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island County on firearm charge
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Deandre Hensley, 27, is wanted in Rock Island County for a felon in possession of a firearm charge. Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said he is 6-foot-1, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. If you know where...
KWQC
Republicans rally to “Fire Pritzker” and “Restore Illinois”
QUINCY (WGEM) - Hundreds of GOP supporters gathered to celebrate Republican Day with their favorite political leaders and candidates at the Illinois State Fair. “Restore Illinois” and “Fire Pritzker” were some of the key messages during a long rally under the August sun. Whether it is...
KWQC
Illinois Democrats rally at State Fair
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois Democrats held a large celebration in Springfield Wednesday. State Democratic leaders kicked off their big day with the annual Democratic County Chairs’ Association breakfast. Over a thousand Democrats were welcomed to the Capital City with large signs stating that Illinois Democrats deliver. The party hopes...
