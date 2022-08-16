ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - There will be mostly clear skies tonight, and you could try seeing the northern lights tonight! Highs will be in the low 80s tomorrow afternoon. Rain chances are back Friday. There will be scattered showers Friday morning and in the early afternoon. Later into Friday is when storm chances arrive. There will be a front moving in and a marginal risk is to the west outside of the viewing area. Western counties could see steady rain into the evening, but later Friday night it will be falling apart as it moves east. Saturday afternoon brings the best chance for rainfall, and highs Saturday will be in the 70s. Sunday afternoon will also have rain chances before dry conditions are back Monday.
