MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Luis Arraez and Jose Miranda hit back-to-back home runs in the first inning, and that was enough for Dylan Bundy as the Minnesota Twins beat the Texas Rangers 2-1 on Friday night. Bundy (7-5) gave up a run on just two hits in 5 1/3 innings. Minnesota won its fourth game in a row and kept pace with Cleveland, which leads the Twins by one game in the American League Central. “Just throwing it over the plate and letting them hit it right to people and they’re doing a good job of that,” Bundy said. “Lot of hard contact in the fourth inning, two balls hit to the wall there. But we played good defense all night I thought and played really good baseball.” Jorge López walked a pair of batters but closed out his third save with the Twins when Charlie Culberson was doubled off second base. Brad Miller hit a hard liner that was caught by right fielder Max Kepler, who hurried his throw to second in time to beat Culberson.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 31 MINUTES AGO