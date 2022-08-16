ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Voices: We deserve to know what the DWP is hiding about benefits

By Rachel Charlton-Dailey
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MuVNa_0hIuUOHw00

As a disabled activist who has fought to hold the government accountable, I’m used to being brushed off, but the latest announcement from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) feels like its cruellest trick yet.

The work and pensions secretary, Therese Coffey, has said she will not publish five official reports into how the department handles helping the vulnerable, or how many people have died as a result of being denied disability benefits .

The publication of these reports was promised by Coffey’s predecessors, following claims that thousands of disabled people had died since the Conservatives came into power in 2010. The true number still isn’t known, but it was found that over 17,000 people died between 2013 and 2019 whilst waiting for decisions to be made over their benefit claims. In 2020, we learned that 5,000 disabled people died still waiting to be reimbursed by the government to the tune of £16m in underpaid benefits.

But the underpayments scandal isn’t even one of the five reports that the secretary is hushing up, which makes me wonder exactly how damning this research might be.

In an open letter to Sir Stephen Timms , chair of the work and pensions committee, Coffey set out why she wouldn’t be publishing the five reports promised, and a subsequent further two. One of the main areas of research was an evaluation into the lowered benefit cap, which was supposed to be published in 2019. The cap hasn’t changed since 2016, despite the rise in inflation, and now means that more 12,000 families will miss out on help during the cost of living crisis .

Instead of plans to raise the cap in line with inflation to help those affected by the pandemic, Coffey suggests the review “would be best done when the significant social and economic impacts of the global pandemic are not affecting volatility”.

Another report the department won’t be publishing is into the impact of benefit sanctions on those who claim universal credit . Coffey confirmed that she would not be publishing the report, and opined that sanctions “act as a deterrent” to those who don’t seek work. This is despite research presented to the commons work and pensions committee inquiry that found sanctions to be “routinely ineffective in facilitating people’s entry into, or progression within, the paid labour market over time”.

The next was the internal report into the deaths of benefits claimants. Following calls from families of the deceased, disabled activists, other MPs and the press, the department has started over 140 internal process reviews into the deaths of claimants who died whilst waiting for a decision or after being denied benefits, just a drop in the ocean of the actual figure which we may never know.

To keep up to speed with all the latest opinions and comment, sign up to our free weekly Voices Dispatches newsletter by clicking here

As someone who has campaigned for the lives of disabled people through the pandemic and under Tory austerity, it is absolutely galling that they can so callously dismiss our calls to know the scale of the loss to our community.

Coffey also said she was not committed to publishing reports on online accessibility, unpaid carers or the effectiveness of work capability assessments for those on universal credit. It feels as if these crucial areas of research are being brushed under the carpet by the Tories, because the reality of the benefits system is not part of their lives.

In response to a question on what the department is doing to ensure the safety of vulnerable claimants came perhaps the most chilling reply I have ever read: “We do not have a statutory duty of safeguarding, though of course we do care about our claimants.”

Just how many disabled people have lost their lives while waiting for benefits decisions or after being sanctioned or underpaid? How many more will die because this government simply doesn’t care? We deserve to know the full scale of the DWP’s cruelty towards disabled people. Only when there is accountability can there be change.

Rachel Charlton-Dailey is a journalist and activist

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘People will be going hungry’: Gordon Brown calls for urgent action on cost of living crisis

Gordon Brown has urged Tory leadership candidates Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss to “take action” to prevent people going hungry later this year amid the cost of living crisis.The former Labour prime minister said that Boris Johnson and chancellor Nadhim Zahawi should agree a package with the candidates.Mr Brown warned that people would go hungry in October if the government left its intervention to November or December.“People are going to go without food and they’re going to go hungry and cold in October if we don’t take action now,” Mr Brown said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Oliver Dowden says Liz Truss' plans are 'not fit to deal with' scale of cost of living crisisClimate change: US senate passes largest investment yet to combat the climate crisisFootage shows Russian tank explode after targeted strike in Kharkiv
ADVOCACY
TheConversationAU

'I left with the kids and ended up homeless with them': the nightmare of housing wait lists for people fleeing domestic violence

People who flee domestic violence desperately need safe, affordable and secure housing. Our study of people on housing waiting lists in New South Wales, Tasmania and Queensland found private rental housing isn’t an option when leaving domestic violence. Besides the cost, most people fleeing domestic violence aren’t able to provide rental histories and credit ratings. That makes it very difficult to be accepted as a tenant. The obvious solution is social housing – affordable rental housing provided by government or not-for-profit agencies. However, our interviews with people who fled their homes because of domestic violence revealed they had great...
HOMELESS
The Independent

‘Unprecedented numbers’ of pensioners may die without energy bill help – charity

“Unprecedented numbers” of pensioners may die in their homes this winter without government help to pay spiralling energy bills, a charity has warned the Tory leadership contenders.Age UK has written to Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, urging them to commit publicly to emergency support for older people and those on low incomes to keep their homes heated.The charity is also calling on the candidates to back restoring the pensions triple lock to support retirees struggling with the cost-of-living crisis if they become prime minister.Our sincere belief is that we could see unprecedented numbers of older people dying of cold in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Timms
Daily Mail

Tavistock transgender clinic could face mass legal action 'from 1,000 families of children who claim they were rushed into taking life-altering puberty blockers' weeks after NHS shut it down in wake of damning report

Former patients of the NHS's controversial gender identity clinic for children may now take legal action against it. Thousands of young people were treated by the Tavistock centre in north London – and in many cases were prescribed powerful drugs to delay the onset of adolescence. But now the...
HEALTH
BBC

Charities urge next PM to improve vulnerable children's care

A promised shake-up to the care system in England to protect vulnerable children must be delivered by the next prime minister, charities say. The five charities, including NSPCC and Barnardo's, say flawed care is leading to children "being seriously hurt or even killed". They are calling on Tory leadership rivals...
KIDS
BBC

Children living in temporary accommodation at record high

The number of children living in temporary accommodation in Scotland has risen to record levels. There were 8,635 children living in temporary housing in March 2022 compared to 7,385 in March 2021, according to new government statistics - an increase of 17%. It is the highest level since records began...
HOMELESS
BBC

Shropshire's NHS health and care system declares critical incident

A county's whole NHS health and care system has declared a critical incident due to "continued and unprecedented pressures" on services. NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin said several issues were causing extended waiting times to access hospital beds. Its hospitals were seeing "significant levels of Covid-19" alongside a high number...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dwp#Disability Benefits#Uk#Conservatives
BBC

Not just hardest up that need bill help - Sir Keir Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer has said Labour's plan to freeze energy prices for all consumers is justified by the scale of expected rises this winter. He defended his call to spend £29bn on keeping bills down for everyone across the board, rather than more targeted payments. Many millions - not...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Truss called for patients to be charged for GP visits in 2009, document reveals

Liz Truss called for patients to be charged to see their GP and for doctors’ pay to be slashed by 10% in a pamphlet she co-authored in 2009, the unearthed document has revealed.The Tory leadership frontrunner also wanted to see the universal child benefit abolished in the 40-page report, which she co-wrote with six other people when she was deputy director of the Reform think tank.TalkTV’s The News Desk reported on Thursday that the document entitled “Back to Black”, written after the financial crisis and when Labour was in government, reveals the authors’ proposals to significantly shrink the state and...
POLITICS
The Independent

Labour demands recall of Parliament as cost-of-living crisis bites

Labour has written to Boris Johnson, as well as the two Tory leadership contenders, demanding that Parliament returns early in order to tackle soaring energy bills.Sir Keir Starmer has unveiled a “fully costed” £29 billion plan to freeze the cap at the current level of £1,971 for six months from October, saving the average household £1,000.The call for MPs to return two weeks early on August 22 comes ahead of the announcement of the new energy price cap at the end of the month, which Labour has called a “crucial deadline” for Government action.In the letter, Thangam Debbonaire, the shadow...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Sunak pledges to ‘restore’ NHS dentistry

Rishi Sunak has pledged to “restore” NHS dentistry by ringfencing its funding, strengthening prevention and encouraging dentists to stay in the health service.The Tory leadership hopeful, who is lagging behind his rival Liz Truss in polls of voting Conservative Party members, vowed to address the “unprecedented pressure” dentistry is under if he becomes prime minister.It comes after a recent survey found that the majority of NHS dental practices are unable to offer appointments to new adult patients.I’ll be focused on getting the British people more bang for our buck from our NHSRishi SunakAs part of his five-point plan, Mr Sunak...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
BBC

Infected blood victims to get £100,000 compensation

More than 4,000 UK victims of the infected blood scandal are to receive interim compensation of £100,000 each, the government has announced. It will be given to those whose health is failing after developing blood-borne viruses like hepatitis and HIV, as well as partners of people who have died.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Milton Keynes Council foster carer felt 'emotionally bullied'

A council foster carer who has felt "emotionally bullied" said she had no choice but to leave the service. Claire O'Sullivan fostered with Milton Keynes Council on and off since 2002 and contacted the BBC after another carer claimed she was mistreated. Ms O'Sullivan said it seemed "the more you...
SOCIETY
The Independent

The Independent

796K+
Followers
254K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy