WIBW
Woman life-flighted to hospital following Fort Riley Blvd. motorcycle crash
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was rushed to the hospital via life flight after a motorcycle accident on Fort Riley Blvd. The Riley County Police Department says a female motorcycle driver, later identified as Haley Dunn, 23, of Manhattan, was rushed to the hospital via life-flight after her motorcycle rear-ended a 2008 Honday Odyssey driven by Lindsay Wells, 39, of Junction City, on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 17.
2 taken to hospital after semi pulls out of construction zone in Lyon County
EMPORIA (KSNT) – A Lyon County construction zone mishap led to two people being transported to the hospital just after 3:20 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. According to the KHP crash report, a 2020 Peterbilt semi was pulling out from a construction zone on I-35 in Lyon County. It caused a […]
KHP in air Friday morning over Topeka looking for subject
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Kansas Highway Patrol aircraft flying over Topeka Thursday was searching for a fleeing passenger following a traffic stop. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a trooper stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation at the ramp to I-70 near 1st Street when one of the occupants in the car took off […]
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff reports fatal accident near Kansas border
FALLS CITY – The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office reports a fatal accident on Highway 75 near the Kansas border Wednesday afternoon. A sheriff’s office press release says two vehicles collided head-on, killing all occupants. There were two occupants of a KIA Forte, 82-year-old Dennis Podliska and 80-year-old...
KVOE
Emporia teenager injured following rollover crash Thursday
A rural Emporia teenager was taken to Newman Regional Health following a rollover accident north of Emporia Thursday. According to Lyon County Deputy Jody Meyers, deputies, Emporia/Lyon County EMS were called to the 2800 block of Road L, roughly 12 miles north of Emporia, around 4 pm. Meyers says 17-year-old Shayne McGee of Rural Emporia was northbound on L in an F-150 pickup truck when he swerved to avoid an animal in the roadway.
Manhattan woman airlifted to hospital after motorcycle crash
The Riley County Police Department responded to a motorcycle crash on westbound K-18 on Wednesday afternoon. Officers found a 2004 Yamaha motorcycle, driven by 23-year old Haley Dunn of Manhattan had rear-ended a 2008 Honda Odyssey, driven by 39-year-old Lindsay Wells of Junction City. Dunn was life-flighted to University of...
WIBW
Officials search for missing Junction City woman
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are searching for a missing Junction City woman after a bag with her belongings was found behind Wal-Mart. The Grandview Plaza Police Department and the City of Grandview say they are looking for missing Christina Kate Smith, 26, of Junction City, and anyone with information about her whereabouts should contact law enforcement immediately.
Emporia gazette.com
Close call on I-35 ends with two hurt
A close encounter for two drivers in a Lyon County construction area ended with two people injured Wednesday afternoon. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports driver Terrerae Grubb, 34, and Karen Hitt, 32, both of Lenexa, went into the grass with their car jumping over a drainage ditch on northbound Interstate 35 about one mile east of K-130.
WIBW
Gunshot victim taken to hospital
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person has been taken to the hospital with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries after suffering a gunshot wound. Officers responded to the incident, which occurred near Southwest 10th Ave. & Southwest Oakley Ave. just before 1 a.m. Thursday Aug. 18. The incident...
WIBW
Two hospitalized after early-morning shooting in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were hospitalized after an early-morning shooting in Topeka. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that the incident happened just before 1 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19, near SW 10th Ave. and Oakley. Officers said they found two victims with gunshot wounds. They were...
WIBW
Clay Center man receives citation after 3-vehicle accident, 6 sent to hospital
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Clay Center man walked away with a citation after a 3-vehicle accident that sent six people to the hospital with minor injuries in Manhattan. The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, officers were called to the intersection of N. Billings St. and Madison Rd. with reports of an injury accident.
Kansas home burglary suspect gave police a fake name
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a home burglary and have a suspect in custody. Just after 7 a.m. Tuesday, police were called to the 400 block of NE Arter on a burglary to a residence, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz. Officers were provided a brief description of a...
2 people hurt in central Topeka shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two people are in the hospital after an early morning shooting in central Topeka. It happened around 12:53 a.m. in the 2400 block of Southwest 10th Avenue. The two were sent to the hospital by ambulance. Topeka Police said they have non-life threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation. If you have […]
Residential robbery leads to police pursuit
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has confirmed that officers are investigating a residential robbery in the 2100 block of SW Potomac. The call came into shawnee county dispatch shortly before 3:45 a.m. according to authorities. The suspect fled led to a pursuit, according to police.
1011now.com
Three dead including Lincoln residents in crash near Kansas border
Richardson County, Neb. (KOLN) - In southeastern Nebraska, two Lincoln residents and another Nebraskan were killed in a two-car crash just north of the Kansas border. Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Richardson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene on Highway 75, two miles north of the state line. First responders say two cars collided head-on and all three people died at the scene.
Six transported to hospital following 3 vehicle crash near Riley
Riley County Police Department has released additional information on the crash which can be found here. Riley County Police Department responded to a three car collision near Riley, KS around 6:30 pm on Tuesday evening. Upon arrival RCPD found a white Lincoln Navigator, which had been westbound on Madison Road,...
WIBW
Park Police make 15-minute water rescue at Lake Shawnee
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Park Police rescued a man from the waters of Lake Shawnee within 15 minutes of receiving the call that his boat had capsized. Shawnee County Parks + Recreation says just after 11:45 a.m., Park Police were called to Lake Shawnee with reports of someone in the water in distress.
Kan. corrections officer injured after body slammed by inmate
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent attack on a jail officer in Riley County. Just after 3p.m. Wednesday, officers filed a report for battery on a law enforcement officer and aggravated robbery at the Riley County Jail in Manhattan, according to the Riley County police department activity report.
2 Topeka men arrested following calls about gunshots
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two men are in custody at the Shawnee County Jail following an investigation into several calls about gunshots in Topeka. On Aug. 18, several Topeka Police Department officers and detectives armed with a search warrant went to a residence in the 2300 block of SW Boswell Court, according a release. As a […]
WIBW
7-year-old dies from injuries suffered in wreck that killed father
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A seven-year boy has passed away from injuries suffered in a multi-vehicle wreck that killed his father, and also injured his mother and younger brother. The Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed that Korbin Tinkel died Saturday. Korbin was in a Ford F250 pickup last Wednesday that his...
