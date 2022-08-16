Read full article on original website
Obituary: Gaynel Tait
Gaynel Cora Tait passed away at Parkhurst House on Aug. 16, 2022, at the age of 82. She was born on May 6, 1940, in Lansing, Mich., to Richard Delp and Nadia Obuchoff. She grew up in San Francisco, Calif., where she met Stanley Tait Sr. They were married on Aug. 25, 1956, in San Mateo, Calif. In the years that followed, they welcomed five children into this world: Stanley Jr., Richard, John, Yvonne and Barbara.
