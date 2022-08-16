ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Dalles, OR

Comments / 0

Related
columbiagorgenews.com

Obituary: Gaynel Tait

Gaynel Cora Tait passed away at Parkhurst House on Aug. 16, 2022, at the age of 82. She was born on May 6, 1940, in Lansing, Mich., to Richard Delp and Nadia Obuchoff. She grew up in San Francisco, Calif., where she met Stanley Tait Sr. They were married on Aug. 25, 1956, in San Mateo, Calif. In the years that followed, they welcomed five children into this world: Stanley Jr., Richard, John, Yvonne and Barbara.
HOOD RIVER, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Newberg woman killed in crash

Tabitha Scott a passenger in the fatal crash Aug. 10 in Wasco County, west of AntelopeA Newberg woman was killed last week in a single-vehicle crash in Wasco County. According to a release from the Oregon State Police, 24-year-old Tabitha Scott was a passenger in a vehicle piloted by 23-year-old Salem resident Elijah Wilson on Aug. 10 on a stretch of Highway 293 about eight miles west of the town of Antelope. "(A) preliminary investigation revealed a Chevrolet Cobalt … was southbound and for unknown reasons left the roadway, going down an embankment where it crashed into a tree," the...
WASCO COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oregon State
Oregon Obituaries
City
The Dalles, OR
City
Wamic, OR
The Dalles, OR
Obituaries
City
Wasco, OR
City
Hood River, OR
columbiagorgenews.com

Obituary: Trystyne Rapelje

Our beautiful daughter Trystyne Denaé Genevieve Rapelje passed away July 23, 2022. Please join us in her celebration of life on Saturday, Sept. 10 at The Dalles Eagles Lodge, 2600 W. Seventh St., The Dalles, from noon to 4 p.m. To plant a tree in memory of Trystyne Rapelje...
THE DALLES, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Pilot killed in crash on Warm Springs Reservation was incapacitated, federal investigators say — but why is unknown

A 72-year-old Portland businessman killed in the January 2001 crash of his business jet on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation had apparently become incapacitated, federal investigators said, but they could not determine from the available evidence why that happened. The post Pilot killed in crash on Warm Springs Reservation was incapacitated, federal investigators say — but why is unknown appeared first on KTVZ.
WARM SPRINGS, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jean Hill
columbiagorgenews.com

Gorge Local - In Business: Tenzen Springs brings spa culture to the Gorge

Nestled in the hills between White Salmon and Stevenson lies the newest Gorge getaway. The Tenzen Springs & Cabins sits on a wide open 100-acre property that is now open and reservations have been flowing in. But owners Nanae and Nick Yoshida’s priority isn’t to make money. They want to share their discovered gift where guests can experience the outdoors through a different lens — or soaking tub.
STEVENSON, WA
KATU.com

Stolen car crash kills two people, says Oregon State Police

Oregon State Police officials said two people died after someone crashed a stolen car into a tree in Wasco County. Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash at around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 293 near milepost 8. According to Oregon State Police, the accident involved a Chevrolet Cobalt that was...
WASCO COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy