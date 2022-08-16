Pleasant and cool today with highs reaching the upper-70s

NOW AND NEW: Today will be sunny and much cooler with highs in the upper-70s.

NEXT: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Jonathan Cubit says rain will return during the workweek, but it won't be as much rain as Connecticut needs.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler, shower chance particularly east. Highs in the upper-70s.

WEDNESDAY: Morning shower chance, then some sunshine. Highs around 80.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs in the mid-80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs in the mid-80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. Highs around 85-90.

SUNDAY: Evening storm chance. High around 90.