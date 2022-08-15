This was my first purely recreational casino trip. Yes, my first casino trip, to Las Vegas in 1984, was mostly recreational; it was Brad’s and my first vacation together in our new wonderful relationship. Still, there was a tiny bit of “trying to do the smart thing.” I had read that table players were smarter than slot players, so I played blackjack, although I didn’t know there was anything called “basic strategy.” Brad hadn’t read anything about casinos, so he merrily hit the slots. I couldn’t understand why I was losing my behind and Brad was coming to my table showing me heavy buckets of dollar tokens. Of course, by the end of the trip, we both were responsible for our disappeared bankroll.

