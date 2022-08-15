ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Borgata’s July set monthly record for Atlantic City casinos

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Internet gambling and sports betting helped propel the Borgata in July to the best month an Atlantic City casino has ever had. Figures released Tuesday by New Jersey’s Division of Gaming Enforcement show the Borgata, the city’s top-performing casino, won more than $124 million from in-person casino gamblers, internet wagering and sports betting. The online and sports betting money is split with partners, so the casino doesn’t keep all of it.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
lasvegasadvisor.com

Fun Trip to Atlantic City, Circa 2022 – Part 1

This was my first purely recreational casino trip. Yes, my first casino trip, to Las Vegas in 1984, was mostly recreational; it was Brad’s and my first vacation together in our new wonderful relationship. Still, there was a tiny bit of “trying to do the smart thing.” I had read that table players were smarter than slot players, so I played blackjack, although I didn’t know there was anything called “basic strategy.” Brad hadn’t read anything about casinos, so he merrily hit the slots. I couldn’t understand why I was losing my behind and Brad was coming to my table showing me heavy buckets of dollar tokens. Of course, by the end of the trip, we both were responsible for our disappeared bankroll.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
The Associated Press

NJ gambling revenue up 6.7% in July, but 5 casinos still lag

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s casinos, horse tracks that offer sports betting and the online partners of both types of gambling outlets won $480.7 million in July, an increase of 6.7% from a year ago. But the resorts nine casinos continue to struggle to return to pre-pandemic levels in terms of the amount won from in-person gamblers, with five of them winning less in July 2022 than they did in July 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic began. Figures released Tuesday by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement show that the casinos collectively won just under $299 million from in-person gamblers. That’s more than the $277 million they collectively won in July 2019. But five casinos — Bally’s, Borgata, Golden Nugget, Harrah’s and the Tropicana — won less from in-person gamblers last month than they did in July 2019.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Atlantic City, NJ
Lifestyle
State
Nevada State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Illinois State
State
Georgia State
City
Atlantic City, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

10 Biggest Stereotypes People Have About Atlantic City

We're going to find that out, right here, right now. We're going to look at common stereotypes people have about Atlantic City. A stereotype, according to Merriam-Webster is "a standardized mental picture that is held in common by members of a group and that represents an oversimplified opinion, prejudiced attitude, or uncritical judgment."
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

New Jersey’s Best Free Beach Is Right Outside Of Ocean City

Hate to admit it, no doubt we all do, but summer is quickly coming to an end. Pretty soon, the kids will be getting ready to head back to school and parents everywhere will be trading in their morning commutes to the beach in favor of the school drop-off line. With that being said, it's time to start soaking in all the best parts of summer vacation.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boz Scaggs
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#Slot Machine#New York City#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Ocean Casino Resort#Bally#Golden Nugget#Borgata#Boardwalk
92.7 WOBM

These Spots Are Rated The Best Mexican Restaurants In New Jersey, New York and PA

Mexican food is best when it is authentic. When you are in the mood for a spicy, cheesy, hot meal you need to know where to go. Let’s face it, not all Mexican restaurants are created equal so we wanted to make sure you hit up only the best. These Mexican restaurants were just named the best in their state, so here is where you need to go in Jersey, NYC and PA for that make you drop to your knees quac.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Depth-first search
NewsBreak
Casinos
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gambling
downbeach.com

North Beach Ventnor plans ‘Subs on a Tub’ cruise

VENTNOR – The North Beach Residents Association will hold its fifth annual Subs on a Tub event Saturday, Sept. 24. The boat ride on Crusin 1 out of Gardner’s Basin, 800 N. New Hampshire Ave., boards at 4:30 p.m. and sets sail at 5 p.m. for a two-hour cruise along the backbay of Atlantic City.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

Atlantic City Airshow returns next week. Here's the full schedule

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- If you're heading out to Atlantic City next week, the skies will be filled for the 2022 airshow on Wednesday. The show schedule was released on Tuesday.This year's lineup includes the return of major military acts like the U.S. Army Golden Knights and the U.S. Airforce Thunderbirds."This year's line-up of performers is second to none," Greater Atlantic City Chamber President Michael Chait and organizer for this year's Airshow said. "You have both military and civilian acts that are among the best in the country soaring to our beaches right here in the Garden State --...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy