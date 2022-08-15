Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Two Atlantic City, NJ, Casinos Ranked Among 10 Best in U.S.
Atlantic City is one of the premier spots in the world when it comes to putting down a wager and trying to score big!. The website bestlifeonline.com recently ranked the Top 10 Best Casinos in the U.S. If You Love to Gamble, with two Atlantic City gaming parlors making the list.
Borgata’s July set monthly record for Atlantic City casinos
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Internet gambling and sports betting helped propel the Borgata in July to the best month an Atlantic City casino has ever had. Figures released Tuesday by New Jersey’s Division of Gaming Enforcement show the Borgata, the city’s top-performing casino, won more than $124 million from in-person casino gamblers, internet wagering and sports betting. The online and sports betting money is split with partners, so the casino doesn’t keep all of it.
lasvegasadvisor.com
Fun Trip to Atlantic City, Circa 2022 – Part 1
This was my first purely recreational casino trip. Yes, my first casino trip, to Las Vegas in 1984, was mostly recreational; it was Brad’s and my first vacation together in our new wonderful relationship. Still, there was a tiny bit of “trying to do the smart thing.” I had read that table players were smarter than slot players, so I played blackjack, although I didn’t know there was anything called “basic strategy.” Brad hadn’t read anything about casinos, so he merrily hit the slots. I couldn’t understand why I was losing my behind and Brad was coming to my table showing me heavy buckets of dollar tokens. Of course, by the end of the trip, we both were responsible for our disappeared bankroll.
NJ gambling revenue up 6.7% in July, but 5 casinos still lag
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s casinos, horse tracks that offer sports betting and the online partners of both types of gambling outlets won $480.7 million in July, an increase of 6.7% from a year ago. But the resorts nine casinos continue to struggle to return to pre-pandemic levels in terms of the amount won from in-person gamblers, with five of them winning less in July 2022 than they did in July 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic began. Figures released Tuesday by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement show that the casinos collectively won just under $299 million from in-person gamblers. That’s more than the $277 million they collectively won in July 2019. But five casinos — Bally’s, Borgata, Golden Nugget, Harrah’s and the Tropicana — won less from in-person gamblers last month than they did in July 2019.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
10 Biggest Stereotypes People Have About Atlantic City
We're going to find that out, right here, right now. We're going to look at common stereotypes people have about Atlantic City. A stereotype, according to Merriam-Webster is "a standardized mental picture that is held in common by members of a group and that represents an oversimplified opinion, prejudiced attitude, or uncritical judgment."
Atlantic City Airshow returns for 2022: schedule, parking, where to watch
The Meet AC Atlantic City Airshow, “A Salute To Those Who Serve” returns to the skies Wednesday, Aug. 24, featuring the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. It’s been a busy few weeks for the city with tens of thousands of people converging on the beaches for three nights of music from the band Phish and three nights of country music with the Tidal Wave Music Festival.
New Jersey’s Best Free Beach Is Right Outside Of Ocean City
Hate to admit it, no doubt we all do, but summer is quickly coming to an end. Pretty soon, the kids will be getting ready to head back to school and parents everywhere will be trading in their morning commutes to the beach in favor of the school drop-off line. With that being said, it's time to start soaking in all the best parts of summer vacation.
New South Jersey Brewery Location Calls A Firehouse Home
We're super lucky to live where we do here in South Jersey. Sure, there's the beach, the boardwalks, and all the entertainment. But, we're also lucky to live so close to many craft breweries and wineries!. Remember during COVID, the world wasn't one where we could travel around to all...
RELATED PEOPLE
Former Atlantic City MUA Chairman Calls Out ‘Unqualified’ Hiring
Former Atlantic City Municipal Utilities Authority Chairman John Devlin has come out swinging over the hiring of a politically connected individual, who Devlin claims does not possess the proper level of experience required for the position. Devlin has advised that India Still, the former wife of Atlantic City unelected potentate...
Popular Southern chicken restaurant is coming to New Jersey
Add another entrant into the bruising fast food wars in New Jersey: popular Southern chain Raising Cane’s has plans to enter the fray. According to NJ.com, the chain is planning three locations as of now: in Marlton, Burlington, and Cherry Hill. Raising Cane’s built their business on the strength...
phillyvoice.com
Anchorage Tavern in Somers Point to be featured on 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives'
Fifteen years into the Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," Guy Fieri has been double-dipping at some of his favorite spots in the Triple D Nation over the past few seasons. On Friday night's episode, the celebrity restaurateur and chef will visit the Anchorage Tavern in Somers Point, just outside...
Favorite Atlantic County, NJ Fresh Farm Market Roadside Stands
The motto “Jersey Fresh” is famous the world over. The purpose of this report and wonderful photo gallery and descriptions directly below … are to illustrate that when you want the finest tomatoes and corn (and other produce and flowers) available anywhere … New Jersey is the place to go.
IN THIS ARTICLE
phillyvoice.com
The Cowtown Rodeo in South Jersey keeps warehouse developers at bay
The longest-standing weekly rodeo in the country isn't in Texas, Colorado or Wyoming – it's in a small South Jersey farm town less than an hour from Philadelphia. The Cowtown Rodeo in Pilesgrove, Salem County, has held a show almost every Saturday since 1955. But if developers had their...
Brigantine, NJ, Locals Advise People How To Combat Rowdy Home Renters
So, you just bought a house in Brigantine. Are you loving it so far?. Apparently, new residents love everything about Atlantic County's beach community just north of Atlantic City except for the noisy vacationers. Can you blame them?. There was a question recently posted to a locally-based Brigantine Facebook group...
These Spots Are Rated The Best Mexican Restaurants In New Jersey, New York and PA
Mexican food is best when it is authentic. When you are in the mood for a spicy, cheesy, hot meal you need to know where to go. Let’s face it, not all Mexican restaurants are created equal so we wanted to make sure you hit up only the best. These Mexican restaurants were just named the best in their state, so here is where you need to go in Jersey, NYC and PA for that make you drop to your knees quac.
Atlantic City Effort To Deny Gas Service To Illegal ATV’s Is Dangerous
This is a textbook case of good intentions run amok. The Atlantic City Council, by a narrow 5 to 4 margin on first reading, voted to approve a City Ordinance that would prevent gasoline stations from selling gas to those riders of “illegal” ATV’s. There is no...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
downbeach.com
North Beach Ventnor plans ‘Subs on a Tub’ cruise
VENTNOR – The North Beach Residents Association will hold its fifth annual Subs on a Tub event Saturday, Sept. 24. The boat ride on Crusin 1 out of Gardner’s Basin, 800 N. New Hampshire Ave., boards at 4:30 p.m. and sets sail at 5 p.m. for a two-hour cruise along the backbay of Atlantic City.
Atlantic City Airshow returns next week. Here's the full schedule
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- If you're heading out to Atlantic City next week, the skies will be filled for the 2022 airshow on Wednesday. The show schedule was released on Tuesday.This year's lineup includes the return of major military acts like the U.S. Army Golden Knights and the U.S. Airforce Thunderbirds."This year's line-up of performers is second to none," Greater Atlantic City Chamber President Michael Chait and organizer for this year's Airshow said. "You have both military and civilian acts that are among the best in the country soaring to our beaches right here in the Garden State --...
Cumberland County Powerball Ticket Wins $50K
TRENTON, NJ – One very lucky New Jersey Lottery Powerball ticket matched four of the five...
Somers Point, NJ, Restaurant to Appear on “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” on Friday
The popular TV show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives will be back in South Jersey, stopping by The Anchorage in Somers Point. The Food Network will air the episode on Friday, August 19th, at 9 pm featuring the popular Somers Point establishment, which is the oldest continuously operated business establishment in the city.
Comments / 0