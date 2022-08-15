Read full article on original website
Related
georgia.gov
Gov. Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp, and DHS call on Georgians to Join Network of Community Responders, Help Meet the Needs of Georgia Families
Atlanta, GA – Today, Governor Brian P. Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp, Department of Human Services Commissioner Candice Broce, and Promise686 CEO Andy Cook called on Georgia residents to mobilize and engage in an online platform where generous Georgians can financially support or volunteer their time to meet the needs of vulnerable children. These children, and the families caring for them, face tangible needs such as clothing, cribs, diapers, car seats, laundry assistance, and similar requests.
georgia.gov
Carr Warns of Misleading Solar Power Offers
ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr is warning Georgians about misleading ads from rooftop solar marketers containing false promises, such as free solar, free electricity and no more electric power bills. Consumers have reported inaccurate cost/benefit calculations, poorly designed or installed products, an inability to reach the vendor after installation, and false claims of partnership with Georgia Power and Georgia’s electric membership cooperatives made by the solar marketers.
georgia.gov
CONSUMER ALERT: Carr Warns of Bogus “Spoofed” Phone Calls from Scammers Posing as Law Enforcement Officials
ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr is warning consumers about an imposter scam where con artists pose as local law enforcement officials in an attempt to add credibility to their schemes. This alert follows recent reports of an officer impersonation scam targeting Georgians around the state. “Scammers are...
Comments / 0