NFL

dotesports.com

All VALORANT agent pick rates in ranked

As VALORANT’s player base grows and the game continues to develop, many players might wonder which agents are the most popular in the ranked ladder. While we know Jett has dominated the VCT since the beginning and playing without a Viper on Breeze is a sin in pro play, many might wonder what agents other players sitting at home are locking in.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

G2 CS:GO coach says claims that NiKo is to blame for changes are ‘groundless’

G2 Esports’ campaign in CS:GO over the past year or so has been very up and down, and after trending down over the past few months, the team has opted to make a significant roster move. Justin “jks” Savage and new in-game leader Rasmus “HooXi” Nielsen have moved into the starting roster in place of the departing Audric “JACKZ” Jug and Aleksi “Aleksib” Virolainen.
VIDEO GAMES

