Ready to ‘Ohh and Ahh’? Detroit’s Woodward Dream Cruise is This Weekend
Photo by Seb [ P34K ] Hamel on Unsplash[/caption]I don't know why, but this year, the Woodward Dream Cruise just kind of snuck up on me. This annual event that sprouted organically in Motown has become a major event. The main day-long event this year happens on Saturday, August 20th.
What’s Going On This Weekend: Classic Cars, Dogs, Fairs & More
Summer's nearing its end, but there's still time to get out and enjoy what Mid-Michigan has to offer this season!. Here's a look at what's happening around the region the weekend of August 20-21, 2022. Danish Festival. Danish Festival 2022 is happening in Greenville through Sunday (August 18-21). The event...
This Wonderful Lansing Area Town Has Been Named Michigan’s Most Underrated
Every state has one. The most underrated destination town that just doesn't have the kind of publicity that it should! There are plenty of quaint towns in Michigan that are severely underrated, but which one tops the list?. Do you recognize that picture? Those of us who live in Mid-Michigan...
Lansing Meijer Worker Honored For Returning 1 Mil Shopping Carts
It's a subject that seems to stir up a lot of debate amongst those on social media: returning your shopping cart. For some reason, the subject, at least from what I've witnessed, has the potential to enrage those who feel accused of being a bad person for not returning their shopping cart. Those feelings most likely stem from a recent theory dubbed "the Shopping Cart Theory" which is described as a test to determine whether or not a person is capable of self-governing in a situation where there's no "law" in place to make them do what is "right". It's an easy rabbit hole to fall into and you can read more about this theory here.
Historic School House Turned Home For Sale in St. Johns, Michigan
I scroll through real estate listings just like I scroll through Instagram or Facebook. But wouldn't you know it...I found this old house on Instagram!. I follow For The Love of Old Houses on Instagram, and boy did they find a gem this time, and right here in mid-Michigan!. Historic...
MSU Football’s Favorite East Lansing Restaurant Will Surprise You
I was on TikTok when I saw that one of my girlfriends had sent me one. When I was about to hit play, I was super curious, because right off the bat, before I even played the video, I saw that it came from Michigan State University Football's TikTok, and she's a diehard Michigan fan.
Frankenmuth is Called the Handholding Capital of Michigan
Next week my wife and i will be celebrating our 14th wedding anniversary. The actual date is August 23 and we plan on spending the entire day in Frankenmuth, right here in beautiful Michigan. We've both been to Frankenmuth several times in the past and we both absolutely love it...
Astonishing, One Star Reviews For Lansing Area Restaurants
Reviews for businesses are always good to read before I decide on where I spend my money. I don't take all reviews seriously. I believe that when people have a good experience, their review is honest. I think that when there is a negative review, people are agitated when they write the review and they take their "human" sense out of the scenario.
Magic Johnson Used To Be The Poster Boy For Lansing Ice Cream and Novelty Shop
A name and a place that are basically synonymous would be Earvin "Magic" Johnson and the Michigan state capital, Lansing. Lansing is the birthplace and hometown of Magic and as he may be a celebrity in the world, he is a living icon in his city. His legendary tale starts way back in the streets and parks of Lansing before moving on to become one of the greatest point guards in NBA history.
Longest Garage Sale in Michigan Taking Place This Weekend
Are you ready to check out Michigan's longest garage sale which is considered to be 180 miles long? If so, better get to it because it's happening this weekend. There are many Michiganders who travel miles and miles down any Michigan road to find bargains at garage sales. I remember...
It’s Here! The Survival Guide to Driving in Lansing
I moved to Lansing early this summer, and quickly realized there are some definite nuances about driving on Mid-Michigan roads. 2+ months in; that makes me an expert now, right? (I know, I know.) Here are a few of the things I've learned. Speed Limits Are Suggestions. Speed limit sign...
The 25 Michigan Cities with the Softest Water
Don't you just hate it when you wash the dishes, and no matter what you do, they're still spotty? That gross-looking film probably isn't harmful to you. More than likely it's hard water residue. If you've ever washed your hands and they still felt slippery after rinsing the soap away,...
Two Teenage Girls Help German POWs Escape, 1944: Owosso, Michigan
During WWII Michigan had approximately 25-32 Prisoner of War camps set up throughout the state. One of these many camps was in Owosso, set in a dirt race track at the corner of M-21 and Carland. Open from 1944-1945, it was on May 30, 1944 when 200 German prisoners of war arrived at the camp. These captured soldiers were from Field Marshall Rommel's Afrika Corps, the majority of them in their twenties.
Remember This? Woolly Mammoth Skeleton Found Buried on Chelsea, Michigan Farm: 2015
Many of us have fantasies of finding buried treasure or historical artifacts...for a farmer in Chelsea, it really happened. This historical artifact was an animal...a now-extinct woolly mammoth, a relative of the elephant, that was found in the soybean field of farmer James Bristle. According to Mlive, on Monday, September 28, 2015, James and a friend were out in the field digging in an attempt to create a lift station for a gas line. They hit something that they thought was some kind of warped, bent fence post...but it turned out to be a giant rib.
What’s a “Bee City”? And Why Does Ypsilanti Hold That Title?
Recently, I was on the official website for the city of Ypsilanti and noticed a badge that indicated they were a Bee City. Naturally, this piqued my interest as I had never heard of a Bee City before. So, what exactly is a Bee City and what does that mean for the city of Ypsilanti?
The 10 Least Expensive Houses For Sale in Lansing
The housing market has been absolutely bonkers going on for a couple of years now. Whether it's because people are offering thousands of dollars over the asking price, offering all cash, or because there has been extremely low availability of houses in general, there's been a lot to deal with.
You’ll Love Playing Pool At These Lansing Establishments
One of my favorite things to do is play pool. I started playing when I was a wee lad. We had a pool table at our house for a part of my life, when I turned 18 I was able to hit the tables at the local pool halls back home. Paying by the hour sure beats paying per game.
Lansing Will See Some Fall-Like Weather This Weekend
Michigan's summer has really been a scorcher this year. We've seen some extremely high temperatures and humidity. If you've been struggling to keep cool so far, you'll finally feel some relief this weekend with some fall-like temperatures. After weeks of temperatures in the 80s and 90s, and skyrocketing levels of...
Lansing’s Favorite Breakfast Bagel Spot Has a Second Downtown Location
I love to see a local business thriving, and that's what seems to be happening with Lansing's favorite breakfast bagel spot, Goodfellas Bagel Deli because they've opened another location. It wasn't too long ago (back in early May) that we reported that Goodfellas was opening a location in Downtown East...
Police Search for 12-Year-Old Missing From Greenville
The Greenville Department of Public Safety is asking for help finding missing 12-year-old Alayna Wyma. According to police, Alayna was last seen leaving her home at approximately 10p.m. on Monday, August 15th, 2022. Family reported her missing the next day. Alayna Wyma is described as being approximately 5'4" and 175...
