ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

Related
1240 WJIM

What’s Going On This Weekend: Classic Cars, Dogs, Fairs & More

Summer's nearing its end, but there's still time to get out and enjoy what Mid-Michigan has to offer this season!. Here's a look at what's happening around the region the weekend of August 20-21, 2022. Danish Festival. Danish Festival 2022 is happening in Greenville through Sunday (August 18-21). The event...
LANSING, MI
1240 WJIM

Lansing Meijer Worker Honored For Returning 1 Mil Shopping Carts

It's a subject that seems to stir up a lot of debate amongst those on social media: returning your shopping cart. For some reason, the subject, at least from what I've witnessed, has the potential to enrage those who feel accused of being a bad person for not returning their shopping cart. Those feelings most likely stem from a recent theory dubbed "the Shopping Cart Theory" which is described as a test to determine whether or not a person is capable of self-governing in a situation where there's no "law" in place to make them do what is "right". It's an easy rabbit hole to fall into and you can read more about this theory here.
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lansing, MI
City
Cadillac, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
City
Dearborn, MI
Lansing, MI
Cars
City
Pontiac, MI
1240 WJIM

Astonishing, One Star Reviews For Lansing Area Restaurants

Reviews for businesses are always good to read before I decide on where I spend my money. I don't take all reviews seriously. I believe that when people have a good experience, their review is honest. I think that when there is a negative review, people are agitated when they write the review and they take their "human" sense out of the scenario.
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oldsmobile Cutlass#New Cars#Gm#Southeast Michigan#Vehicles#Lansing Car Assembly#Buick#Chevy
1240 WJIM

Magic Johnson Used To Be The Poster Boy For Lansing Ice Cream and Novelty Shop

A name and a place that are basically synonymous would be Earvin "Magic" Johnson and the Michigan state capital, Lansing. Lansing is the birthplace and hometown of Magic and as he may be a celebrity in the world, he is a living icon in his city. His legendary tale starts way back in the streets and parks of Lansing before moving on to become one of the greatest point guards in NBA history.
LANSING, MI
1240 WJIM

It’s Here! The Survival Guide to Driving in Lansing

I moved to Lansing early this summer, and quickly realized there are some definite nuances about driving on Mid-Michigan roads. 2+ months in; that makes me an expert now, right? (I know, I know.) Here are a few of the things I've learned. Speed Limits Are Suggestions. Speed limit sign...
LANSING, MI
1240 WJIM

The 25 Michigan Cities with the Softest Water

Don't you just hate it when you wash the dishes, and no matter what you do, they're still spotty? That gross-looking film probably isn't harmful to you. More than likely it's hard water residue. If you've ever washed your hands and they still felt slippery after rinsing the soap away,...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Cars
1240 WJIM

Two Teenage Girls Help German POWs Escape, 1944: Owosso, Michigan

During WWII Michigan had approximately 25-32 Prisoner of War camps set up throughout the state. One of these many camps was in Owosso, set in a dirt race track at the corner of M-21 and Carland. Open from 1944-1945, it was on May 30, 1944 when 200 German prisoners of war arrived at the camp. These captured soldiers were from Field Marshall Rommel's Afrika Corps, the majority of them in their twenties.
OWOSSO, MI
1240 WJIM

Remember This? Woolly Mammoth Skeleton Found Buried on Chelsea, Michigan Farm: 2015

Many of us have fantasies of finding buried treasure or historical artifacts...for a farmer in Chelsea, it really happened. This historical artifact was an animal...a now-extinct woolly mammoth, a relative of the elephant, that was found in the soybean field of farmer James Bristle. According to Mlive, on Monday, September 28, 2015, James and a friend were out in the field digging in an attempt to create a lift station for a gas line. They hit something that they thought was some kind of warped, bent fence post...but it turned out to be a giant rib.
CHELSEA, MI
1240 WJIM

The 10 Least Expensive Houses For Sale in Lansing

The housing market has been absolutely bonkers going on for a couple of years now. Whether it's because people are offering thousands of dollars over the asking price, offering all cash, or because there has been extremely low availability of houses in general, there's been a lot to deal with.
LANSING, MI
1240 WJIM

Lansing Will See Some Fall-Like Weather This Weekend

Michigan's summer has really been a scorcher this year. We've seen some extremely high temperatures and humidity. If you've been struggling to keep cool so far, you'll finally feel some relief this weekend with some fall-like temperatures. After weeks of temperatures in the 80s and 90s, and skyrocketing levels of...
LANSING, MI
1240 WJIM

Police Search for 12-Year-Old Missing From Greenville

The Greenville Department of Public Safety is asking for help finding missing 12-year-old Alayna Wyma. According to police, Alayna was last seen leaving her home at approximately 10p.m. on Monday, August 15th, 2022. Family reported her missing the next day. Alayna Wyma is described as being approximately 5'4" and 175...
GREENVILLE, MI
1240 WJIM

1240 WJIM

Lansing, MI
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1240 WJIM has the best news coverage for Lansing, Michigan Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wjimam.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy