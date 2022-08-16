ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottawatomie County, KS

Kansas home burglary suspect gave police a fake name

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a home burglary and have a suspect in custody. Just after 7 a.m. Tuesday, police were called to the 400 block of NE Arter on a burglary to a residence, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz. Officers were provided a brief description of a...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Kan. corrections officer injured after body slammed by inmate

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent attack on a jail officer in Riley County. Just after 3p.m. Wednesday, officers filed a report for battery on a law enforcement officer and aggravated robbery at the Riley County Jail in Manhattan, according to the Riley County police department activity report.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Search continues for Kansas murder suspect

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal July 16 shooting continue asking the public for help to locate a Kansas felon. Just after 9:30 p.m. July 16, police were dispatched to report of a shooting in the 900 Block of SW 8th Street in Topeka, according to Police LT Ronnie Connell.
TOPEKA, KS
Search warrant drug bust led to arrest of 3 at Kansas home

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspects on multiple charges after a drug bust in Manhattan. Just before 9a.m. Thursday, officers conducted a search warrant in the 1300 block of Colorado Street in Manhattan that led to three arrests and the recovery of a significant amount of meth, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
MANHATTAN, KS
Sheriff: Kansas felon caught transporting meth

OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on drug allegations after a traffic stop. Just before 4:30p.m. Tuesday, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop at 229th and U.S.56 Highway near Osage City for a traffic violation. During the stop, the deputy located illegal narcotics, according to Sheriff Chris Wells.
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
K-State president plows new ground to raise $75M in donations

MANHATTAN — Kansas State University president Richard Linton said Thursday success of a campaign to raise $75 million in less than one year could transform agriculture education at the land-grant institution by modernizing grain, food, animal and agronomy research and innovation. He said the university received a $25 million...
KANSAS STATE
Long-awaited dining destination reopens in Abilene

DICKINSON COUNTY —Legacy Kansas is the official name while the subtitle for the new restaurant in Abilene is Munson's Prime Steaks Brookville Family Style Chicken. Deanna and Chuck Munson purchased the former Brookville Hotel that has been closed for several months and have combined it with their former Munson Prime restaurant which was destroyed by a fire.
ABILENE, KS
