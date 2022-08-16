Read full article on original website
nomadlawyer.org
Best Stops On a Florida Keys Road Trip Itinerary
For a great road trip, plan to spend a few days in the Florida Keys. This island chain is rich with tourist attractions, including underwater hotels, an imposing sponge man, a 30-foot-tall lobster sculpture, and several other unique attractions. While in the Florida Keys, make sure to visit the Rain Barn Artisan Village, which features locally made crafts, souvenirs, and local art.
fox13news.com
Video shows Brightline train slamming into SUV stuck on Florida tracks, moments after occupants escape
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - Terrifying video captured the harrowing moment when a Brightline train crashed into an unoccupied SUV that was stuck on the railroad tracks in South Florida on Thursday. North Miami police said the vehicle was on the tracks between the lowered barrier arms as the train approached.
NBC Miami
City of Miami Terminates Lease With Virginia Key Outdoor Center
The Virginia Key Outdoor Center has been in business for seven years, and now they have until Sept. 13 to get out. On Aug. 12, City of Miami officers and code enforcement informed the owner that her lease with the city was terminated. “I’m toward the end of my lease....
worldredeye.com
Miami: A Future Underwater?
Miami, FL – August 19, 2022 – Miami: Population 6.2 million (and counting). Surrounded by water with the Atlantic Ocean on the Eastern coast and Florida Everglades flooding the West. With rising seas, what does the future hold for a city lying at just 6’ ft. above sea level? The city’s surrounding waters have risen a total of 6 inches in the past 25 years – some of the fastest rates globally. To add to this, saltwater inundation – or what most coastal residents refer to as “sunny day flooding” – is up 400% since 2006. Heavy downpours have intensified, overwhelming drainage systems, and hurricanes are reaching catastrophic intensities at a higher rate.
click orlando
Your Florida Daily: Killer oysters
ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s Thursday, August 18, and here’s the latest edition of Your Florida Daily. A 29-year-old police officer who was shot in the head while trying to stop a robbery suspect in Miami has died, officials said. Det. Cesar Echaverry was shot Monday night as...
Click10.com
As extreme heat continues impacting South Florida, officials and advocates are taking steps to mitigate rising power costs
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The heat is on. We’re talking about all-time records, like we have never experienced in recorded history. This week, headlines screamed that extreme heat will be a fact of life for over 100 million Americans in the next 30 years. It’s already hot here...
Three Great Seafood Restaurants in Florida
If you love to spend your holidays in Florida or even better, if you are lucky to live in Florida and you love seafood then you are in the right place because that's what today's article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in Florida that you should definitely visit, if you haven't already.
Val Demings Announces $61.6 Million in Homeland Security Funds for Florida
From her perch as the chairwoman of the U.S. House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Emergency Preparedness, Response, and Recovery, this week, U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., announced $61.6 million in new Homeland Security grant funding for Florida. Funding will help to secure Florida’s ports, airports, transit, borders, communities, and community...
bocamag.com
Storm Warning: Hurricanes and How They Changed Florida
In 1928, a hurricane overflowed Lake Okeechobee and drowned perhaps 3,000 people. Chances are you never heard of it. At the time, Florida was a backwater of about 1.3 million people—fewer people than now are in Palm Beach County. Also, most of the storm’s victims were migrant workers who, in the Jim Crow era, were invisible. And a year after the storm, a stock market crash would send America into the Great Depression. So this momentous disaster faded from memory.
10NEWS
On dry land, this Florida mermaid has a real problem — and it could happen to you, too
State records show a Florida database has been misused by government workers nearly 1,000 times since 2015. That misuse went up last year. From the other side of the glass, underwater performer Whitney Fair’s life might look like it’s all mermaid tails, twirling and blowing kisses. “We have...
‘What happens to the homeless owl?’ Florida’s burrowing birds poised to lose fight to casino expansion
For years, Florida’s 10-inch tall burrowing owls have been fighting an uphill battle against habitat loss. The owls are now slated to lose eight burrows at the site of the roughly 220-acre Isle Casino expansion project in Pompano Park. Developers filed permit applications Wednesday to pay nearly $10,000 to fill the owls’ burrows. In the permit filing, they said they observed eight burrows, one ...
‘Opening salvo’: DeSantis announces 20 arrests for voter fraud in Florida
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced 20 individuals had been arrested for voter fraud in the 2020 election.
WSVN-TV
Fort Lauderdale personal watercraft rental businesses struggling in wake of Marine Patrol’s stepped-up enforcement
(WSVN) - South Florida is a great spot to hit the water year-round, but some businesses that rely on the water are being left high and dry. 7’s Kevin Ozebek investigates. Fort Lauderdale business owners Bill Schneider and Petrina Wellington say they’re struggling to stay afloat. Bill Schneider:...
thenextmiami.com
Brightline Announces Boca Raton Station Will Open In 2022, Station Now Topped Off
Brightline held a topping off ceremony for a new station in Boca Raton and announced that train service will launch in 2022. Passenger service to Boca Raton is expected to begin before the end of the year, becoming its fourth station after Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach, Brightline said in a press release yesterday.
Click10.com
Feds: 6 Cuban migrants found locked in van in Opa-locka
OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – Federal agents discovered six Cuban migrants locked in the back of a cargo van by smugglers following a traffic stop Thursday, according to a U.S. Border Patrol official. Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar, who heads the Border Patrol’s Miami sector, tweeted that agents encountered the...
ArchDaily
Arquitectonica Designs Soon-to-be Florida’s Tallest Commercial Building
Arcquitectonica unveiled the design of One Brickell City Centre, an approximately 1,000-foot (approximately 300 meters) office tower planned to become the tallest commercial tower in Florida. Located in Miami’s financial district on Brickell Avenue, the office building represents the second phase of Brickell City Centre, a 4.9-million-square-foot (450,000 square meters) mixed‐use development that opened in 2016. One Brickell City Centre is developed by Swire Properties Inc. and Related Companies. Construction it set to begin in 2023.
Miami New Times
Teachers and Parents Give DeSantis' Military Veterans Certification Pathway a D-
As students throughout South Florida return to public schools this week, more than 360 teaching positions remain unfilled in Broward and Miami-Dade counties combined. It's part of a teacher shortage that is afflicting school districts across the state. To address the lack of teachers on staff, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed...
Frontier adding non-stop service from PBIA to Denver; JetBlue cuts 12 Fort Lauderdale routes
Frontier Airlines is adding a direct flight from Palm Beach International Airport to Denver in November, the ultra low-cost carrier announced Tuesday. Frontier is the only airline offering direct service between the two cities and will offer introductory rates as low as $69. ...
NBC Miami
Afternoon Storms Thursday Across South Florida Ahead of Slight Relief Into the Weekend
South Florida will be dealing with another day of wet afternoon weather Thursday, but some relief could be coming just in time to end the work week. Our hot pattern continues Thursday with temperatures once again expected to push into the mid-90s. We could be looking at more record heat with the current record for this date in Miami standing at 95 in Miami and 98 in Fort Lauderdale.
sebastiandaily.com
Florida Department of Transportation to conduct public meeting about widening CR-510
The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will conduct a public meeting about Roadway Reconstruction and Widening CR 510 from CR 512 to 87th Street in Indian River County and the City of Sebastian. The public meeting will be offered virtually and in person. Virtual attendees can ask questions and/or comment...
