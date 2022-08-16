ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

nomadlawyer.org

Best Stops On a Florida Keys Road Trip Itinerary

For a great road trip, plan to spend a few days in the Florida Keys. This island chain is rich with tourist attractions, including underwater hotels, an imposing sponge man, a 30-foot-tall lobster sculpture, and several other unique attractions. While in the Florida Keys, make sure to visit the Rain Barn Artisan Village, which features locally made crafts, souvenirs, and local art.
TRAVEL
NBC Miami

City of Miami Terminates Lease With Virginia Key Outdoor Center

The Virginia Key Outdoor Center has been in business for seven years, and now they have until Sept. 13 to get out. On Aug. 12, City of Miami officers and code enforcement informed the owner that her lease with the city was terminated. “I’m toward the end of my lease....
MIAMI, FL
worldredeye.com

Miami: A Future Underwater?

Miami, FL – August 19, 2022 – Miami: Population 6.2 million (and counting). Surrounded by water with the Atlantic Ocean on the Eastern coast and Florida Everglades flooding the West. With rising seas, what does the future hold for a city lying at just 6’ ft. above sea level? The city’s surrounding waters have risen a total of 6 inches in the past 25 years – some of the fastest rates globally. To add to this, saltwater inundation – or what most coastal residents refer to as “sunny day flooding” – is up 400% since 2006. Heavy downpours have intensified, overwhelming drainage systems, and hurricanes are reaching catastrophic intensities at a higher rate.
MIAMI, FL
click orlando

Your Florida Daily: Killer oysters

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s Thursday, August 18, and here’s the latest edition of Your Florida Daily. A 29-year-old police officer who was shot in the head while trying to stop a robbery suspect in Miami has died, officials said. Det. Cesar Echaverry was shot Monday night as...
ORLANDO, FL
Alina Andras

Three Great Seafood Restaurants in Florida

If you love to spend your holidays in Florida or even better, if you are lucky to live in Florida and you love seafood then you are in the right place because that's what today's article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in Florida that you should definitely visit, if you haven't already.
FLORIDA STATE
bocamag.com

Storm Warning: Hurricanes and How They Changed Florida

In 1928, a hurricane overflowed Lake Okeechobee and drowned perhaps 3,000 people. Chances are you never heard of it. At the time, Florida was a backwater of about 1.3 million people—fewer people than now are in Palm Beach County. Also, most of the storm’s victims were migrant workers who, in the Jim Crow era, were invisible. And a year after the storm, a stock market crash would send America into the Great Depression. So this momentous disaster faded from memory.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘What happens to the homeless owl?’ Florida’s burrowing birds poised to lose fight to casino expansion

For years, Florida’s 10-inch tall burrowing owls have been fighting an uphill battle against habitat loss. The owls are now slated to lose eight burrows at the site of the roughly 220-acre Isle Casino expansion project in Pompano Park. Developers filed permit applications Wednesday to pay nearly $10,000 to fill the owls’ burrows. In the permit filing, they said they observed eight burrows, one ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Feds: 6 Cuban migrants found locked in van in Opa-locka

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – Federal agents discovered six Cuban migrants locked in the back of a cargo van by smugglers following a traffic stop Thursday, according to a U.S. Border Patrol official. Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar, who heads the Border Patrol’s Miami sector, tweeted that agents encountered the...
OPA-LOCKA, FL
ArchDaily

Arquitectonica Designs Soon-to-be Florida’s Tallest Commercial Building

Arcquitectonica unveiled the design of One Brickell City Centre, an approximately 1,000-foot (approximately 300 meters) office tower planned to become the tallest commercial tower in Florida. Located in Miami’s financial district on Brickell Avenue, the office building represents the second phase of Brickell City Centre, a 4.9-million-square-foot (450,000 square meters) mixed‐use development that opened in 2016. One Brickell City Centre is developed by Swire Properties Inc. and Related Companies. Construction it set to begin in 2023.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Afternoon Storms Thursday Across South Florida Ahead of Slight Relief Into the Weekend

South Florida will be dealing with another day of wet afternoon weather Thursday, but some relief could be coming just in time to end the work week. Our hot pattern continues Thursday with temperatures once again expected to push into the mid-90s. We could be looking at more record heat with the current record for this date in Miami standing at 95 in Miami and 98 in Fort Lauderdale.
FLORIDA STATE

