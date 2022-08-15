ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Larry Brown Sports

David Ortiz offers ridiculous comment about Fernando Tatis

Fernando Tatis Jr has been suspended 80 games for violating MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy, and one Hall of Famer believes the league has mishandled the situation. MLB announced last week that Tatis tested positive for a banned anabolic steroid called Clostebol. David Ortiz said on Monday that he thinks the league should have kept the news of the 80-game suspension under wraps because Tatis is “an amazing player.”
ClutchPoints

Fernando Tatis Jr’s Dad reveals the hidden truth behind PED suspension for Padres’ star

There weren’t many people who bought Fernando Tatis Jr’s excuse for using PEDs. Tatis Jr claimed it was a misunderstanding and that he did not take the banned substance on purpose. He said he was getting treatment for ringworm and made a mistake. Tatis Jr’s father, Fernando Tatis Sr, recently revealed the hidden truth behind the San Diego Padres shortstop’s debacle, per Hector Gomez.
ClutchPoints

David Ortiz drops controversial take on Fernando Tatis Jr PED suspension

San Diego Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. recently received an 80-game suspension for using PEDs. Most of the sports world has condemned his actions and approved of MLB’s decision to suspend him. However, Boston Red Sox Hall of Famer David Ortiz shared a rather controversial take on the Tatis Jr. decision, per MLB insider […] The post David Ortiz drops controversial take on Fernando Tatis Jr PED suspension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
thecomeback.com

MLB Hall of Famer gets honest about Fernando Tatis Jr’s suspension

There has been a ton of controversy surrounding star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. after it was reported last week that he would be suspended 80 games for violating the MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy. This suspension covered the duration of the 2022 MLB season, as well as making him ineligible...
Larry Brown Sports

Jonathan Papelbon has profane message for Fernando Tatis Jr., father

Jonathan Papelbon has not pitched since the 2016 season, but the former closer is still throwing heat in retirement. Papelbon on Tuesday sent a strongly-worded tweet aimed at Fernando Tatis Jr. and the slugger’s father. Papelbon’s tweet came in response to a story about Fernando Tatis Sr. blaming his son’s positive PED test on a haircut.
MLB Trade Rumors

Padres To Sign Brandon Kintzler To Minor League Deal

Right-handed pitcher Brandon Kintzler is set to sign a minor league deal with the Padres, reports Jesse Rogers of ESPN. Kintzler, 38, appeared in 12 straight MLB seasons from 2010 to 2021, and will look to make it lucky 13 here in 2022. He began his big league career with the Brewers before going to the Twins, Nationals, Cubs, Marlins and Phillies. In 483 career games, he has a 3.50 ERA, largely due to his ground ball-inducing ways. His 16.8% career strikeout rate is below average, but he’s managed to get hitters to put the ball into the dirt on 56.4% of balls in play. He’s also avoided free passes, keeping walks down to a 6.5% rate.
CBS Sports

Fernando Tatis Sr. says son's PED suspension is 'catastrophe' that will cause millions to stop watching MLB

San Diego Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. was recently suspended for 80 games for for violating Major League Baseball's Joint Drug Agreement. Major League Baseball announced Tatis tested positive for the performance-enhancing drug Clostebol, an anabolic steroid. The suspension means that Tatis will be ineligible to participate in the 2022 postseason alongside newly acquired superstar Juan Soto should the Padres secure a playoff spot.
