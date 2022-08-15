The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is trying to find two missing teenage girls. Officials say Kayla Watkins, 15, and Destiney Demoll, 14, were last seen on Sunday in the Watson area. Watkins is 5 foot 6 inches, about 150 pounds, and has "Bentley" tattooed on her forearm. Demoll is 5...

LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO