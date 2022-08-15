ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
Related
ESPN

Are the Baltimore Orioles for real? Breaking down MLB's most surprising season

The Baltimore Orioles were not supposed to be good this year. They definitely were not supposed to contend this deep into the season for a playoff spot. Heck, they weren't even supposed to be competitive once we got past April. It looked like it would be another miserable, soul-sucking, 100-loss season in Baltimore, the kind of year that makes baseball fans question its commitment to a sport that plays almost every day for six months -- especially since the Orioles had such seasons in 2018 and 2019 and 2021.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Yankees host the Blue Jays to begin 4-game series

Toronto Blue Jays (62-54, third in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (73-45, first in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (8-5, 5.61 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 108 strikeouts); Yankees: Frankie Montas (4-9, 3.59 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 115 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -143, Blue Jays +121;...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Top Orioles Draft Pick Is Off To A Hot Start As A Pro

The Baltimore Orioles have a ton of things to be excited about this season, and top draft pick Jackson Holliday is just one of them. Baltimore had the first pick in the 2022 MLB Draft last month, and they took Holliday, who is the son MLB legend Matt Holliday. Jackson...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Orioles hit 5 homers, outslug Red Sox in wild 15-10 win

BALTIMORE (AP) — Anthony Santander hit one of the Orioles' five homers and drove in four runs, and Baltimore outslugged the Boston Red Sox 15-10 on Friday night. Jorge Mateo, Adley Rutschman, Ryan Mountcastle and Ramón Urías also connected for the Orioles, who had combined to score three runs in their previous two games, both losses.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
CBS New York

Yankees blanked again, Gausman pitches Blue Jays to win

NEW YORK — Rather than break out, Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees were shut out.Again.Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays became the latest team to blank the Yankees, holding the AL East leaders to four measly singles Friday night in a 4-0 winThe Yankees didn't get a runner beyond second base as they lost for the 14th time in 18 games.New York have been shut out three times in the last six games and five times in the last 13. Judge and his teammates were shut out just six times in their first 107 games."I feel like...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Red Sox vs. Orioles Prediction and Odds for Saturday, August 20th (Mediocre Pitchers Gives Over Value)

The Baltimore Orioles are fantastic at home, winning 16 of 21, as they host the Boston Red Sox this afternoon at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Kyle Bradish gets the start for Baltimore after allowing three runs or fewer in four straight outings. He doesn't last deep into games though, so he still has a 4.05 ERA in that stretch. Regardless, the Orioles have four straight wins behind him.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Red Sox vs. Orioles prediction, odds and pick – 8/20/2022

The Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles will play their second of a three-game series on Saturday afternoon in Baltimore. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Red Sox-Orioles prediction and pick we have laid out below. The Boston Red Sox find themselves in the AL […] The post MLB Odds: Red Sox vs. Orioles prediction, odds and pick – 8/20/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Blue Jays bring win streak into game against the Yankees

Toronto Blue Jays (64-54, second in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (73-47, first in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Mitch White (1-3, 3.72 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (9-5, 3.30 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 184 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -179, Blue Jays +151;...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alek Manoah
Person
Kevin Gausman
Person
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Person
Shane Bieber
Person
Ryan Mountcastle
Person
Matt Chapman
Person
Yusei Kikuchi
Yardbarker

Blue Jays hand Yankees 14th loss in 18 games via shutout

Kevin Gausman pitched seven stellar innings as the visiting Toronto Blue Jays inched closer in the American League East race with a 4-0 victory over the scuffling New York Yankees on Friday night. Toronto moved within eight of the Yankees by winning its third straight game after opening the series...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Blue Jays send Yankees to 13th loss in 17 games

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer to cap a five-run second inning and spoil the home debut of Frankie Montas as the Toronto Blue Jays opened a pivotal four-game series with a 9-2 victory over the slumping New York Yankees on Thursday night. Toronto beat the Yankees for the...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orioles#Jose Ramirez#Jose Berrios#The Blue Jays
CBS Sports

Hottest 2022 MLB Little League Classic gear includes Boston Red Sox, Baltimore Orioles hats

Little League Baseball is the starting point for many of the game's top players, and Major League Baseball is set to formally celebrate this organization for the fifth time. The Boston Red Sox will take on the Baltimore Orioles in the 2022 MLB Little League Classic on Sunday, Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. ET at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pa. The crowd for this week's Sunday Night Baseball will consist of primarily Little League Baseball World Series players and their families. Fanatics already has 2022 MLB Little League Classic hats for both the Red Sox and Orioles available. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy