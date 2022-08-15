Read full article on original website
One of world's largest moths discovered in Bellevue; officials ask Washington residents to look out for more
BELLEVUE, Wash. — A moth with 10-inch wings that is most commonly found in the tropical forests of Asia was discovered on a homeowner's garage in Bellevue, according to the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA). Washington entomologists have now turned to the public for help to get more...
Washington is at high risk of tsunamis and waves up to 42 feet tall, here’s how to prepare
You may only have a few hours to walk to higher ground in a tsunami. Here’s how to be prepared for a tsunami as Washington faces high risk.
WA’s Nooksack River has been sounding the alarm, and people are finally listening
One WA county aims to restore a troubled river by focusing on the needs of tribes, farms, communities, and fish. This story was produced as part of a collaboration with the Center for Public Integrity, Columbia Journalism Investigations and Type Investigations. First came the fish, then came the flood. In...
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Arlington trailer park fire leaves one dead
An early morning fire at an RV Park in Arlington killed one person. Emergency services arrived at the Smokey Point RV park in the early morning hours Wednesday, Aug. 17, according to KIRO 7 TV. Firefighters found the body of a man inside the RV that caught fire, which witnesses...
La Niña expected for a third straight year. Here’s what that means for winter in Whatcom
In the 70 years the Climate Prediction Center has studied the weather cycle, there have been three times that La Niña lingered for three winters.
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: WA unemployment at historic low, delivery drivers go on 24-hour strike
Washington’s unemployment rate reaches a historic low. Numbers from July show the jobless rate decreased to 3.7%. The Employment Security Department said that’s a new low, based on records dating back to 1976. The national unemployment rate was even lower at 3.5% last month. Industries seeing the largest...
WATCH: Black bear, nursing elk among animals seen on I-90 wildlife crossings
Near SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Video from the Washington State Department of Transportation shows the amount of activity on the Interstate 90 wildlife crossings this summer. WSDOT tweeted the video last week, which showed an elk calf nursing, a black bear running and a herd of 55 elk. The...
Northern lights may be visible in Western Washington thru Thursday night
A “Watch” has been issued by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration for the possibility of a visible aurora borealis in Western Washington from Wednesday night thru Thursday night. The G3 Geomagnetic storm could provide a show as far south as the border of Washington and Oregon on...
Wildfires threaten nearby Leavenworth; 12+ fires burn across WA state
A series of fires in Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, about 20 miles from Leavenworth, broke out over the past week as fire crews work on containment and the protection of the historic, mock Bavarian tourist village. Two fires, the White River Fire and the Irving Peak Fire, broke out in Okanogan-Wenatchee...
KING-5
Washington's most dangerous drive
MAZAMA, Wash. — In one of the most beautiful places on earth, you'll find one of the world's most exhilarating drives. It's officially designated as NF-5400, but most of the locals call it Hart's Pass Road, the highest-altitude location in Washington state where you can drive a car. The...
425magazine.com
Quick Trip: Camano Island
Camano Island is the heart of Puget Sound and is one of the largest islands in Washington state. It’s a quieter island ideal for a weekend of unplugging, relaxing, and enjoying the great outdoors. Where to Stay. Catch spectacular views of the water and the beautiful landscape at the...
Whatcom County’s Lummi Island is getting a new ferry
The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded a $25 million grant to replace the 60-year-old Whatcom Chief ferry with a new and improved electric-hybrid ferry. U.S. Representatives Rick Larsen and Suzan DelBene helped secure the grant. The money comes at the right time, U.S. Representative Rick Larsen tells KIRO Newsradio, as...
1 Person Killed In A Motorcycle Crash In Everett (Everett, WA)
According to Washington State Patrol, a fatal crash was reported in Everett on Saturday night. The official stated that John Daab, 61-year-old was travelling north near 41st Street and tried to speed by another driver in Toyota RAV4 SUV. The motorcyclist hit one of its tires and was knocked off the motorcycle into a sign. He landed on the southbound left shoulder.
More heat is headed toward Whatcom. How hot will it get? And what else is on the way?
Normal mid-August highs are in the low 70s for Bellingham, but heat waves are common in late summer.
whatcomtalk.com
Ashuri Baklava & Café Brings Turkish Flavor to Bellingham
As a geographic and cultural confluence of Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, the nation of Turkey is well-known for its melting pot of ethnic influences and flavors. If you find yourself unable to visit the streets of Ankara or Istanbul any time soon, you can still get a taste of Turkey in Whatcom County thanks to Ashuri Baklava & Café — a downtown Bellingham business selling authentic Turkish pastries, coffee, and wares.
Trucker sentenced for smuggling $2.5M of meth through Whatcom County border crossing
A Canadian trucker was sentenced to four years in prison for smuggling more than $2.5 million of methamphetamine from the U.S. into Canada through a Whatcom County border crossing. Sarbjit Chahal of Surrey, British Columbia, was arrested in 2018 at the Pacific Highway Border Crossing in Blaine after a Canada...
My Clallam County
PA man dies after Carlsborg crash
CARLSBORG – A 91-year-old Port Angeles man died after his vehicle collided with a semi-truck in Carlsborg. It happened just before five Wednesday morning. According to the State Patrol, Robert Nekuda was unable to stop his 2006 Buick. It ran into the rear of a tractor-trailer combination. The semi-truck driver had slowed for a red light at the intersection of Highway 101 and Carlsborg Road.
Washington State’s Mysterious Mima Mounds Feels Like an Alien World
Check Out The Mysterious Mima Mounds In Washington State. One of the most unusual places to visit in Washington State almost feels like an alien world. 445 Acres Of Unusual Bumps Populate This Washington State Nature Preserve. Unusual land bumps can be found in the Mima Mounds Natural Area Preserve....
Have You Seen This Magic Floating Tree Hidden in Washington State?
Would you believe me if I told you there was a magical tree hidden in Washington State that floats in the air and you can walk underneath it? Well it is true! This Spruce trees roots are completely exposed but is still alive and vibrant like magic. The tree is...
drifttravel.com
21st Annual Dungeness Crab & Seafood Festival is Back
For the first time since 2019, one of the country’s most acclaimed seafood festivals is back in full, ready for another signature “Crabtastic event!” The Dungeness Crab & Seafood Festival celebrates not only the food, aquaculture, agriculture, and maritime traditions of Washington State’s Olympic Peninsula, but Native American culture, art, music, and children’s activities in one spectacular three-day celebration.
