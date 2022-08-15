ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington's most dangerous drive

MAZAMA, Wash. — In one of the most beautiful places on earth, you'll find one of the world's most exhilarating drives. It's officially designated as NF-5400, but most of the locals call it Hart's Pass Road, the highest-altitude location in Washington state where you can drive a car. The...
Quick Trip: Camano Island

Camano Island is the heart of Puget Sound and is one of the largest islands in Washington state. It’s a quieter island ideal for a weekend of unplugging, relaxing, and enjoying the great outdoors. Where to Stay. Catch spectacular views of the water and the beautiful landscape at the...
Whatcom County’s Lummi Island is getting a new ferry

The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded a $25 million grant to replace the 60-year-old Whatcom Chief ferry with a new and improved electric-hybrid ferry. U.S. Representatives Rick Larsen and Suzan DelBene helped secure the grant. The money comes at the right time, U.S. Representative Rick Larsen tells KIRO Newsradio, as...
1 Person Killed In A Motorcycle Crash In Everett (Everett, WA)

According to Washington State Patrol, a fatal crash was reported in Everett on Saturday night. The official stated that John Daab, 61-year-old was travelling north near 41st Street and tried to speed by another driver in Toyota RAV4 SUV. The motorcyclist hit one of its tires and was knocked off the motorcycle into a sign. He landed on the southbound left shoulder.
Ashuri Baklava & Café Brings Turkish Flavor to Bellingham

As a geographic and cultural confluence of Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, the nation of Turkey is well-known for its melting pot of ethnic influences and flavors. If you find yourself unable to visit the streets of Ankara or Istanbul any time soon, you can still get a taste of Turkey in Whatcom County thanks to Ashuri Baklava & Café — a downtown Bellingham business selling authentic Turkish pastries, coffee, and wares.
PA man dies after Carlsborg crash

CARLSBORG – A 91-year-old Port Angeles man died after his vehicle collided with a semi-truck in Carlsborg. It happened just before five Wednesday morning. According to the State Patrol, Robert Nekuda was unable to stop his 2006 Buick. It ran into the rear of a tractor-trailer combination. The semi-truck driver had slowed for a red light at the intersection of Highway 101 and Carlsborg Road.
21st Annual Dungeness Crab & Seafood Festival is Back

For the first time since 2019, one of the country’s most acclaimed seafood festivals is back in full, ready for another signature “Crabtastic event!” The Dungeness Crab & Seafood Festival celebrates not only the food, aquaculture, agriculture, and maritime traditions of Washington State’s Olympic Peninsula, but Native American culture, art, music, and children’s activities in one spectacular three-day celebration.
