As a geographic and cultural confluence of Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, the nation of Turkey is well-known for its melting pot of ethnic influences and flavors. If you find yourself unable to visit the streets of Ankara or Istanbul any time soon, you can still get a taste of Turkey in Whatcom County thanks to Ashuri Baklava & Café — a downtown Bellingham business selling authentic Turkish pastries, coffee, and wares.

BELLINGHAM, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO