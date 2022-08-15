Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Judge requires Starbucks to re-hire unlawfully fired employees
A federal judge has ordered Starbucks to re-hire seven employees in Memphis. The National Labor Relations Board contends they were fired for leading a unionization effort at their store. Starbucks says the employees violated company police when they let a television crew inside the store after closing and without permission.
Chronicle
Washington State Patrol Cites 170 HOV Violators Within 2.5 Hours
Washington State Patrol troopers cited 170 high-occupancy vehicle lane violators during a 2 1/2 hour emphasis patrol on Wednesday, according to Trooper Rick Johnson. HOV violations are the most reported complaints among drivers in King County, he said. "It's been a common complaint since HOV lanes were born and we...
42 mobile home owners forced to move in Puyallup
PUYALLUP, Wash. — Forty-two mobile homeowners in Puyallup are being forced to move out, so a developer can make way for a new apartment complex. City of Puyallup spokesperson Eric Johnson says 11 families have already relocated. “This is a special situation,” said Johnson. “We have a development coming...
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Mushroom grower facing lawsuit over gender discrimination, retaliation
Bob Ferguson, the Washington state Attorney General, has filed a civil rights lawsuit against a Washington state mushroom grower Ostrom Mushroom Farms. The lawsuit accuses Ostrom of discrimination and retaliation for firing its predominantly female workforce after they raised concerns, including one worker who reports being attacked by a manager for bringing up these issues.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle police union warns pending retirements may delay action on high priority calls
The Seattle Police Department has 350 sworn officers eligible for retirement but cannot afford to lose more than 100 officers, according to the Seattle Police Guild President Mike Solan. The department has roughly 875 deployable officers and requires 1,400 to be considered fully staffed. That deficit is reflected in median...
Regional Homeless Authority continues to provide aid for homeless during recent heatwaves
In the midst of a series of heatwaves across the state, the King County Regional Homeless Authority (KCRHA) allocated numerous resources to help support the local homeless population from the recent extreme weather. “We put up cooling canopies in three locations: White Center, Georgetown, and Shoreline. We also activated city...
Washington man hospitalized with first locally acquired case of anaplasmosis
A Whatcom County man has been hospitalized with the first locally acquired human case of the tick-borne disease anaplasmosis, according to the Washington State Department of Health. The 80-year-old man is now in recovery after he was hospitalized after working in the brush in Mason County, where he was likely...
Lynnwood awarded $25 million grant to build new I-5 overpass
The city of Lynnwood has recently been awarded $25 million from the federal government with a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant to build a new bridge over Interstate 5. The new overpass will be located between the intersections of 196th St SW/Poplar Way and 33rd Ave...
IN THIS ARTICLE
People being robbed at drive-up ATMs across Puget Sound area
WESTERN WASHINGTON — Renton police are notifying the public after several people were robbed while using drive-up ATMs across the Puget Sound region. The most recent robbery happened in Fife on Aug. 7. Police said the same suspects are wanted in the string of robberies in Parkland, Bonney Lake,...
Snohomish County approves purchase of two hotels for conversion into homeless shelters
Snohomish County Council members have given the final green light to purchase two hotels, the Days Inn in Everett and America’s Best Value Inn in Edmonds, for conversion into housing for people who are homeless. The purchase will be made through the Shelter & Behavioral Health Partnership Program, which...
Driver Seriously Injured in Renton Head-On Collision
Renton, WA: Two vehicles crashed head-on Tuesday afternoon in the city of Renton, leaving the driver of one of the vehicles hospitalized. Multiple 911 calls were received… Read more "Driver Seriously Injured in Renton Head-On Collision"
Troopers end chase on I-5 amid heavy Seattle traffic
SEATTLE — A police chase and crash that ended in South Seattle jammed traffic on northbound Interstate 5. Shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Washington State Department of Transportation cameras showed a police chase on the freeway near Boeing Field, with the suspect driving on the shoulder and weaving in between cars amid heavy traffic.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KGMI
Washington State ordered to pay millions to injured health workers
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington state’s largest psychiatric hospital has been ordered to pay several former employees who were injured by a violent patient. A judge has ordered the Department of Social and Health Services, which operates Western State Hospital in Lakewood, to pay more than $2 million to the four female health workers.
4-year-old fatally struck by vehicle in Snohomish
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies are investigating after a 4-year-old was fatally struck by a vehicle on Thursday afternoon in the city of Snohomish. Deputies were called before 2 p.m. to the 15000 block of Highway 9 for a tragic incident at a home. A 4-year-old was playing outside...
90% of child care workers applied to receive $500 bonus from King County
After announcing in June that $7,000,000 would be used to give a one-time payment to all childcare employees, King County Executive Dow Constantine has fulfilled that promise by sending $400 to $500 to childcare workers now through September. All staff working at child care programs in King County licensed under...
KXRO.com
Package delivery driver who was found deceased has been identified
The driver of a package delivery truck that went off the road and was found deceased on Wednesday has been identified. According to reports from the Washington State Patrol and East Grays Harbor Fire & Rescue, some time in the morning yesterday the driver of the vehicle, identified as 25-year-old Zakariya Ahmed of Seattle, was driving westbound on State Route 8 near Elma and left the roadway.
Median time to file misdemeanor charges down from 129 days to 3, says Seattle city attorney
Since taking office in January, Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison has committed to re-centering victims in the public safety system. Davison says data in her second quarter report to the Seattle City Council show she’s making good on that promise. The 50-page report, requested by a council ordinance, shows...
Rare tick disease hospitalizes Whatcom County man in first case from WA
Anaplasmosis has hospitalized a Whatcom County man in the first locally acquired instance of the tick-borne disease in a human, according to the Washington State Department of Health. The man is in his 80s, and officials report he likely caught the disease after working in the brush in Mason County...
Four King County beaches closed due to high bacteria levels
BELLEVUE, Wash. — During the recent hot weather, a lot of people are hitting the beach to cool off in the water. But King County says four beaches are closed due to high levels of bacteria, which means there are feces in the water, usually from people, pets or wildlife on land.
q13fox.com
King County Sheriff's Office investigating missing texts from then-Seattle Mayor Durkan in 2020
SEATTLE - The King County Sheriff's Office confirmed to FOX 13 that it is in the early stages of investigating missing text messages from then-Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and other city leaders from 2020. Nearly 10 months' worth of Durkan's text messages were unaccounted for following an investigation triggered by...
MyNorthwest
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.https://mynorthwest.com/
Comments / 0