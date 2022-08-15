Read full article on original website
Related
Your chance to name Naples' newest high school
The public has 10 days to submit their ideas for names for the 295,000 square-foot high school currently under construction.
Marconews.com
Pioneers, paddling to the past: Naples' great outdoors offers adventure
It's you, starring in your own exciting reality series this fall:. Dress like the pioneers did before Amazon delivery!. Collier County museums and nature reserves are offering all three opportunities. If they don't make the Nielsen ratings on television, they'll still make you a lot smarter and perhaps a few dollars better off. And perhaps a few pounds lighter, if you paddle the four miles back and forth from the Key Mound tour offered by Koreshan State Park in Estero.
NBC 2
“Pinball Wizards” Unite! Fort Myers hosts World Pinball Championship
FORT MYERS, Fla. — It’s not everyday that people from countries such as Germany, England and Australia arrive in Fort Myers… to play pinball. For the first time ever, Southwest Florida is hosting the World Pinball Championship. The event is being held at the Pinball Asylum, an invite-only pinball co-op in Fort Myers.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Village of Estero reopening golf driving range
The Village of Estero announced the grand reopening of the former Gulf Coast Driving Range at 9000 Williams Road. A ribbon cutting ceremony by the Greater Estero Chamber will take place at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 9. The 9.85-acre property, which will be run by the Estero Forever Foundation, was purchased by the village for $4.25 million in April.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florida Weekly
WHAT TO DO, WHERE TO GO
— Submit calendar listings and high- resolution photos to events@floridaweekly.com. Email text, jpegs or Word documents are accepted. No pdfs or photos of fliers. The deadline for calendar submissions is noon Saturday. Readers are advised to double- check with venues to ensure that events have not been canceled or rescheduled.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
WINKNEWS.com
Watch: Shark swims close to shore along Vanderbilt Beach
A shark was caught on cam by a WINK News viewer swimming close to shore along Vanderbilt Beach in North Naples. Nikola V. captured it all on video earlier week. Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
Marconews.com
Letters to the Editor, Aug. 19
Four years ago, when I began to plan for my retirement, I made a list of features for a new community that were of importance to me. After much research on the Internet and visiting many communities, I discovered the semi-tropical island paradise of Marco Island. I wanted warm weather...
IN THIS ARTICLE
businessobserverfl.com
Kansas City wealth investment giant chooses Naples for next expansion
Mariner Wealth Advisors has expanded to Southwest Florida, adding a Naples office to complement its long-standing Sarasota office and several other Florida locations. In addition, longtime wealth and financial planning adviser Jason Baum was named senior adviser of the office, according to a statement. Kansas City-based Mariner Wealth, which entered the Sarasota market in July 2021 when it acquired Allegiant Private Advisors, has other Florida offices in Orlando, West Palm, Coral Gables/Miami and Miramar Beach. The new Naples office is at 4851 Tamiami Trail N., Suite 200.
WINKNEWS.com
Frog Watch keeps an eye on SWFL’s frog population
Frogs symbolize fertility in ancient Egypt, Luck in Japan and in some Native American cultures, the frog symbolizes rain. But in Southwest Florida, they’re all about water quality. Heidi Randall is a first-time frog watcher. And the croaking creatures already love her. “So frogs are an indicator species. When...
Marconews.com
3 To Do: Pints for Parrots, BaconFest, more
The annual Pints for Parrots event is 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at KC's Parrot 41 in East Naples and benefits The Hyacinth Macaw Project in Brazil to help the world’s largest macaws, which has faced increased threats from wildfires. KC's Parrot 41, 3340 Tamiami Trail E., will donate...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Darden plans 4 new restaurants in Collier, Lee counties
Orlando-based Darden Restaurants plans new locations for four of its iconic dining brands within Collier and Lee, two in each county. It’s been three years since Darden launched a new area restaurant. Its last to open was Yard House in Naples in 2019. Now, Darden has four more restaurants in the works: Bahama Breeze Island Grille in Naples, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen in North Naples, LongHorn Steakhouse in Cape Coral and The Capital Grille in south Fort Myers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Marconews.com
SWFLA To Do List: Dierks Bentley at Hertz Arena, more
Arts Center Theatre presents Readers Theater ‘The Swingset’. Arts Center Theatre (ACT) is bringing local playwrights to their stage with next installment of Readers Theater that will feature “The Swingset,” by Kristyn Estes at 3 p.m., Aug. 21. Kristyn Estes’ “The Swingset” is a lighthearted adult comedy (narrated by Gregg Burr) that chronicles Jake (played by Charlie Blum) and Abby’s (played by Kristyn Estes) move to their tropical dream home. However, Jake fears the dream has become a nightmare when it appears that Abby has much wilder ideas about their next chapter. Kristyn Estes is an accomplished writer whose children’s book, “Manuela’s Gift” is a Parents Choice Medalist, and one of the American Library Association’s Notable Books for Children. Estes has vast experience as an actor, director and writer in regional and community theater and has also written and hosted the award-winning PBS program, “Friends & Neighbors” airing in the Chicago metropolitan area. Readers Theatre is free to the public however; we do ask that you RSVP online at marcoislandart.org or by calling 239-394-4221.
Florida Weekly
New car washes proposed for two old restaurants in Naples area
Q: What is going in where the Joey D’s on Davis used to be in East Naples? I see the for sale sign is gone. Appreciate your insight. Q: I was driving past the old Pewter Mug location and saw a sign saying car wash coming soon. Is that correct? Seems like such a waste for that location.
4 Florida Cities Among The Most Humid Cities In The U.S.
House Method ranked the most and least humid cities in the U.S.
WINKNEWS.com
Bayfront community loses entertainment permit
A small community by the water is losing its ability to have live music because the city of Naples said they violated their entertainment permit. Last year, the city said they had live entertainment on a Wednesday, they’re only allowed to have it Thursday through Sunday. The people WINK...
NBC 2
Fort Myers kids discover clever solution to “porch pirates”
FORT MYERS, Fla. — It’s not often that kids can solve a real-world problem by playing with LEGOs, but a group in Fort Myers has managed to do just that. Members of the IMAG History and Science Center’s First LEGO League “Little Einsteins” team were disheartened at seeing the number of packages being stolen from homes by so-called “porch pirates”.
NBC 2
Exotic Lizard found wandering in Fort Myers neighborhood
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A massive lizard was spotted Monday, wandering through the Briarcliff neighborhood of Fort Myers. It’s called a Monitor Lizard, one of several species of exotic reptiles that are popular pets in Florida. FWC said it’s likely an escaped pet, which is what can lead to them becoming invasive.
Florida Weekly
Pulte Homes townhome model to highlight maintenance-free lifestyle in Sonoma Oaks
Pulte Homes has broken ground on its model home in Sonoma Oaks, a new gated community of 114 luxury townhomes coming to north Naples in late 2022. The professionally decorated model will showcase the flexibility, livability and quality construction which have made Pulte Homes one of the nation’s most recognized and trusted brands in homebuilding for 70 years.
Why the Coast Guard suspended search for Dr. Chaundre Cross
The Coast Guard made the difficult decision to suspend the search of a well-known Naples oncologist Dr. after until they get new information.
Comments / 0