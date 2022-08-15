Read full article on original website
Palm Springs Man Charged For Alleged Residential Burglary
A felony charge was filed Friday against 41-year-old man suspected in a July residential burglary in Palm Springs. Nicholas Cristian Carrera of Palm Springs was charged with burglary, according to court records. He was scheduled to be arraigned at the Larson Justice Center in Indio Friday afternoon. Officers responded to...
Charges Likely Against Felon Suspected of Killing Woman, Leaving Body in Car
Felony charges are expected to be filed Friday against a convicted sex offender suspected of killing a 47-year-old woman and leaving her body in a car abandoned in Vista. Michael Lee Lorence, 46, was arrested last week on suspicion of murder for the death of Melanie Conroy of Hemet. Lorence...
Man charged with providing deadly dose of fentanyl
A man accused of supplying a fatal dose of fentanyl to a 32-year-old Moreno Valley woman was charged Friday with murder. Brandon Michael Shino of Jurupa Valley was arrested Wednesday following a months-long Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of Brittany Locke. The defendant, who is being...
Three Coachella Residents Jailed on Meth Charges, One for Attempted Murder
(CNS) – Three Coachella residents were behind bars Friday — one for allegedly shooting a man — all of them for possessing what was believed to be a pound of methamphetamine. Arturo Espinoza Jr., 19, Pablo Lopez Vargas, 26, and Desiree Kapri Rodriguez, 27, were arrested Thursday...
Man arrested after attempting to set grocery store employee on fire following robbery
MORENO VALLEY, Calif. - A homeless man was arrested after attempting to set a store employee on fire. Sheriff's Station responded to calls of arson at a grocery store in the 24500 block of Alessandro Blvd. on August 18 around 11:30 a.m. Officers say the suspect, 31-year-old Raul Bautista, attempted...
Man arrested for alleged involvement in jewelry store burglary
LOS ANGELES – A man is behind bars for allegedly stealing approximately $45,000 worth of items at a jewelry store in Palm Desert, Calif. Jason Adam Warren, 28, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of commercial burglary, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. A man with the same...
Duo Behind Bars For Alleged Mail Theft in Rancho Mirage for Five Months
A man and woman were behind bars Thursday on suspicion of stealing checks and identity theft related items from mailboxes in Rancho Mirage over an almost five-month period. John Fisher, 38, and Thea Lorraine Rich, 32, were arrested Wednesday morning on suspicion of stealing checks and identity theft related items, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Investigation underway after woman’s body found in Moreno Valley home
The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a woman’s body was found inside a home in Moreno Valley. Around 11:15 a.m., deputies responded to the 25000 block of Billie Drive to perform a welfare check. Loved ones alerted authorities that they hadn’t heard from family members at the residence for several weeks. Deputies entered […]
54 guns, 2,200 rounds of ammunition seized from home of 2 Riverside County senior citizens
California's attorney general announced the seizer of 54 guns and 2,200 rounds of ammunition from the home of two seniors in Menifee.
Palm Springs Police Department Increase Downtown Patrol
Business owners in Downtown Palm Springs are feeling some relief. “When people see the police out, there’s less of a chance of people committing crimes, so we support that 100%,” Downtown Business Owner and President of Main Street Palm Springs, Joy Meredith, shared. After a string of vandalism...
Hundreds of catalytic converters recovered from 19 automotive businesses in Perris
Hundreds of catalytic converters were recovered at auto repair and dismantling businesses in Perris, according to authorities.Photos of several large boxes piled to the brim with catalytic converter parts that were recovered from 19 automotive businesses in Perris were released by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. A total of 448 catalytic converters were recovered and 15 citations were issued for various offenses, including unlicensed business operations.Catalytic converter thefts skyrocketed during the pandemic due to the value of the precious metals the parts contain. Police agencies continue working to catch thieves and organized rings. But authorities are increasingly turning toward penalizing the businesses that buy the parts and using fines to deter thefts.The businesses had been previously identified by Riverside County sheriff's and DMV officials as locations for unlicensed activities involving auto dismantling, auto repair, sales of vehicles, and the identification of catalytic converter recycling/buying and illegal sales. The parts are typically worth about $1,000 a piece.Vehicle owners are being urged to etch or engrave their VIN numbers into their catalytic converters in the event it is stolen, but even then, Riverside County sheriff's officials say they plan to conduct more sting operations.
Mail Thieves Nabbed In Rancho Mirage; Losses Mount For Victims
Mail theft suspects John Fisher and Thea Rich of Rancho Mirage CA. Someone has been stealing mail in Rancho Mirage, and 2 city residents are in custody. Deputies grabbed 38 year old John Fisher (left) and 32 year old Thea Rich (right), both of Rancho Mirage, linking them to mail thefts between January 20th and June 17th 2022.
Man Behind Bars for Alleged Morning Burglary in Palm Desert
A 36-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly breaking into a home in Palm Desert. Steven Cunningham, of Palm Desert, was arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of residential burglary and violating a court order, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities said Cunningham allegedly forced his way into...
Menifee man faces multiple weapons charges
A Menifee man faces three felony weapons charges after his arrest on Wednesday following a search warrant served regarding illegal cultivation of marijuana. Macario Estevez, 62, has a court date on Friday at the Murrieta Justice Center. He faces charges of unlawful possession of an assault weapon, possession of an undetectable firearm, and possession of a high-capacity magazine.
Motorcyclist in Deadly Palm Desert Collision Identified
Family and friends identified a motorcyclist who was killed in a Palm Desert collision. The crash was reported Monday around 8 a.m. at Washington Street and Tucson Circle, according to Riverside County Fire Department. Colton Byrd, is identified as the rider of the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the...
A Los Angeles man suspected of stealing $45,000 worth of jewelry from a store in Palm Desert was arrested on Wednesday. The incident started at around 12:30 p.m. at a jewelry store on the 72000 block of Highway 111. According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, deputies learned that the suspect entered the store acting The post LA man accused of stealing $45,000 worth of jewelry from a Palm Desert store arrested appeared first on KESQ.
Two L-A Men Caught Red-Handed Stealing Diesel Fuel In Mecca; Jailed In Indio
Suspects caught stealing diesel fuel from a gas station in Mecca Ca Aug 15th 2022. Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. On Monday August 15th 2022, at 4:25 pm deputies responded to a report of diesel fuel being stolen from the Mecca Travel Center on 66th Avenue just east of the 86 Expressway.
After deadly ‘bounty hunter’ encounter, Palm Springs police bans helping bail industry
Palm Springs police issued new guidance on whether its officers will assist bail agents or bounty hunters during fugitive recovery operations. A department policy issued last month and newly obtained by News Channel 3 says, "Department members shall not assist members of the bail industry in the apprehension of a bail fugitive or any persons The post After deadly ‘bounty hunter’ encounter, Palm Springs police bans helping bail industry appeared first on KESQ.
Michael Lee Lorence was arrested last week on suspicion of murder for the death of Melanie Conroy of Hemet.
