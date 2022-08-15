ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Desert, CA

mynewsla.com

Palm Springs Man Charged For Alleged Residential Burglary

A felony charge was filed Friday against 41-year-old man suspected in a July residential burglary in Palm Springs. Nicholas Cristian Carrera of Palm Springs was charged with burglary, according to court records. He was scheduled to be arraigned at the Larson Justice Center in Indio Friday afternoon. Officers responded to...
HeySoCal

Man charged with providing deadly dose of fentanyl

A man accused of supplying a fatal dose of fentanyl to a 32-year-old Moreno Valley woman was charged Friday with murder. Brandon Michael Shino of Jurupa Valley was arrested Wednesday following a months-long Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of Brittany Locke. The defendant, who is being...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
City
Indio, CA
Palm Desert, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Palm Desert, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
2urbangirls.com

Man arrested for alleged involvement in jewelry store burglary

LOS ANGELES – A man is behind bars for allegedly stealing approximately $45,000 worth of items at a jewelry store in Palm Desert, Calif. Jason Adam Warren, 28, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of commercial burglary, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. A man with the same...
PALM DESERT, CA
mynewsla.com

Duo Behind Bars For Alleged Mail Theft in Rancho Mirage for Five Months

A man and woman were behind bars Thursday on suspicion of stealing checks and identity theft related items from mailboxes in Rancho Mirage over an almost five-month period. John Fisher, 38, and Thea Lorraine Rich, 32, were arrested Wednesday morning on suspicion of stealing checks and identity theft related items, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
KESQ News Channel 3

Two people arrested by police for Rancho Mirage mail thefts

A man and woman have been arrested for allegedly stealing mail from mailboxes in Rancho Mirage, over an almost five-month period. According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department a 38 year-old man and 32 year-old woman both from Rancho Mirage were arrested Wednesday morning on suspicion of stealing checks and identity theft related items. The The post Two people arrested by police for Rancho Mirage mail thefts appeared first on KESQ.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
KTLA

Investigation underway after woman’s body found in Moreno Valley home

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a woman’s body was found inside a home in Moreno Valley. Around 11:15 a.m., deputies responded to the 25000 block of Billie Drive to perform a welfare check. Loved ones alerted authorities that they hadn’t heard from family members at the residence for several weeks. Deputies entered […]
MORENO VALLEY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Palm Springs Police Department Increase Downtown Patrol

Business owners in Downtown Palm Springs are feeling some relief. “When people see the police out, there’s less of a chance of people committing crimes, so we support that 100%,” Downtown Business Owner and President of Main Street Palm Springs, Joy Meredith, shared. After a string of vandalism...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
CBS LA

Hundreds of catalytic converters recovered from 19 automotive businesses in Perris

Hundreds of catalytic converters were recovered at auto repair and dismantling businesses in Perris, according to authorities.Photos of several large boxes piled to the brim with catalytic converter parts that were recovered from 19 automotive businesses in Perris were released by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. A total of 448 catalytic converters were recovered and 15 citations were issued for various offenses, including unlicensed business operations.Catalytic converter thefts skyrocketed during the pandemic due to the value of the precious metals the parts contain. Police agencies continue working to catch thieves and organized rings. But authorities are increasingly turning toward penalizing the businesses that buy the parts and using fines to deter thefts.The businesses had been previously identified by Riverside County sheriff's and DMV officials as locations for unlicensed activities involving auto dismantling, auto repair, sales of vehicles, and the identification of catalytic converter recycling/buying and illegal sales. The parts are typically worth about $1,000 a piece.Vehicle owners are being urged to etch or engrave their VIN numbers into their catalytic converters in the event it is stolen, but even then, Riverside County sheriff's officials say they plan to conduct more sting operations.
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Public Safety
knewsradio.com

Mail Thieves Nabbed In Rancho Mirage; Losses Mount For Victims

Mail theft suspects John Fisher and Thea Rich of Rancho Mirage CA. Someone has been stealing mail in Rancho Mirage, and 2 city residents are in custody. Deputies grabbed 38 year old John Fisher (left) and 32 year old Thea Rich (right), both of Rancho Mirage, linking them to mail thefts between January 20th and June 17th 2022.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Behind Bars for Alleged Morning Burglary in Palm Desert

A 36-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly breaking into a home in Palm Desert. Steven Cunningham, of Palm Desert, was arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of residential burglary and violating a court order, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities said Cunningham allegedly forced his way into...
menifee247.com

Menifee man faces multiple weapons charges

A Menifee man faces three felony weapons charges after his arrest on Wednesday following a search warrant served regarding illegal cultivation of marijuana. Macario Estevez, 62, has a court date on Friday at the Murrieta Justice Center. He faces charges of unlawful possession of an assault weapon, possession of an undetectable firearm, and possession of a high-capacity magazine.
MENIFEE, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Motorcyclist in Deadly Palm Desert Collision Identified

Family and friends identified a motorcyclist who was killed in a Palm Desert collision. The crash was reported Monday around 8 a.m. at Washington Street and Tucson Circle, according to Riverside County Fire Department. Colton Byrd, is identified as the rider of the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the...
KESQ News Channel 3

LA man accused of stealing $45,000 worth of jewelry from a Palm Desert store arrested

A Los Angeles man suspected of stealing $45,000 worth of jewelry from a store in Palm Desert was arrested on Wednesday. The incident started at around 12:30 p.m. at a jewelry store on the 72000 block of Highway 111. According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, deputies learned that the suspect entered the store acting The post LA man accused of stealing $45,000 worth of jewelry from a Palm Desert store arrested appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ News Channel 3

After deadly ‘bounty hunter’ encounter, Palm Springs police bans helping bail industry

Palm Springs police issued new guidance on whether its officers will assist bail agents or bounty hunters during fugitive recovery operations. A department policy issued last month and newly obtained by News Channel 3 says, "Department members shall not assist members of the bail industry in the apprehension of a bail fugitive or any persons The post After deadly ‘bounty hunter’ encounter, Palm Springs police bans helping bail industry appeared first on KESQ.

