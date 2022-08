The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) has honored Professor of Clinical Law Deborah Archer with the NAACP’s Foot Soldier in the Sands Award for outstanding pro bono contributions. The award recognizes work that Archer and her Civil Rights Clinic have done in coordination with the NAACP on racial justice projects around the country.

