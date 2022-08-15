Scooter’s Coffee will be coming to Vandalia, it just may be a while before it gets here. Scooter’s Coffee, which recently opened a location in Greenville, will be coming to Vandalia. Rachel Wallace, whose family owns Vandalia Subway, says they have purchased the rights for Vandalia will be working to secure a sight. Wallace says they don’t have the specific location or timeline just yet for Vandalia and it will most likely be in 2024. Wallace adds that her business partner, Marcy (Richards) Wallace is from Vandalia and they look forward to bringing Scooter’s to town.

VANDALIA, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO