Bobby Joe Moreland
Bobby Joe Moreland, 76, of Vandalia, Illinois, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022, at Barnes-Jewish Hosp., Saint Louis, MO. Services will be held at a later date. Memorials: To the family. Miller Funeral Home, Vandalia, IL, is in charge of arrangements. Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.millerfh.net.
Scooter’s Coffee will be coming to Vandalia
Scooter’s Coffee will be coming to Vandalia, it just may be a while before it gets here. Scooter’s Coffee, which recently opened a location in Greenville, will be coming to Vandalia. Rachel Wallace, whose family owns Vandalia Subway, says they have purchased the rights for Vandalia will be working to secure a sight. Wallace says they don’t have the specific location or timeline just yet for Vandalia and it will most likely be in 2024. Wallace adds that her business partner, Marcy (Richards) Wallace is from Vandalia and they look forward to bringing Scooter’s to town.
Morrison holds event on Monday as he prepares for Gen Election run for Fayette Co Resident Circuit Judge
Fayette County State’s Attorney Joshua Morrison, who will be running for Fayette County Resident Circuit Judge, held a meet and greet and fundraiser on Monday in Vandalia. Morrison says he will continue to be working the campaign trail. The Republican Morrison will face Democrat Judge Marc Kelly in the...
Moment of Silence observed at Vandalia City Council for Rob Schukar, Dam repairs discussed further
The Vandalia City Council began their meeting on Monday evening with a moment of silence observed for Rob Schukar, who passed away this past Friday. Rob Schukar currently served as the Vandalia Lake Manager and was a former Vandalia Police Officer. Mayor Rick Gottman says that Chuck Ruot, who was the former Lake Manager, will step in to take over those duties for the remainder of this season. Schukar was 68 years old and services will be held on Saturday.
Illinois AG Sues Kroger and SSI Services Over Mishandling Of Asbestos In Taylorville Store
(Chicago, IL) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is suing the Kroger Company and SSI Services over the mishandling and removal of materials containing asbestos from a grocery store in Taylorville. The lawsuit claims Kroger and SSI Services conducted unsafe renovations by leaving chipped floor tiles with asbestos in areas accessible to the public while the store was open. The suit also claims Kroger and SSI Services also failed to properly dispose of all waste material that contained asbestos.
Vandalia Superintendent Looks Forward to Students Return to School This Week
Students across the area are returning to school this week and Vandalia will have students back in the classroom on Thursday. Vandalia Superintendent of School Dr. Jennifer Garrison says the district is excited to show off some renovations completed over the summer while one construction project is set to wrap up by the first of the new calendar year.
$106 million in grants for commercial corridors in Illinois announced
Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the next phase of his Rebuild Illinois Plan, including over $100 million in construction grants aimed for commercial corridors in 50 downtowns. Pritzker announced the investments during a news conference Monday at AltonWorks, in Alton. Alton would be one of the 50 towns in Illinois to...
Mayor Gottman says VCC Inmate Population is growing
The inmate population at the Vandalia Correctional Center is back to going up. At Monday’s Vandalia City Council meeting, Mayor Rick Gottman said the inmate population has been steadily climbing since his meeting last month with representatives of the Department of the Corrections and the Governor’s Office. Mayor Gottman says it’s gotten back over 500.
Fayette County will see contested race for County Clerk
Fayette County voters will see another county wide election that is contested come November. Democrat Iris Virden will run for Fayette County Clerk and Recorder, as she will face Republican incumbent Jessica Barker in the November General Election. The other county-wide contested race on the ballot on November 8th will be for Fayette County Resident Circuit Judge, where Associate Judge Democrat Marc Kelly will face Republican Fayette County State’s Attorney Joshua Morrison.
