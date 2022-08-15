Read full article on original website
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
3 amazing places for a short holiday in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceJoshua ShefferBonita Springs, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of Peace - 2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention Unites 239 Countries in More Than 500 LanguagesMattia GiaccioNaples, FL
Naples Real Estate Market Shows Some Signs of Cooling OffPSki17Naples, FL
WINKNEWS.com
Florida Gulf Coast University opens newly built Water School
Florida Gulf Coast University opens newly built Water School and had its first class on Friday. The Water School came to be during SWFL’s harmful algal bloom crisis in 2018, with professors and students diving into our water quality and its impacts on people and the environment. Trinity Allan,...
nomadlawyer.org
Best Stops On a Florida Keys Road Trip Itinerary
For a great road trip, plan to spend a few days in the Florida Keys. This island chain is rich with tourist attractions, including underwater hotels, an imposing sponge man, a 30-foot-tall lobster sculpture, and several other unique attractions. While in the Florida Keys, make sure to visit the Rain Barn Artisan Village, which features locally made crafts, souvenirs, and local art.
Florida Colleges Mentioned in List of Best Inexpensive Public Colleges
Many families are concerned with their young adults getting the best college education for a reasonable price. After all, debt from college can be a financial strain for college graduates. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, student loans are among the largest causes of household debt in America. And the U.S. Department of Education indicates that the total amount owed in federal student loans in 2017 was $1.37 trillion. Therefore, getting a good education without taking on debt is important to many families and students.
Click10.com
WILD FLORIDA: Massive gator devours smaller gator
OCALA, Fla. – Survival of the fittest was taken to another level at a Florida state park last week. Tammy Shaw was riding on her paddleboard at Silver Springs State Park near Ocala, when she came across a massive alligator with another smaller gator in its jaws. Shaw would...
WINKNEWS.com
Frog Watch keeps an eye on SWFL’s frog population
Frogs symbolize fertility in ancient Egypt, Luck in Japan and in some Native American cultures, the frog symbolizes rain. But in Southwest Florida, they’re all about water quality. Heidi Randall is a first-time frog watcher. And the croaking creatures already love her. “So frogs are an indicator species. When...
WINKNEWS.com
Watch: Shark swims close to shore along Vanderbilt Beach
A shark was caught on cam by a WINK News viewer swimming close to shore along Vanderbilt Beach in North Naples. Nikola V. captured it all on video earlier week. Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
floridainsider.com
Restaurants you can’t miss along Florida’s famous shrimp coast
Shrimp Coast Stop – St. Augustine, FL. – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Sean Pavone. North Florida, the home to America’s oldest city, St. Augustine, lives up to its name as “The First Coast” with a variety of historical sites. But for seafood enthusiasts, it is also known for its popular Mayport shrimp, named after the 150-year-old fishing village where the shrimp are bountiful.
fangraphs.com
Job Posting: Boston Red Sox Baseball Operations Associate Positions
FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES / BASEBALL OPERATIONS / SEASONAL. The Player Development Associate will be a member of the Player Development team, and is responsible for assisting with baseball operations at our complex in Fort Myers, FL. This individual will collaborate closely with Player Development front office personnel, coordinators, and coaches.
WINKNEWS.com
Developer withdraws 100,000-acre Florida panther habitat conservation plan
A developer promised to set aside more than 100,000 acres for a panther preserve to give the endangered animals room to roam, but delays in the review process are why eastern Collier County property owners said they withdrew the habitat conservation plan. Ultimately, it means there will be less government...
Florida Weekly
New car washes proposed for two old restaurants in Naples area
Q: What is going in where the Joey D’s on Davis used to be in East Naples? I see the for sale sign is gone. Appreciate your insight. Q: I was driving past the old Pewter Mug location and saw a sign saying car wash coming soon. Is that correct? Seems like such a waste for that location.
4 Florida Cities Among The Most Humid Cities In The U.S.
House Method ranked the most and least humid cities in the U.S.
fox35orlando.com
13-foot, 1,400-pound great white shark pings off coast after summer in Florida
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - A massive great white shark who spent the last two months off the coast of Florida seems to headed on a journey north. OCEARCH pinged the male white shark, named Breton, about 60 miles offshore near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina earlier this month. Breton, who is 13.3-feet long and weighs 1,437 pounds, was tagged on Sept. 12, 2020 and OCEARCH has been tracking his whereabouts ever since.
NBC 2
Exotic Lizard found wandering in Fort Myers neighborhood
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A massive lizard was spotted Monday, wandering through the Briarcliff neighborhood of Fort Myers. It’s called a Monitor Lizard, one of several species of exotic reptiles that are popular pets in Florida. FWC said it’s likely an escaped pet, which is what can lead to them becoming invasive.
capecoralbreeze.com
Cape Coral High School to enshrine first members of Athletic Hall of Fame
Cape Coral High School is creating an Athletic Hall of Fame to forever enshrine student-athletes, staffers and others who made their mark during their time at the school. The inaugural class includes one principal, one athletic director, one state championship team, three contributors, two coaches and 13 student-athletes. The inductees...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Fort Myers’ rental vacancy rate was highest in U.S. in Q2
Fort Myers posted a 21.2% rental vacancy rate in the second quarter of 2022, leading all U.S. cities by a stark margin, according to a study from HelpAdvisor based on August’s U.S. Census Bureau Population Survey/Housing Vacancy Survey. With a 6.7% jump from 2021, Fort Myers’ rental vacancy is more than twice the rate in all but three other U.S. cities. Toledo, Ohio, was next with a 13.6% rental vacancy rate and Birmingham, Alabama, followed with 12%.
Bishop Verot QB Carter Smith electric in preseason route of Lely
NAPLES, FLORIDA – It took all of 26 seconds for Bishop Verot quarterback Carter Smith and the Vikings' offense to regain its high-flying form from last season. One the first play from scrimmage, Smith floated a 70-yard touchdown pass into the arms of junior Matthew Turner. That kick-started Bishop ...
WINKNEWS.com
Rental community Villas of Gulf Coast breaks ground off Alico Road
In this Gulfshore Business report, one developer is thinking outside the box, creating a new concept when it comes to housing. There’s a new type of living on the horizon, and like the horizon, you should be thinking horizontally. The Villas of Gulf Coast is planned to be built...
Marconews.com
3 To Do: Pints for Parrots, BaconFest, more
The annual Pints for Parrots event is 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at KC's Parrot 41 in East Naples and benefits The Hyacinth Macaw Project in Brazil to help the world’s largest macaws, which has faced increased threats from wildfires. KC's Parrot 41, 3340 Tamiami Trail E., will donate...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Darden plans 4 new restaurants in Collier, Lee counties
Orlando-based Darden Restaurants plans new locations for four of its iconic dining brands within Collier and Lee, two in each county. It’s been three years since Darden launched a new area restaurant. Its last to open was Yard House in Naples in 2019. Now, Darden has four more restaurants in the works: Bahama Breeze Island Grille in Naples, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen in North Naples, LongHorn Steakhouse in Cape Coral and The Capital Grille in south Fort Myers.
Man tries to run over ex-boyfriend at Southwest Florida airport
A man's been arrested after attempting to run over his ex-boyfriend at a Southwest Florida airport parking lot.
