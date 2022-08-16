Read full article on original website
Related
Herald-Journal
Paul Kent Crane
Paul Kent Crane 11/3/1949 - 8/4/2022 Paul Kent Crane was born November 3, 1949 to Calvin and Dorothy Crane in Montpelier, Idaho. He passed away peacefully at him home in Bennington, Idaho surrounded by his loving family on August 4, 2022. Kent grew up a farm boy in Bennington, Idaho...
Herald-Journal
Joyce Larsen
Joyce Parson Larsen, longtime resident of Cache Valley, Utah passed away peacefully in Seattle, Washington on Saturday, August 13, 2022. She was 91 years old. Joyce was born in Logan, Utah on September 21, 1930 and spent most of her life there. She attended both Brigham Young University and Utah State University before her marriage to Jordan Lamoine Larsen on July 26, 1951. The couple were divorced in 1963. Joyce had many talents and interests throughout her long life. She used her artistic talent to create drawings and paintings and designed beautiful clothing which she sewed herself. She was a very spiritual person who revered all of God’s creations and enjoyed writing poetry about the natural world.
Herald-Journal
Allen, Andy A.
Allen Andy A. Allen 73 Preston, Idaho passed away August 12, 2022. Family services will be held at a future date. Interment will be in the Preston Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
Herald-Journal
Alex Boyé returns to Cache County for second ‘Ignite the Light’ event
Cache County’s annual “Ignite the Light” event is returning on Aug. 22 to bring awareness mental health issues. According to a news release from the county on Thursday, the event will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Cache County Fairgrounds with a live performance from musician and recording artist Alex Boyé.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Herald-Journal
Staffing our schools: Valley districts avoid large worker shortages as classes begin
As news reports from the Wasatch Front sound the alarm about teacher and school worker shortages this fall, Cache Valley’s two school districts appear better situated to tackle the new school year than many of their Utah counterparts — and they credit the appeal of living here as a key factor.
Herald-Journal
Rural Route News - Aug. 17, 2022
Dayton’s activity day girls made darling plastic canvas baskets in anticipation of school starting. Oreo cookies were the treat.
Herald-Journal
'It is not our job to play God': Logan resident organizes state capital rally to make clergy mandated reporters
Logan resident Lindsey Lundholm is the main organizer of a rally on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Utah State Capitol to push for clergy to become state mandated reporters of child-abuse. Weeks ago, however, she was making fliers only for fictitious rallies, finding the practice to be therapeutic after...
Herald-Journal
The Cache Valley Veterans Association’s week-long ‘Freedom Festival’ kicks off Monday
The Cache Valley Veterans Association will be hosting its second annual “Freedom Festival” beginning Aug. 22 at Elk Ridge Park in North Logan. The festival will continue through Aug. 28 with numerous events including ceremonies honoring veterans, a benefit concert, military and community resources for veterans, food trucks and fireworks. The American Veterans Traveling Tribute’s Vietnam Tribute Wall will also be present.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Herald-Journal
Out of Our Past - August 17, 2022
Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
Herald-Journal
Preston City Council 8-8
The Preston City Council meeting on Aug. 8 began with a report from Joel Webb on the rec baseball/softball program. The program is growing with 250 plus kids participating this year. He said the decision to go with three co-directors made things much easier. He recommended a full time rec director and more field space to help accommodate the growth. Scheduling fields, particularly for the older teams was one difficulty. Webb feels the biggest challenge has been finding people willing to referee games and the biggest cost for the program is uniforms.
Herald-Journal
In-N-Out Burger opens in Logan after longtime planning
Locals were queued up early on Wednesday to get a taste of Cache Valley’s newest fast-food addition: In-N-Out Burger. “I know we had people here before 5 a.m.,” said Denny Warnick, the chief operating officer for In-N-Out. “We’re just so blessed.”
Herald-Journal
North Logan offers commercial tax credits for 'waterwise' park strips
North Logan is offering commercial property owners tax credit incentives to take part in the city’s “Flip the Strip” program — an initiative encouraging property owners to tear grass out of their park strips in exchange for dry landscaping. “As part of our water conservation strategy,”...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Herald-Journal
New men’s champ at Logan River
There is a new men’s club champion at the Logan River Golf Course. Dylan Hardy, who only trailed briefly for one hole during the whole match-play tournament and that was in the semifinals, started strong and took advantage of some misfortune by Taylor Hansen Wednesday in the championship match. Hardy never trailed in the finale and went on to win 7-up.
Herald-Journal
PHS fall sports set to begin
Preston High School soccer opens their season on Friday, Aug. 19, at home against Sugar-Salem. The girls will play at 4 p.m. and the boys at 5:30 p.m. On Saturday, Aug. 20, they face Shelley at 11 a.m. and Tuesday, Aug. 23 will be against Highland. The girls will be at home and the boys on the road for both games.
Herald-Journal
USU football: Aggies have a lot of experience in secondary
Editor’s note: This is the second of a nine-part series breaking down USU’s football team position by position. A lack of experience is something a couple of Utah State positional groups will be dealing with heading into the 2022 college football season.
Herald-Journal
60th Wedding Anniversary and 80th Birthday
Come and celebrate Don and JoAnn Beckstead’s 60th Wedding Anniversary and Don’s 80th Birthday. An Open house will be held Saturday, August 27th from 4 to 6 p.m. at 155 West 8th South, Preston, ID.
Herald-Journal
USU football: Offensive line looking for more consistency in 2022
Editor’s note: This is the third of a nine-part series breaking down USU’s football team position by position. For the most part, a lack of experience won’t be a big concern for Utah State in the offensive trenches heading into the 2022 college football season.
Herald-Journal
John King to perform tonight at Franklin County Fair
The Franklin County Fair has already started, but will really get into full swing tonight with a live concert from rising country artist John King, who will take the stage at 8 p.m. tonight at the Franklin County Fairgrounds. King is currently touring in support of his debut album released...
Herald-Journal
Franklin approves water hookup fee hike
On Wednesday, Aug. 10, Franklin’s mayor and city council approved a huge hike in the current hookup fees for water and sewer. The vote was based on the Capitalization Report presented by Dave Noel at the Public Hearing beginning at 6:30 p.m. that evening. Representing Forsgren Associates, the engineering firm out of Rexburg currently working on the water project, Noel projected the future costs of both city water services and compared neighboring city fees.
Herald-Journal
Rain brings some relief from drought, fire danger
Recent rainfall brought flooding to Tremonton and the surrounding area, but has also come with some relief from the persistent drought and helped reduce the danger of wildfire in the area. Utah has received nearly two inches of rain statewide over the past month, well above the long-term average of...
Comments / 0