The U.S. Treasury Department has granted Colorado nearly $105 million under its State Small Business Credit Initiative, according to a joint announcement made on Thursday. The grant, which will be distributed over the next five years, can be leveraged up to 10 times to provide private financing to small businesses across the state, with an emphasis on reaching groups that are traditionally excluded from capital markets. Colorado is expected to retain or create 11,000 jobs with the federal funds, with those jobs expected to contribute $423 million per year to the Colorado economy.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO