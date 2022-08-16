GREENVILLE, S.C. - Rockit Pest announced the acquisition of Hired Killers Pest Control, based in Upstate South Carolina. Hired Killers has a longstanding history serving South Carolina residents for more than 36 years. Ross Woodall Sr., founded the company, which was passed on to his son Ross Woodall ll and has been under his leadership since 2015. Hired Killers has won “Best of the Upstate” award by Greenville News for 15 years and is A+ rated by the BBB.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO