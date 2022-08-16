Read full article on original website
GREENVILLE, S.C. - Rockit Pest announced the acquisition of Hired Killers Pest Control, based in Upstate South Carolina. Hired Killers has a longstanding history serving South Carolina residents for more than 36 years. Ross Woodall Sr., founded the company, which was passed on to his son Ross Woodall ll and has been under his leadership since 2015. Hired Killers has won “Best of the Upstate” award by Greenville News for 15 years and is A+ rated by the BBB.
West Nile Virus Roundup — August 2022
West Nile virus cases are being reported with greater frequency in recent weeks. Here’s a look at recent West Nile virus reports from a variety of media sources compiled by the PCT staff. TEXAS. Two cases of the West Nile virus have been reported in El Paso, health officials...
