Giuliani told he’s a target of Georgia probe

By Julia Mueller, Harper Neidig
Rudy Giuliani has been told he’s the target of a Georgia special grand jury investigating attempts by former President Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election results in the state, his lawyer confirmed to The Hill Monday.

Giuliani’s testimony is expected before the special grand jury this week.

The New York Times first reported on Thursday that Giuliani had been informed of being targeted by the grand jury. Robert Costello, an attorney representing the former New York City mayor, confirmed the Times’s reporting in an email to The Hill.

Giuliani was ordered last week to appear in person after attempts by his lawyers to delay his testimony .

Senator Lindsey Graham must testify in Georgia election probe, judge rules

In the subpoena , shared by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Giuliani is noted as “both a personal attorney for former President Donald Trump and a lead attorney for the Trump Campaign’s legal efforts seeking to influence the results of the November 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere.”

Giuliani will likely invoke attorney-client privilege to avoid answering questions about his conversations with the former president, his lawyer told the Times.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) subpoenaed Giuliani along with several other Trump allies, including Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Rep. Jody Hice (R-Ga.), Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) and conservative lawyers John Eastman , Jenna Ellis and Cleta Mitchell .

A judge recently quashed efforts by Graham to challenge his subpoena after Willis argued Graham’s resistance was “built on the shifting sands of erroneous legal arguments, inapplicable legal principles, and citations to caselaw that fail to support any legal point being made.”

