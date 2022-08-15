ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of WNBA Star Brittney Griner

Earlier this month, Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison after she was arrested at an airport for having hash oil in a vape pen in her backpack. She's already been in Russian custody for several months now. Many people have been speaking out on her behalf over the past few months and that includes her ex-wife.
The Baltimore Sun

Tomatoes in the bullpen: At Camden Yards, an Orioles tradition comes alive again

As the Orioles relievers line up by the home bullpen, watching the starting pitcher finish his warmup, there’s time for their attention to wander. They know in a few moments they’ll partake in a daily handshake line, but in the minutes before then, a great green stalk catches their focus. It was a midseason addition, one that took the bullpen arms by surprise. One day, there it was — a tomato ...
