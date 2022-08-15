ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, ME

Q106.5

A Lewiston Woman Accidentally Shoots Her Bottom with a Cop’s Gun

A woman accidentally shot her own buttocks while struggling with a Windham Police Officer. The incident actually happened at the Lewiston Police Headquarters. According to the Sun Journal, Windham Police had gone to Lewiston to take Tameika Girardin, 24, of Lewiston into custody on a suspected burglary charge for a home invasion in which the homeowner was assaulted.
LEWISTON, ME
Seacoast Current

Maine Couple Killed in Berwick Head-On Crash

Berwick Police have identified the two people inside a Volvo who died after a head-on collision Sunday afternoon. The Volvo was heading southbound on Portand Avenue (Route 4) and passed several cars before hitting a northbound Chevrolet Volt at the intersection of Old Route 4, according to police. The driver, Samuel Flick, 20, and passenger Genna Guffey, 18, both of Casco, Maine, died in the crash.
BERWICK, ME
railfan.com

Finger Lakes Takes Maine’s Rockland Branch

ROCKLAND, Me. — The Finger Lakes Railway began operation of the state-owned Rockland Branch between Rockland and Brunswick, Me., on August 1. The former Maine Central branch had previously been operated by Canadian Pacific. Finger Lakes dispatched B23-7 locomotive 2308 wearing the short line’s New York Central-inspired paint to...
ROCKLAND, ME
wgan.com

Identities of victims in deadly Berwick crash released

Police have released the names of the people who died in a crash Sunday afternoon in Berwick. The Berwick Police Dept. says the wreck claimed the lives of Samuel Flick, 20, of Casco, and Genna Guffey, 18, also of Casco. Flick was driving a 1999 Volvo S70 south on Route...
BERWICK, ME
I-95 FM

2 People Are Dead After a Crash in Dixmont

A portion of Western Avenue in Dixmont is closed as deputies investigate a double fatal crash. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office received the report of a serious motor vehicle crash on Western Avenue in Dixmont just after 12:30 Wednesday afternoon. Responding Deputies found that two vehicles were involved in the incident and both the drivers had died at the scene.
DIXMONT, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

One charged in connection with Lewiston shooting

LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston police responded to a report of multiple shots fired at 102 Pierce St. shortly after 5 a.m. on Monday, authorities say. A news release from the Lewiston Police Department on Tuesday afternoon stated authorities found multiple bullet holes on the exterior of a building, appearing to be a targeted incident. The suspects were seen on city cameras fleeing the area after the shooting, the release stated.
LEWISTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Route 113 in Baldwin reopens after crash

BALDWIN, Maine — According to a news release issued by Cumberland County Regional Communications on Monday, a road closure was announced around 4 p.m. for Route 113, also known as Pequawket Trail, in Baldwin. Pequawket Trail was closed in the area of Rocky Dunn Road due to a motor...
BALDWIN, ME
townline.org

LEGAL NOTICES for Thursday, August 18, 2022

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for a Pardon for Warren Lander Smith who was convicted of the crime(s) Burglary CR 79671, is now pending before the Governor and a hearing will be conducted on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 9:00 o’clock AM. Please visit the following link for Hearing details: http://www.maine.gov/corrections/adult-community-corrections/pardon-board.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Deadly Stonington house fire still underdetermined at this point

STONINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Investigators have completed their work at the scene of a deadly house fire in Stonington. We’re told the cause is still underdetermined, but investigators say an explosion occurred before the fire. Officials say emergency responders received a call shortly before 9 a.m., Sunday reporting explosions...
STONINGTON, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor School Dept. passes revised dress code

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor School Committee passed an update to its dress code policy at Wednesday’s meeting. The revision was developed by a group including administration, parents and students. Among the changes is a provision that states “bra/tank top straps and visible waistbands do not constitute excessive...
BANGOR, ME
I-95 FM

Check Out The Progress Of Bangor’s New Transportation Station

Things are moving right along with the construction of Bangor's new Transportation Station down by Pickering Square. According to the City of Bangor website, the City voted to construct the new Transportation Station back in December of 2020, and began construction work at the site in the summer of 2021.
I-95 FM

I-95 FM

