Topsham and Skowhegan FairThe Maine WriterTopsham, ME
Looking for something to do this weekend in Maine?The Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31stThe Maine WriterMaine State
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
A Lewiston Woman Accidentally Shoots Her Bottom with a Cop’s Gun
A woman accidentally shot her own buttocks while struggling with a Windham Police Officer. The incident actually happened at the Lewiston Police Headquarters. According to the Sun Journal, Windham Police had gone to Lewiston to take Tameika Girardin, 24, of Lewiston into custody on a suspected burglary charge for a home invasion in which the homeowner was assaulted.
Former Franklin County ADA sentenced in connection to marijuana operation in Farmington
BANGOR, Maine — On Wednesday, Kayla Alves, former Franklin County assistant district attorney, was sentenced to two-years probation and will have to pay a $2,000 fine for her role in connection to an alleged $13 million illegal marijuana operation. Alves pleaded guilty to tampering with documents in March of...
Maine Couple Killed in Berwick Head-On Crash
Berwick Police have identified the two people inside a Volvo who died after a head-on collision Sunday afternoon. The Volvo was heading southbound on Portand Avenue (Route 4) and passed several cars before hitting a northbound Chevrolet Volt at the intersection of Old Route 4, according to police. The driver, Samuel Flick, 20, and passenger Genna Guffey, 18, both of Casco, Maine, died in the crash.
railfan.com
Finger Lakes Takes Maine’s Rockland Branch
ROCKLAND, Me. — The Finger Lakes Railway began operation of the state-owned Rockland Branch between Rockland and Brunswick, Me., on August 1. The former Maine Central branch had previously been operated by Canadian Pacific. Finger Lakes dispatched B23-7 locomotive 2308 wearing the short line’s New York Central-inspired paint to...
Beware a Man on a Blue Bicycle Near the Western Prom in Portland, Maine
This type of article is getting written too much. Seriously. I'm sitting here yet again writing about how local Maine and New Hampshire women -- OUR FEMALE NEIGHBORS/FAMILY MEMBERS/FRIENDS -- can't do something as simple as watching a sunrise or sunset in peace without being harassed somehow. Not even two...
wgan.com
Identities of victims in deadly Berwick crash released
Police have released the names of the people who died in a crash Sunday afternoon in Berwick. The Berwick Police Dept. says the wreck claimed the lives of Samuel Flick, 20, of Casco, and Genna Guffey, 18, also of Casco. Flick was driving a 1999 Volvo S70 south on Route...
2 People Are Dead After a Crash in Dixmont
A portion of Western Avenue in Dixmont is closed as deputies investigate a double fatal crash. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office received the report of a serious motor vehicle crash on Western Avenue in Dixmont just after 12:30 Wednesday afternoon. Responding Deputies found that two vehicles were involved in the incident and both the drivers had died at the scene.
Portland, Maine Police Arrest Two Accused of Stealing $20K Worth of Copper at Construction Site
Two people were arrested in Portland after they were found hauling off over $20,000 worth of copper and $8500 worth of tools from the construction site of the new Homeless Services Center on Riverside Street late Monday night. The Portland Police Department posted the information about the arrest on their...
One charged in connection with Lewiston shooting
LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston police responded to a report of multiple shots fired at 102 Pierce St. shortly after 5 a.m. on Monday, authorities say. A news release from the Lewiston Police Department on Tuesday afternoon stated authorities found multiple bullet holes on the exterior of a building, appearing to be a targeted incident. The suspects were seen on city cameras fleeing the area after the shooting, the release stated.
Route 113 in Baldwin reopens after crash
BALDWIN, Maine — According to a news release issued by Cumberland County Regional Communications on Monday, a road closure was announced around 4 p.m. for Route 113, also known as Pequawket Trail, in Baldwin. Pequawket Trail was closed in the area of Rocky Dunn Road due to a motor...
Maine State Police Say a Deputy is Accused of Domestic Violence
A Kennebec County Sheriff's Deputy is facing charges for allegedly assaulting his wife. Maine State Police say the investigation began after a report was made to the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office on Monday. The report was about alleged ongoing domestic violence incidents at a home in West Gardiner. Department of...
townline.org
LEGAL NOTICES for Thursday, August 18, 2022
Notice is hereby given that a Petition for a Pardon for Warren Lander Smith who was convicted of the crime(s) Burglary CR 79671, is now pending before the Governor and a hearing will be conducted on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 9:00 o’clock AM. Please visit the following link for Hearing details: http://www.maine.gov/corrections/adult-community-corrections/pardon-board.
newscentermaine.com
Nurses vote on union decertification at Maine Medical Center
Last year, more than half of the nurses in the union voted in its favor. Some say they have seen changes since then, but others say it's not enough.
wabi.tv
Deadly Stonington house fire still underdetermined at this point
STONINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Investigators have completed their work at the scene of a deadly house fire in Stonington. We’re told the cause is still underdetermined, but investigators say an explosion occurred before the fire. Officials say emergency responders received a call shortly before 9 a.m., Sunday reporting explosions...
Westbrook Police Share Photo of Dramatic Water Main Break, but It’s Not in Westbrook
Commuters on Monday morning were taking a detour on Methodist Road after a water main break. The Westbrook Police Department posted on their Facebook page just before 7 a.m. when they responded to the water main break near 1020 Methodist Road saying that the break is expected to take a significant amount of time to fix and the drivers should avoid the area.
wgan.com
Police charge 2 teens accused of firing shots at building in Lewiston
Two teenagers have been charged in connection with a shooting in Lewiston. Police responded to an address on Pierce Street around 5 a.m. Monday for a report of shots fired. Several bullet holes were found on the outside of the building that was targeted. No one was injured. Police were...
wabi.tv
Bangor School Dept. passes revised dress code
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor School Committee passed an update to its dress code policy at Wednesday’s meeting. The revision was developed by a group including administration, parents and students. Among the changes is a provision that states “bra/tank top straps and visible waistbands do not constitute excessive...
Check Out The Progress Of Bangor’s New Transportation Station
Things are moving right along with the construction of Bangor's new Transportation Station down by Pickering Square. According to the City of Bangor website, the City voted to construct the new Transportation Station back in December of 2020, and began construction work at the site in the summer of 2021.
WMTW
Man’s death inside Cumberland County Jail is Maine’s 9th in-custody death in 2022
PORTLAND, Maine — A man’s death inside the Cumberland County Jail represents at least the ninth death inside a Maine correctional facility so far in 2022, according to data from the Maine Department of Corrections. The number already exceeds last year’s total of eight in-custody deaths. The...
WGME
State documents reveal details about work completed without permit along Long Lake
HARRISON (WGME)-- State documents have revealed how much Maine fined a former Harrison property owner for unpermitted work along Long Lake. This is the same property owner that now faces similar accusations in Raymond for work done on Sebago Lake. CBS13 obtained state records that show new details about the...
