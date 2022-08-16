Read full article on original website
Zeitgeist Beer Garden Free “Chucklefest” Concert Night (SF)
This sunday 2-5pm chucklefest w/ the chuckleberries & the orges. 6-9pm friendfest#7 w/ asha wells, katsy pline & sweet lew. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur. Cost:...
San Francisco Aerial Arts Festival 2022 (August 19-21)
San Francisco Aerial Arts Festival 2022 (August 19-21) Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture (FMCAC) presents Zaccho Dance Theatre’s biennial San Francisco Aerial Arts Festival on the FMCAC campus for FORT MASON ART’s Summer 2022 program. The San Francisco Aerial Arts Festival takes place Friday, August 19, 2022 through Sunday, August 21, 2022.
Trivia Night at Barebottle Brewing Co. (SF)
Trivia Night at Barebottle Brewing Co. (SF) Live multi-media trivia every Tuesday at 7pm. Barebottle Brewing Co., San Francisco. Free to play, win prizes. Hosted by local comedians. Teams up to 6. Tue 8/23 Trivia Night at Barebottle Brewing Co. (SF) Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event...
The Final “Akoma Certified Farmer’s Market” (Oakland)
Our last Certified Farmer’s Market is a celebration and thanksgiving to all of our amazing vendors, exhibitors, partners and patrons who helped make this iteration of our iconic Akoma Market the immersive cultural experience that it is. This is not goodbye at all but a transition and expansion. Akoma...
“Oakland Art Clash” 5-Hour Live Painting Competition
Calling all artists and art lovers! Save the date, Oakland Art Clash is returning August 20th. Artists will be competing in a 5-hour live painting competition where the audience votes for the winner. Use the link below to enter to showcase your art and have a chance to win the...
Summer Night Delight Mansion Pool Party (Fremont)
Meet new friends at an upscale mansion, with manicured gardens and a beautiful balustrade in the East Bay hills overlooking the Bay! This is a lovely Estate & Vineyard in Fremont, CA with ample parking for all. Saturday, August 20, 2022, 5-8pm. INCLUDES:. Poolside BBQ. Color Team Game. Swimming &...
Bernal Heights Monthly Cleanup
Help us clean up in Bernal Heights. Meet in front of Junipero Serra Elementary School (625 Holly Park Cir). All supplies provided. Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page or email info@refuserefusesf.org with the event name. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be...
Adrian West Trio (SF)
This will be our first ever show at Ocean Ale House ane we couldn’t be more excited. Ocean Ale House is your neighborhood spot for phenomenal beers, wine, cocktails and outrageous locally-sourced American pub food. Adrian West on vocals & acoustic guitar. Amy Obenski on vocals & percussion. Shawn...
San Rafael Bead & Design Show (Aug 19-21)
Bead & Design is coming to San Rafael, with a three-day event bringing together a diverse group of independent artisans, beadmakers and tradespeople. From August 19 through 21, you will find over 120 artisan exhibits and hands-on workshops held at the Embassy Suites. Use code AUG819 for free admission. Makers...
$6 Tuesdays at the Grand Lake Theater (Oakland)
$6 Tuesdays at the Grand Lake Theater (Oakland) It’s tough making ends meet these days. To help, the Grand Lake Theater in Oakland is offering $6 Tuesdays!. Admission to see a movie on Tuesdays is just $6. That’s any showtime, matinee or evening, excluding special engagements, of course.
2022 “Kings Mountain Art Fair” in the Redwoods (Sept 3-5)
2022 “Kings Mountain Art Fair” in the Redwoods (Sept 3-5) For more than 50 years, every Labor Day weekend, a magical transformation occurs in the redwood forest just 30 miles south of San Francisco. Artist booths pop up around the Kings Mountain Fire Station and local beer and wine begin to flow.
Keep West Portal Clean + Free Candy Treats for Volunteers (SF)
Help us clean up in West Portal. Meet at BookShop West Portal (80 W Portal Ave). All supplies provided. Stay afterwards for a sweet treat at Shaw’s Candy Shop and to meet fellow volunteers. Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name. Disclaimer: Please...
Bernal Chess Club
Join us for an afternoon of casual chess in the outdoor back patio at Progressive Grounds. All levels and ages are welcome. Bring a chess set if you have one. Please buy something to eat, drink, or take home for later. Let’s make sure Progressive Grounds feels our appreciation and looks forward to having us back!
Smartbomb X Loud Cinema (SF)
Join us for Smartbomb X Loud Cinema, an audio/visual experience across time. This one-of-a-kind live event will premiere select features from the public access broadcast series VIDEO HOME SYSTEM 6, alongside a collage of 20th century experimental shorts, modern scores, animations, performance, music videos, and more. A curatorial collaboration between...
2022 “Festa Coloniale Italiana” San Francisco’s Only Italian Street Fair
The Festa Coloniale Italiana is the ONLY authentic traditional Italian festival held in San Francisco. It is a free, fun, family event that is open to the public. Enjoy live music from the Festa stage – with performances from acts such as “Dear San Francisco” from North Beach’s own Club Fugazi, Daniel Rodriguez “The Singing Policeman” who came to notoriety after 9/11 with his performance at Yankee Stadium, and the expert pizza-dough-toss by 13-time world champion and restauranteur Tony Gemignani of Tony’s Pizza Napoletana of North Beach.
Hayes Valley Community Cleanup
Help us clean up Hayes Valley with The Hayes Valley Neighborhood Association (HVNA). Meet at Patricia’s Green. All supplies provided. Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page or email greening@hayesvalleysf.org with event name. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details...
Adrian West Band (Richmond)
The five-piece Adrian West Band will play 3 sets of originals, covers & instrumentals spanning acoustic rock & jazz outdoors (weather permitting) on the big beautiful patio with stunning views of the bay and SF and ships going by. More info at www.adrianwest.com . Adrian West – vocals, acoustic guitar,...
Unkle Morty’s Spooky Pop Up Market (Oakland)
Funcheap readers get one free Unkle Morty’s to Die For Coffee Raffle Ticket!!. Hey, life is strange and so are we. Dj, food and libations , awesome creative vendors, eyeball jewelry, strange fake fur clothing, horror inspired candles for your home, ritual oils, , locally brewed beer from At Land and much more.
Outer Mission/Cayuga Cleanu
Help the Cayuga Neighborhood Improvement Association clean in the Outer Mission. Meet at Alemany Blvd and Ottawa Ave (in front of the church). All supplies provided. Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page or email info@refuserefusesf.org with the event name. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer...
SF’s Gorgeous Dahlias are at Peak Bloom
The Dahlia is San Francisco’s official flower and is currently in bloom mid August 2022 through approximately Labor Day. Check out the Dahlia Garden in Golden Gate Park (map) by the Conservatory of Flowers to see these beautiful flowers in their peak form. See if you can spot Dahlias...
