The Festa Coloniale Italiana is the ONLY authentic traditional Italian festival held in San Francisco. It is a free, fun, family event that is open to the public. Enjoy live music from the Festa stage – with performances from acts such as “Dear San Francisco” from North Beach’s own Club Fugazi, Daniel Rodriguez “The Singing Policeman” who came to notoriety after 9/11 with his performance at Yankee Stadium, and the expert pizza-dough-toss by 13-time world champion and restauranteur Tony Gemignani of Tony’s Pizza Napoletana of North Beach.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO