Brooklyn Park, MN

2 suspects arrested after shooting in Prior Lake

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two people have been arrested after a shooting in Prior Lake early Wednesday, police said. The Prior Lake Police Department says two people, ages 24 and 25, were arrested and booked into jail on probable cause for reckless discharge of a firearm. According to...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
Fire rips through standoff home in St. Michael, Minn.

ST. MICHAEL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The home that was the scene of a two-day-long standoff in St. Michael, Minnesota in June was damaged Wednesday morning by a large fire, deputies report. According to the Wright County Sheriff's Office, fire departments responded around 9:30 a.m. for the fire at the...
SAINT MICHAEL, MN
Trial begins for single punch death outside Minneapolis nightclub

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The trial has begun for an Andover man charged with manslaughter after a punch outside a Minneapolis nightclub led to the death of another. Emmanuel Ejiro Ogboru, 24, is on trial for first- and second-degree manslaughter after charges allege in the early morning hours of July 24, 2021, police responded to North Memorial Medical Center for a reported assault near Lowry Avenue North and Penn Avenue North in Minneapolis.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Charges: Perishea Young shot woman "at close range" on Minneapolis's Nicollet Mall

MINNEAPOLIS – A West St. Paul woman faces decades in prison for allegedly shooting a woman in the chest last week in downtown Minneapolis.The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says 23-year-old Perishea Laray Young is charged with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault in the shooting that happened early last Wednesday evening on South 9th Street and Nicollet Mall, near the Target store.The criminal complaint states that surveillance footage from several angles shows Young and the victim arguing. A woman tries to intervene at one point, before Young is seen removing a gun from her purse, "taking several steps toward the Victim," and...
Charges: Man attacked Mystic Lake security with 2x4

Employees at Mystic Lake Casino were injured last week when a man allegedly attacked security personnel with large pieces of wood, saying he was "fed up with the system." Trevor E. Will, 49, of Eagle Lake, is charged in Scott County District Court with two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
EAGLE LAKE, MN
Hwy 169 road rage shooting: Court releases heartbreaking 911 call

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - Evidence released following the trial of Jamal Smith, the man convicted in the deadly Highway 169 shooting in Plymouth last summer, reveal a heartbreaking phone call the victim's son made to 911 moments after his father was shot. Smith was convicted in the deadly shooting...
Man seriously hurt in shooting at Minnehaha Regional Park

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man is seriously hurt after a shooting Sunday night at Minnehaha Regional Park, park officials report. Police responded around 8:40 p.m. for the reports of a shooting in the lower Wabun Picnic Area in the park. Our crews saw police tape up along a pavilion at the picnic area.
Man Gets 40 Years After Body Found In Dakota County Culvert

A 41-year-old Minneapolis man who was found guilty of murdering a 39-year-old was given a 40-year jail term. Investigators claim that in March 2021, Ivan Contreras-Sanchez murdered a man in Minneapolis, traveled to Dakota County, and dropped the corpse into a culvert. Approximately one mile east of Chippendale Avenue and...
Police: Boy shot in Brooklyn Park, more than 40 rounds found

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn — A boy was found with a gunshot wound Saturday night after police responded to several reports of shots fired in Brooklyn Park. According to the Brooklyn Park Police Department, officers were sent to the 8100 block of Zane Avenue after shots fired were reported at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Once there, officers found a boy who suffered a gunshot wound. He was soon taken to a nearby hospital. Officials told KARE 11 that the boy is 17-years-old and is expected to survive.
Suspected catalytic converter thieves lead police on chase across Twin Cities

Two suspects are in custody and facing charges following an interrupted catalytic converter theft and subsequent chase that wound across the Twin Cities overnight. Brooklyn Park police say the incident started around 11:15 p.m. Sunday when a citizen called 911 to report a catalytic converter theft in progress on the 700 block of Pearson Parkway. Squads responded, located the reported suspect vehicle and attempted a traffic stop.
1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after shooting at George Floyd Square

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A shooting at 38th and Chicago in Minneapolis on Sunday afternoon left one man dead and another fighting for his life, police say. Officers responded around 1 p.m. for the shooting Sunday at George Floyd Square. At the scene, officers found two victims near the abandoned gas station at the intersection, who police say both had "life-threatening injuries". The men were rushed to the hospital where police say one of them died.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Man stabbed to death in his Minneapolis home identified

The man stabbed to death by a suspect who broke into his Northeast Minneapolis home has been identified. The Hennepin County Medical Center says 32-year-old Ryan Peterson died from "multiple sharp force injuries" following the attack Friday morning according to the medical report. He was found in the home with a knife in his neck, according to the criminal complaint.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Victim identified in fatal home invasion stabbing in NE Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office has identified the victim fatally stabbed in a home invasion in northeast Minneapolis last week.Early Friday morning, 911 dispatchers received a frantic call from a woman regarding a man who had broken into her home and was assaulting her husband, police said. When officers arrived, they found a man fatally stabbed. The victim was identified by the medical examiner as 32-year-old Ryan Peterson of Minneapolis. He died from multiple sharp force injuries and his manner of death was listed as homicide. Franklin White, 31, was arrested in Wisconsin on the same day of the incident. Officers who arrested him say they observed blood in his hair and what looked like an injury on one of his hands.White is charged with one count of second-degree murder.The woman later told investigators she knew White from high school. She had obtained a restraining order against him after he attempted to break into her parents' home.If convicted, White could serve up to 40 years.
MN man in custody on a host of charges

DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — A Brooklyn Park, MN man is in custody on a host of charges following an investigatory stop in west Dickinson early Sunday morning. According to the Dickinson Police Department, police were initially called to the Hawthorne Suites around 12:30 a.m. to speak with a female who had been hitchhiking with the man, and observed him commit several crimes, including theft.
Man on probation for bank robbery charged with robbing another bank, this time in Roseville

After being released from federal prison for bank robbery, a 58-year-old man from St. Paul was accused on Monday with robbing a Roseville bank last year. According to a criminal complaint filed in Ramsey County District Court, DNA obtained on a demand letter provided to a teller and on a glove discarded while fleeing the bank on March 8, 2021, allowed authorities to connect Michael Dashon Wise to the robbery.
ROSEVILLE, MN

