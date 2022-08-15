Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox9.com
2 suspects arrested after shooting in Prior Lake
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two people have been arrested after a shooting in Prior Lake early Wednesday, police said. The Prior Lake Police Department says two people, ages 24 and 25, were arrested and booked into jail on probable cause for reckless discharge of a firearm. According to...
fox9.com
Fire rips through standoff home in St. Michael, Minn.
ST. MICHAEL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The home that was the scene of a two-day-long standoff in St. Michael, Minnesota in June was damaged Wednesday morning by a large fire, deputies report. According to the Wright County Sheriff's Office, fire departments responded around 9:30 a.m. for the fire at the...
Suspect identified in gunfire barrage that injured teen in Brooklyn Park
Police are investigating Aug. 13 gunfire at the Villa Del Coronado apartments in Brookyln Park, Minn. Courtesy of Google Streetview. Authorities in Brooklyn Park say they're working to apprehend a juvenile suspect suspect in connection with the barrage of gunfire at an apartment complex over the weekend. The incident, which...
fox9.com
Trial begins for single punch death outside Minneapolis nightclub
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The trial has begun for an Andover man charged with manslaughter after a punch outside a Minneapolis nightclub led to the death of another. Emmanuel Ejiro Ogboru, 24, is on trial for first- and second-degree manslaughter after charges allege in the early morning hours of July 24, 2021, police responded to North Memorial Medical Center for a reported assault near Lowry Avenue North and Penn Avenue North in Minneapolis.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charges: Perishea Young shot woman "at close range" on Minneapolis's Nicollet Mall
MINNEAPOLIS – A West St. Paul woman faces decades in prison for allegedly shooting a woman in the chest last week in downtown Minneapolis.The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says 23-year-old Perishea Laray Young is charged with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault in the shooting that happened early last Wednesday evening on South 9th Street and Nicollet Mall, near the Target store.The criminal complaint states that surveillance footage from several angles shows Young and the victim arguing. A woman tries to intervene at one point, before Young is seen removing a gun from her purse, "taking several steps toward the Victim," and...
Charges: Man attacked Mystic Lake security with 2x4
Employees at Mystic Lake Casino were injured last week when a man allegedly attacked security personnel with large pieces of wood, saying he was "fed up with the system." Trevor E. Will, 49, of Eagle Lake, is charged in Scott County District Court with two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
Woman charged with attempted murder in shooting outside downtown Minneapolis Target
A woman who critically injured another woman in a shooting outside the downtown Minneapolis Target last week has been charged. Perishea Young, 23, from West St. Paul, has been charged with second-degree intentional attempted murder and first-degree assault. The incident happened on Wednesday, Aug. 10 just before 6 p.m. in the area of 9th St. and Nicollet Mall.
fox9.com
Hwy 169 road rage shooting: Court releases heartbreaking 911 call
PLYMOUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - Evidence released following the trial of Jamal Smith, the man convicted in the deadly Highway 169 shooting in Plymouth last summer, reveal a heartbreaking phone call the victim's son made to 911 moments after his father was shot. Smith was convicted in the deadly shooting...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox9.com
Man seriously hurt in shooting at Minnehaha Regional Park
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man is seriously hurt after a shooting Sunday night at Minnehaha Regional Park, park officials report. Police responded around 8:40 p.m. for the reports of a shooting in the lower Wabun Picnic Area in the park. Our crews saw police tape up along a pavilion at the picnic area.
Police: 15-year-old missing from home north of Twin Cities
Police have issued an appeal to find a 15-year-old boy missing from his home in Grasston, Minnesota. The alert was issued by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which says Sebastion Wolbersen-O’Hara was last seen leaving his Pine County home Friday at 9 p.m. on his bike. The BCA...
bulletin-news.com
Man Gets 40 Years After Body Found In Dakota County Culvert
A 41-year-old Minneapolis man who was found guilty of murdering a 39-year-old was given a 40-year jail term. Investigators claim that in March 2021, Ivan Contreras-Sanchez murdered a man in Minneapolis, traveled to Dakota County, and dropped the corpse into a culvert. Approximately one mile east of Chippendale Avenue and...
Police: Boy shot in Brooklyn Park, more than 40 rounds found
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn — A boy was found with a gunshot wound Saturday night after police responded to several reports of shots fired in Brooklyn Park. According to the Brooklyn Park Police Department, officers were sent to the 8100 block of Zane Avenue after shots fired were reported at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Once there, officers found a boy who suffered a gunshot wound. He was soon taken to a nearby hospital. Officials told KARE 11 that the boy is 17-years-old and is expected to survive.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Suspected catalytic converter thieves lead police on chase across Twin Cities
Two suspects are in custody and facing charges following an interrupted catalytic converter theft and subsequent chase that wound across the Twin Cities overnight. Brooklyn Park police say the incident started around 11:15 p.m. Sunday when a citizen called 911 to report a catalytic converter theft in progress on the 700 block of Pearson Parkway. Squads responded, located the reported suspect vehicle and attempted a traffic stop.
fox9.com
1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after shooting at George Floyd Square
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A shooting at 38th and Chicago in Minneapolis on Sunday afternoon left one man dead and another fighting for his life, police say. Officers responded around 1 p.m. for the shooting Sunday at George Floyd Square. At the scene, officers found two victims near the abandoned gas station at the intersection, who police say both had "life-threatening injuries". The men were rushed to the hospital where police say one of them died.
Man stabbed to death in his Minneapolis home identified
The man stabbed to death by a suspect who broke into his Northeast Minneapolis home has been identified. The Hennepin County Medical Center says 32-year-old Ryan Peterson died from "multiple sharp force injuries" following the attack Friday morning according to the medical report. He was found in the home with a knife in his neck, according to the criminal complaint.
Victim identified in fatal home invasion stabbing in NE Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office has identified the victim fatally stabbed in a home invasion in northeast Minneapolis last week.Early Friday morning, 911 dispatchers received a frantic call from a woman regarding a man who had broken into her home and was assaulting her husband, police said. When officers arrived, they found a man fatally stabbed. The victim was identified by the medical examiner as 32-year-old Ryan Peterson of Minneapolis. He died from multiple sharp force injuries and his manner of death was listed as homicide. Franklin White, 31, was arrested in Wisconsin on the same day of the incident. Officers who arrested him say they observed blood in his hair and what looked like an injury on one of his hands.White is charged with one count of second-degree murder.The woman later told investigators she knew White from high school. She had obtained a restraining order against him after he attempted to break into her parents' home.If convicted, White could serve up to 40 years.
Crosstown Hwy. 62 reopens as footage emerges of truck hitting bridge
Westbound Crosstown Highway 62 has reopened in Edina after being closed for more than 24 hours due to damage caused to a pedestrian bridge. The westbound lanes were reopened by the Minnesota Department of Transportation, after construction crews removed half of the pedestrian bridge that connected Rosland Park to Rose Court.
Pair wanted for questioning for assault, property crimes in Hugo
Police are looking for help identifying a man and a woman wanted for questioning in connection with assault and property crimes in Washington County. The crimes allegedly happened in the Hugo area, with the Washington County Sheriff's Office on Thursday releasing surveillance footage showing a pair of possible suspects. They...
kxnet.com
MN man in custody on a host of charges
DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — A Brooklyn Park, MN man is in custody on a host of charges following an investigatory stop in west Dickinson early Sunday morning. According to the Dickinson Police Department, police were initially called to the Hawthorne Suites around 12:30 a.m. to speak with a female who had been hitchhiking with the man, and observed him commit several crimes, including theft.
bulletin-news.com
Man on probation for bank robbery charged with robbing another bank, this time in Roseville
After being released from federal prison for bank robbery, a 58-year-old man from St. Paul was accused on Monday with robbing a Roseville bank last year. According to a criminal complaint filed in Ramsey County District Court, DNA obtained on a demand letter provided to a teller and on a glove discarded while fleeing the bank on March 8, 2021, allowed authorities to connect Michael Dashon Wise to the robbery.
Comments / 0