Minnesota State Fair gun ban upheld
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A lawsuit over a Minnesota State Fair gun ban has been dismissed. A Federal judge has ruled that organizers have the right to stop people from carrying guns on the fairgrounds. The lawsuit accused the State Agricultural Society, which runs the fair, of violating people’s...
More than 200,000 Covid bonus check applications denied
ST. PAUL, Minn. – About 214,000 Minnesotans who applied have been denied a front-line worker bonus check. The Department of Labor and Industry says more than 1.2 million health care workers and others applied for the bonus checks. The “Hero Pay” checks are coming from $500 million set aside...
MSUM President retiring after 2022-23 academic year
MOORHEAD (KFGO) – Minnesota State University-Moorhead President Anne Blackhurst will retire at the end of next June. Blackhurst was named the university’s 11th president in 2014 after a national search. Prior to that she worked for three years as MSUM’s provost and senior vice president for academic affairs. Before she moved to the Moorhead campus, Blackhurst worked at Minnesota State University-Mankato.
Opioid maker reaches $450 million settlement with 36 states, including Minnesota
HARTFORD CT – Opioid maker Endo International has reached a $450 million settlement with 36 states, including Minnesota. Endo is based in Ireland but has U-S headquarters in Pennsylvania. It makes several generic and branded opioids, including Percocet and Endocet. How much of that settlement is coming to Minnesota hasn’t been announced.
Man acquitted in first prosecution under Fargo’s hate crime law
FARGO (KFGO) – A Cass County District Court jury has found a Lake Park, Minnesota man not guilty of a hate crime. The simple assault misdemeanor was filed against 35-year-old Kirk Jensen last December. Jensen was accused of punching a gay man outside Cactus Jack’s Saloon in October. He claimed he acted in self-defense.
Iconic Fargo pool floats into the sunset, new pool slated to open in 2024
FARGO (KFGO) – The last days of the swimming season are upon us but when Island Park pool closes on Sunday, it won’t just be for the summer. The iconic Fargo pool is slated to be demolished next March to make room for construction starting May 1, 2023 of a new pool which will open in 2024.
One person injured, another cited in fiery two-vehicle crash near Davenport, N.D.
CASS COUNTY, N.D. (KFGO) – One person was cited and another person was injured in a fiery crash near Davenport, North Dakota Monday afternoon. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says a semi struck a pickup at the intersection of County Roads 15 and 16. The pickup caught fire after the crash but the driver, a 20-year-old Walcott man, was able to get out before the fire started and was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The pickup was a total loss.
Man, woman die of gunshots in St. Paul, children were in the home
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Police are investigating the shooting deaths of a man and woman in a St. Paul home where five children under the age of 10 were present. Police spokesman Sgt. David McCabe says one of the children called 911 Tuesday night to summon help. Police say they are not looking for suspects. The couple was dead at the scene. Police have classified the deaths as murder-suicide.
Investigation underway into death of man found in downtown Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found downtown just before 9 a.m. Sunday. First responders were sent to a medical assist call in the 50 block of north Broadway when they found the man’s body by a structure. Police...
Local notes: Rain alters Babe Ruth World Series schedule and Region 2 girls golf
(KFGO/KNFL) The final two games were postponed due to weather at the Babe Ruth World Series in Williston on Wednesday. Fargo and Norfolk, MA will resume their game in the 3rd inning at 11 AM Thursday. That will be followed by Williston vs. Mifflin County, PA. Those games will end pool play.
Al Franken returns to television and stand-up comedy
LOS ANGELES – Former Minnesota U-S Senator Al Franken is guest hosting the Jimmy Kimmel Live! Show tonight on ABC T-V. Franken was a writer on Saturday Night Live, comedian, and radio host before he went into politics. The St. Louis Park native wrote on Facebook Monday that he...
Person stabbed in south Fargo Wednesday night; 2 suspects in custody following foot chase
FARGO (KFGO) – One person was hospitalized and two people are in custody following a stabbing in Fargo. Police responded to the call just after 9 p.m. Wednesday to the Exxon station at 3441 13th Avenue South. Police tell KFGO News that the suspects fled on foot and were chased down by officers.
