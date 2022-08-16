Read full article on original website
Celebrate National Thrift Store Day-Kentucky Thrift Store 10 Outfits Under $10 [PHOTOS]
Happy National Thrift Store Day. We're Celebrating by sharing 10 outfits for under $10 at a Kentucky Thrift Store. Owensboro has some of the best thrift ever. In case you didn't know thrift and consignment are two different types of shops but I love them equally the same. Thrift shops are basically donated goods that are used to make money and help charitable organizations.
wevv.com
Local companies help Owensboro veteran's family receive new appliances
A Tri-State veteran and his family received a generous donation on Wednesday. Members of Ray's Heating and Air, Goodman, and Alstadt were all on the west side of Owensboro, Kentucky, helping install multiple home improvements for a veteran and his family. Wayne McElvain served our country for years in the...
14news.com
Organizers expect higher turnout this year for 47th annual Frog Follies
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 2022 Frog Follies Auto Show is right around the corner. The event will showcase pre-1949 street rods. Organizers estimate that close to 3,000 street rods will be at this year’s event. The previous year had a low turnout due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they hope to see attendance go back to normal this year.
Long Time Downtown Evansville Deli Announces They Are Closing
A popular downtown lunch spot is closing. More Than Three-Decades Serving the Evansville Area. If you've been downtown, there's a good chance you've heard of Bits & Bytes (and if you haven't you're definitely missing out)! Bits & Bites is a small deli that serves sandwiches and salads for lunch. They have been in business and serving the Evansville area for 36 years! Now that is quite the legacy!
WTHI
New family dining restaurant set to open in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - People in Vincennes will soon have a new place to grab some food. American Table Family Dining is moving into the old Quickies building on Willow Street. That's right next to Goodwill. The restaurant also has an outdoor patio and drive-thru. The restaurant will also offer...
14news.com
Sheriff: 2 people flown to burn center following house explosion in Wabash Co.
ALLENDALE, Ill. (WFIE) - Wabash County Dispatch confirms that fire and ambulance personnel were sent in response to a house explosion on Friday evening. Dispatch says the explosion happened just north of Allendale. Officials say the sheriff is currently on scene. The sheriff told our crew on scene that two...
14news.com
Evansville church hit by vandals
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are investigating vandalism at an Evansville church. They say a glass window and door were busted out at St. Mary’s Church downtown. That’s on Cherry Street. It happened sometime overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Police also say the suspects threw several rocks at another...
Southern Indiana Foodpreneurs Will Revitalize Evansville’s Tepe Park Neighborhood
A shared commercial kitchen and garden will help to reduce food insecurity in one of Evansville's underserved neighborhoods. The simple definition of a Foodpreneur is, "Someone who starts their own business in the food or culinary industry." For people that are not in the culinary industry, it is a buzzword that grabs our attention. I know that there are so many talented people in Evansville that could be amazing chefs, but starting your own restaurant from scratch is not cheap. Sharing commercial kitchen space with fellow Foodpreneurs is a smart way to perfect recipes and share them with the community.
visitvincennes.org
5 Hidden Jems in Knox County
Here are five hidden gems in Knox County worth taking the time to look for. This beautiful orchard features a unique trellis system offering apples, peaches, and nectarines. Watch the orchard staff press fresh apple cider on site. Enjoy their baked goods, including pies, cakes, and cookies. *Orchard tours are available.
Evansville Home Depot stores assist explosion victims
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Dealing with the aftermath of an event like the Weinbach explosion can be incredibly stressful. And while they may not be able to repair everything, Evansville’s Home Depot stores are doing all they can to lessen the burden for those rebuilding. Disasters may be inevitable, but with hospitality on display, it […]
wevv.com
Pizza delivery worker assaulted at Evansville hotel after refusing drugs as payment
Four people are facing charges after an incident that happened at a hotel in downtown Evansville, Indiana. The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to to Bally's Hotel on Riverside Drive around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday after a pizza delivery person had reportedly been assaulted. Dispatch also told officers...
‘Grandchild in Jail’ Scam Circulating Evansville Area
There is yet another scam circulating the Evansville area targeting older citizens that you and your loved ones need to know about. There is always someone out there trying to trick you into giving them some money. These scammers have gotten very creative throughout the years. While there are countless ways in which people can scam you out of money. It's hard to not only keep up with them, but it has gotten even harder to decipher what is legit and what is a scam.
15 Things Found at a Southern Indiana Thrift Store That Will Remind You of Grandma’s House
Thrifting is all the rage these days, which is funny because when I was a teenager wearing used clothing was frowned upon. Plus, in a small town, you run the risk of wearing something that another teen tossed into the donate pile. How embarrassing, right?. Thrifting Brings Out The Feels.
So. Illinois Food Truck Debuts New “Stranger Things” Inspired Burger
One of the most anticipated TV shows of 2022 has got to be season 4 of the Netflix original series Stranger Things. After impatiently waiting for nearly three years, fans (myself included) were chomping at the bit to see what would happen next to our friends from Hawkins, Indiana. Little did we know that two of the new characters introduced in season 4 would make such an impression on us. There can be no doubt that Eddie Munson (played brilliantly by Joseph Quinn) stole the show and our hearts this season - but there is another equally important character that is getting some love here in the Hoosier state.
wevv.com
Owensboro's Blue Bridge closing to traffic Saturday
In Owensboro, Kentucky, the Glover Cary bridge, also known as the Blue Bridge, will be closed to drivers on Saturday. Officials with the city say it's part of the annual Bridge Day event, which returns on Saturday as part of the Owensboro Hydrofair weekend activities. The Glover Cary “Blue Bridge”...
14news.com
Evansville Housing Authority hosting Community Resource Fair
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Housing Authority is having its second annual Community Resource Fair Thursday. That’s from 10 to 2 p.m. at the Kissel Community Center at 413 Southeast Second Street. There will be several exhibitors there to provide resources to residents. These include the following:. CenterPoint...
14news.com
Expert: Cause of fatal Evansville explosion possibly related to fuel-air mixture
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Doctor Scott Davis is a Combustion Systems Expert and CEO of Gexcon. He’s a seasoned explosion investigator, and he says when you investigate an explosion like the one on Weinbach Avenue, you’ve got to start ruling things out before you can land on a cause.
14news.com
Owensboro family awarded ‘Military Makeover’, receives new HVAC
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ray’s Heating and Air partnered with Goodman to offer a ‘Military Makeover’ for one Owensboro family. Wayne McElvain and his familiy were gifted with a brand new high-efficiency heating and air conditions system which included installation. McElvain was nominated by a family friend...
Craft Beer Pop-Up is no more for Downtown Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The city came 38 tickets shy in order to host a Craft Beer Pop-Up event this summer. City officials say of the 100 tickets they needed to sell for the event to go on, only 62 people made purchases. The event was scheduled for August 18, with funding needed to be […]
Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana Announce New Cookie ‘Raspberry Rally’ Here’s How to Order Them
They are basically the unicorns of the cookie world. Their season doesn't last very long, and they are introducing a new flavor for 2023. I'm talking about Girl Scout Cookies!. Raspberry Rally! This thin, crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in chocolaty coating* is sure to become a new favorite—some may even say it’s the sister cookie to the beloved Thin Mints.
