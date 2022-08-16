Read full article on original website
realestatedaily-news.com
NAI Horizon’s Lanne Chapman Multifamily Group Negotiates Sale at Gladden Farms for $14.2M
MARANA, ARIZONA – HSL Properties (Omar Mireles, President) bought 57.8-acres of vacant land from Northwest Hospital, LLC in Gladden Farms for $14.2 million ($5.64 PSF), located at the southwest corner of Moore Road & I-10 in Marana. Northwest Hospital, LLC is owned by Community Health Systems in Franklin, Tennessee and purchased the farm land in 2007 with the intent for a future hospital site here that is no longer needed.
realestatedaily-news.com
Freestanding Retail Pad Investment in Tucson Sells for $1.8 Million
TUCSON, ARIZONA -- A newly built, two-tenant, Jersey Mike’s anchored and Mariner Finance occupied, freestanding retail pad investment at 5720 E Broadway Blvd in Tucson sold for $1.794 million ($619 PSF). Built in 2020, the state-of-the-art 2,896 square-foot property on a 16,688 square-foot pad features new, high-quality construction. Mariner...
arizonasuntimes.com
Blake Masters Speaks on the Importance of Officials Connecting with the Community as RNC Opens Hispanic Community Center in Tucson
The Republican National Committee (RNC) opened a new Hispanic community center in Tucson, Arizona, and Republican Senate nominee Blake Masters, who appeared at the center’s opening, spoke with The Arizona Sun Times about the importance of elected officials connecting with their community. “I think people are looking, now more...
realestatedaily-news.com
Multi-Tenant Office Building along the Campbell Corridor Sells for $1.95 Million
TUCSON, ARIZONA – The multi-tenant office building at 3320 N Campbell Ave in Tucson sold for $1.95 million ($208 PSF) to an owner / user dba Sonoran Ear, Nose & Throat. The 9,383 rental square feet was 53% vacant when it sold with two tenants, Campbell Dental Group and Reglagene Holding occupying 4,381 square feet.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Woolly Fern owners keep vintage fresh
From mid-century modern to gothic home decor, vintage vinyl and little curios, locals can find just about anything at Woolly Fern. The Speedway Boulevard oddity shop — the parent company of Where + When Co. —is home to the macabre as well as refurbished furniture and secondhand home goods.
ABC 15 News
Famous saguaro 'Strong-Arm' falls over in Tortolita Preserve
MARANA, AZ — The famous "Strong-Arm" Saguaro, a symbol of the Sonoran desert, has fallen. The town of Marana says the 40-foot-tall cactus fell over earlier this month. The huge Saguaro had 34 arms, and it was believed to be between 150 and 200 years old. The Marana Parks...
azpm.org
New Sierra Vista Council member
The Sierra Vista City Council voted unanimously to approve the appointment of Marta Messmer to the city council to fill the vacancy left by former mayor-pro-tem Rachel Gray’s resignation. Gray resigned in order to run for mayor of Sierra Vista this November. “We had 11 applicants, four that we...
Demand for affordable housing has never been more critical in Pima County
The Tucson Poverty Project conducted a survey that shows 80% of people are spending too much on rent. Increased housing costs and inflation behind housing crisis, leaving many with no option.
insidetucsonbusiness.com
Beloved chains open in new locations
Tucson’s beloved fast-food chain eegees recently opened a new location in Sahuarita. Located at I-19 and South Nogales Highway, the restaurant is another rendition of eegees famous menu with fries, sandwiches and their icon namesake frozen drinks. During opening week, from July 28, to Aug. 4, the new location gave back to a local cause by rounding up their total at the register to donate to The Animal League of Green Valley. The organization provides medical care, adoption opportunities and training for homeless dogs and cats in Green Valley. This location is the southernmost location for eegees in Arizona. The brand started as a vending truck in 1971, selling frozen drinks to high school students. Now, the brand has amassed a total of 33 locations across Arizona. The August flavor of the month is Peach N’Berry with a brand new secret Kiwi flavor available while supplies last. The new location is at 18731 S. Nogales Highway in Sahuarita. The restaurant’s hours are 10:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Open Monday to Sunday. The drive-thru remains open until 10:00 p.m.
KOLD-TV
Photographer offers pet portrait sessions to help ‘Rainbow Service Dogs’ find new home
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The community is coming together to rally around a Tucson renter who recently had the ‘rug ripped out from under her.’. Kelley Fecteau has been running her nonprofit, Rainbow Service Dogs, Inc., out of her home for the past five years. A few...
arizona.edu
The Princeton Review: UArizona one of America's 'Best Colleges'
The University of Arizona has earned recognition in The Princeton Review's "The Best 388 Colleges for 2023," receiving top ratings in fire safety (98), sustainability (87) and quality of life (87). All ratings are based on a scale of 60 to 99, with 99 being the best possible score. The...
azbigmedia.com
Fiesta Mercado shopping center in Tucson sells for $12.27M
SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group (NNLG) announced on Aug. 11 it has completed the $12.27 million sale of Fiesta Mercado Shopping Center, an 82,367-square-foot grocery-anchored property located at 2930 to 2980 S. 6th Avenue in Tucson, Arizona. SRS NNLG’s Chris Tramontano, Patrick Luther, and Matt Mousavi,...
KOLD-TV
New owners of Old Tucson say the old western town is back
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Old Tucson Studios closed its doors during the pandemic in 2020. This past April, a company by the name of Old Tucson Entertainment acquired Old Tucson Studios, which they now call Old Tucson. Wednesday, the new owners talked about the future of the western...
Phoenix New Times
3 Reasons Why Arizona Leads the Nation in Robocalls
Annette Rivers didn’t expect a call from the University of Arizona a few weeks ago. After 20 years living in Tucson and working for the university, the 61-year-old retired earlier this year to Texas. But she was naturally inclined to answer a call from her former employer. “Hi, this...
Cherrybell Post Office no longer candidate for consolidation
Tucson's Cherrybell Post Office is no longer being considered for consolidation. The location had been at risk of closing for years, and was considered a candidate for consolidation
KGUN 9
Pima County may buy flooded Foothills homes
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sometimes flooding can happen so many times the best thing to do is simply move out. That’s a possibility for some homes in a Foothills neighborhood where Pima County may buy and demolish some flooded homes. Deep mud in the Finger Rock Wash gives...
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Twin Peaks roundabout improving traffic flow
A new roundabout is changing traffic flow for the better at the intersection of Twin Peaks and Sandario roads in Marana. The project opened to traffic Aug. 1 and will be fully finished on Aug. 22, Marana town officials said. By that date solar streetlamps will be installed. Solar lamps are necessary because there is no dedicated public electrical access in the area.
KOLD-TV
Water shortages mean higher prices for customers
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After the Bureau of Reclamation announced Arizona was being hit with a 21% cut in Colorado River water, the question around “How will that affect the cost of water in Tucson?”. The short answer is “not much in the short term.”. Customers...
Monsoon storms cause damage to Tucson neighborhoods
During monsoon storms leaky ceilings, flooded homes and fallen trees are common—and the home repairs to fix them might take longer than expected.
City to protect low income residents from landlord discrimination
Landlords can’t discriminate against someone for their race, gender, or religion. Soon, they also won’t be able to discriminate against your source of income.
