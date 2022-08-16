ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amado, AZ

NAI Horizon’s Lanne Chapman Multifamily Group Negotiates Sale at Gladden Farms for $14.2M

MARANA, ARIZONA – HSL Properties (Omar Mireles, President) bought 57.8-acres of vacant land from Northwest Hospital, LLC in Gladden Farms for $14.2 million ($5.64 PSF), located at the southwest corner of Moore Road & I-10 in Marana. Northwest Hospital, LLC is owned by Community Health Systems in Franklin, Tennessee and purchased the farm land in 2007 with the intent for a future hospital site here that is no longer needed.
Freestanding Retail Pad Investment in Tucson Sells for $1.8 Million

TUCSON, ARIZONA -- A newly built, two-tenant, Jersey Mike’s anchored and Mariner Finance occupied, freestanding retail pad investment at 5720 E Broadway Blvd in Tucson sold for $1.794 million ($619 PSF). Built in 2020, the state-of-the-art 2,896 square-foot property on a 16,688 square-foot pad features new, high-quality construction. Mariner...
Blake Masters Speaks on the Importance of Officials Connecting with the Community as RNC Opens Hispanic Community Center in Tucson

The Republican National Committee (RNC) opened a new Hispanic community center in Tucson, Arizona, and Republican Senate nominee Blake Masters, who appeared at the center’s opening, spoke with The Arizona Sun Times about the importance of elected officials connecting with their community. “I think people are looking, now more...
Multi-Tenant Office Building along the Campbell Corridor Sells for $1.95 Million

TUCSON, ARIZONA – The multi-tenant office building at 3320 N Campbell Ave in Tucson sold for $1.95 million ($208 PSF) to an owner / user dba Sonoran Ear, Nose & Throat. The 9,383 rental square feet was 53% vacant when it sold with two tenants, Campbell Dental Group and Reglagene Holding occupying 4,381 square feet.
Woolly Fern owners keep vintage fresh

From mid-century modern to gothic home decor, vintage vinyl and little curios, locals can find just about anything at Woolly Fern. The Speedway Boulevard oddity shop — the parent company of Where + When Co. —is home to the macabre as well as refurbished furniture and secondhand home goods.
Famous saguaro 'Strong-Arm' falls over in Tortolita Preserve

MARANA, AZ — The famous "Strong-Arm" Saguaro, a symbol of the Sonoran desert, has fallen. The town of Marana says the 40-foot-tall cactus fell over earlier this month. The huge Saguaro had 34 arms, and it was believed to be between 150 and 200 years old. The Marana Parks...
New Sierra Vista Council member

The Sierra Vista City Council voted unanimously to approve the appointment of Marta Messmer to the city council to fill the vacancy left by former mayor-pro-tem Rachel Gray’s resignation. Gray resigned in order to run for mayor of Sierra Vista this November. “We had 11 applicants, four that we...
Beloved chains open in new locations

Tucson’s beloved fast-food chain eegees recently opened a new location in Sahuarita. Located at I-19 and South Nogales Highway, the restaurant is another rendition of eegees famous menu with fries, sandwiches and their icon namesake frozen drinks. During opening week, from July 28, to Aug. 4, the new location gave back to a local cause by rounding up their total at the register to donate to The Animal League of Green Valley. The organization provides medical care, adoption opportunities and training for homeless dogs and cats in Green Valley. This location is the southernmost location for eegees in Arizona. The brand started as a vending truck in 1971, selling frozen drinks to high school students. Now, the brand has amassed a total of 33 locations across Arizona. The August flavor of the month is Peach N’Berry with a brand new secret Kiwi flavor available while supplies last. The new location is at 18731 S. Nogales Highway in Sahuarita. The restaurant’s hours are 10:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Open Monday to Sunday. The drive-thru remains open until 10:00 p.m.
The Princeton Review: UArizona one of America's 'Best Colleges'

The University of Arizona has earned recognition in The Princeton Review's "The Best 388 Colleges for 2023," receiving top ratings in fire safety (98), sustainability (87) and quality of life (87). All ratings are based on a scale of 60 to 99, with 99 being the best possible score. The...
Fiesta Mercado shopping center in Tucson sells for $12.27M

SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group (NNLG) announced on Aug. 11 it has completed the $12.27 million sale of Fiesta Mercado Shopping Center, an 82,367-square-foot grocery-anchored property located at 2930 to 2980 S. 6th Avenue in Tucson, Arizona. SRS NNLG’s Chris Tramontano, Patrick Luther, and Matt Mousavi,...
New owners of Old Tucson say the old western town is back

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Old Tucson Studios closed its doors during the pandemic in 2020. This past April, a company by the name of Old Tucson Entertainment acquired Old Tucson Studios, which they now call Old Tucson. Wednesday, the new owners talked about the future of the western...
3 Reasons Why Arizona Leads the Nation in Robocalls

Annette Rivers didn’t expect a call from the University of Arizona a few weeks ago. After 20 years living in Tucson and working for the university, the 61-year-old retired earlier this year to Texas. But she was naturally inclined to answer a call from her former employer. “Hi, this...
Pima County may buy flooded Foothills homes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sometimes flooding can happen so many times the best thing to do is simply move out. That’s a possibility for some homes in a Foothills neighborhood where Pima County may buy and demolish some flooded homes. Deep mud in the Finger Rock Wash gives...
Twin Peaks roundabout improving traffic flow

A new roundabout is changing traffic flow for the better at the intersection of Twin Peaks and Sandario roads in Marana. The project opened to traffic Aug. 1 and will be fully finished on Aug. 22, Marana town officials said. By that date solar streetlamps will be installed. Solar lamps are necessary because there is no dedicated public electrical access in the area.
Water shortages mean higher prices for customers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After the Bureau of Reclamation announced Arizona was being hit with a 21% cut in Colorado River water, the question around “How will that affect the cost of water in Tucson?”. The short answer is “not much in the short term.”. Customers...
